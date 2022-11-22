ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TN

whvoradio.com

Cadiz-Trigg County Review Zoning Request On Possible Dollar General Store

Members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission found themselves amid the early stages of a possible re-zoning recommendation to the Cadiz City County — when, Tuesday evening, they reviewed materials involving a property along Jefferson Street/US 139. Of note, an unnamed property owner located near the Princeton Road/Cerulean Road...
CADIZ, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

LG Chem to build $3.2 billion electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Clarksville

LG Chem, a South Korea-based chemical company, announced plans Monday to bring a $3.2 billion electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant to Clarksville, Tennessee. The facility will be the largest of its kind in the United States and represents the single-largest foreign investment in Tennessee’s history. It is expected to create 860 new jobs, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Multiple BPU Projects Lined Up; Solar Farm To ‘Flip Switch’ In January

Paris, Tenn.– At a busy session Tuesday, the Paris Utility Authority board heard reports on multiple projects that are underway. Authority CEO Terry Wimberley delivered an update on the Paris Solar Farm – Puryear, which has an expected generation startup on December 8. About a month later, the utility with partners will hold the ‘Flip the Switch’ event on January 18, revealing the completion of the first solar farm in Henry County.
PARIS, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Christmas lights in Clarksville: Have you got the city’s best light display?

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s time again for Clarksville Now to celebrate the holidays by guiding you to the best Christmas light displays in Clarksville. If you have an amazing lights display to share – your house, or even someone else’s – take a night-time photo of the fully decorated house and post it to this site: Christmas in Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Vehicle burns in LBL on Thanksgiving morning

No one was injured in a vehicle fire on US 68 in Trigg County on Thanksgiving morning. Trigg County emergency personnel said the vehicle caught fire around the 4-mile marker of US 68. East Golden Pond firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish the fire. WKDZ reported that the...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
WKRN

THP working to identify bicyclist hit on I-24

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. How Nashville...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
chattanoogacw.com

What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $5.75M Stately Home in Brentwood, TN Captures the Beauty of Simplicity and Elegance

The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home accessed by a fabulous courtyard now available for sale. This home located at 1557 Sunset Rd Lot 6, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,685 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina (615-300-5996) – Fridrich & Clark Realty (615-263-4800) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
BRENTWOOD, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Historic areas debated at site of new development The Crossings

Spring Hill Planning Commission chairman Jonathan Duda opposed a positive recommendation of the development at The Crossings to the city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen last week, based on his preference that more be done to preserve the historic battlefield on the site. The historic commission and applicant met...
SPRING HILL, TN
clarksvillenow.com

The Rev. William Johnson

Reverend William Johnson, was born to the proud parents, Mattie William Carney and Gillis Johnson in Clarksville Montgomery County Tennessee on March 10, 1925. He entered eternal rest November 20, 2022. Rev. Johnson was married to Beulah Mae Pendleton Johnson. He worked for State Stove Industries and retired after 25...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN

