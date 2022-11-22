Read full article on original website
Hendersonville church helps feed first responders on Thanksgiving
Serving those who serve us is the mission for the first responder ministry at one local church in Hendersonville.
Springfield Antique Barn Undergoes Major Renovations, Adds Booths
David and Kathy De Rose, the new owners of Springfield Antique Barn, recently had a big open house to show off the antique mall’s new spirit. They have given the building some much-needed updates, and plan to do a lot more after the holiday rush. In a relatively short...
clarksvillenow.com
Over 1 million lights on display for Christmas on the Cumberland in Clarksville | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The banks of the Cumberland River lit up with over 1 million lights on Tuesday for the opening of this year’s Christmas on the Cumberland. The grand opening included cookies, dance performances and a visit from Santa Claus. The free light display will...
whvoradio.com
Cadiz-Trigg County Review Zoning Request On Possible Dollar General Store
Members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission found themselves amid the early stages of a possible re-zoning recommendation to the Cadiz City County — when, Tuesday evening, they reviewed materials involving a property along Jefferson Street/US 139. Of note, an unnamed property owner located near the Princeton Road/Cerulean Road...
LG Chem to build $3.2 billion electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Clarksville
LG Chem, a South Korea-based chemical company, announced plans Monday to bring a $3.2 billion electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant to Clarksville, Tennessee. The facility will be the largest of its kind in the United States and represents the single-largest foreign investment in Tennessee’s history. It is expected to create 860 new jobs, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
radionwtn.com
Multiple BPU Projects Lined Up; Solar Farm To ‘Flip Switch’ In January
Paris, Tenn.– At a busy session Tuesday, the Paris Utility Authority board heard reports on multiple projects that are underway. Authority CEO Terry Wimberley delivered an update on the Paris Solar Farm – Puryear, which has an expected generation startup on December 8. About a month later, the utility with partners will hold the ‘Flip the Switch’ event on January 18, revealing the completion of the first solar farm in Henry County.
clarksvillenow.com
Christmas lights in Clarksville: Have you got the city’s best light display?
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s time again for Clarksville Now to celebrate the holidays by guiding you to the best Christmas light displays in Clarksville. If you have an amazing lights display to share – your house, or even someone else’s – take a night-time photo of the fully decorated house and post it to this site: Christmas in Clarksville.
Tennessee drivers concerned with dangerous stretch of I-65 amid widening project
Crashes along the stretch of I-65 appear to be getting worse, and the issue mounted on Nov. 9 when there was an 11 car pile up on the interstate.
Firefighters respond to reports of smoke coming from downtown Nashville hotel
Firefighters responded to a downtown Nashville building Thursday night for reports of a possible fire.
westkentuckystar.com
Vehicle burns in LBL on Thanksgiving morning
No one was injured in a vehicle fire on US 68 in Trigg County on Thanksgiving morning. Trigg County emergency personnel said the vehicle caught fire around the 4-mile marker of US 68. East Golden Pond firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish the fire. WKDZ reported that the...
‘Shoes are a dead giveaway’: Dickson store owner catches thief breaking in 10 days apart
As the holiday season kicks off, local businesses are gearing up for the rush. Now, a Dickson store owner is offering a reward after surveillance cameras caught a burglar accused of breaking in twice within 10 days of each incident.
WKRN
THP working to identify bicyclist hit on I-24
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. How Nashville...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Williamson County (Williamson County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Williamson County early Sunday morning. The crash happened on Interstate 840. The authorities saw a car that was traveling far below the speed limit and drifting from its lane.
chattanoogacw.com
What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
luxury-houses.net
This $5.75M Stately Home in Brentwood, TN Captures the Beauty of Simplicity and Elegance
The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home accessed by a fabulous courtyard now available for sale. This home located at 1557 Sunset Rd Lot 6, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,685 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina (615-300-5996) – Fridrich & Clark Realty (615-263-4800) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
Spring Hill restaurant continues tradition of serving free Thanksgiving meals
For those who celebrate Thanksgiving, the day probably involves a lot of home cooked food. Not everyone can afford a hot meal though, which is why a family restaurant in Spring Hill, wants to help.
Safe Surrender event gives individuals with warrants ‘peace of mind’ for the holidays
A Nashville church will transform into a courtroom and offices as individuals who have outstanding warrants against them in Davidson County will be allowed to safely surrender to law enforcement.
mainstreetmaury.com
Historic areas debated at site of new development The Crossings
Spring Hill Planning Commission chairman Jonathan Duda opposed a positive recommendation of the development at The Crossings to the city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen last week, based on his preference that more be done to preserve the historic battlefield on the site. The historic commission and applicant met...
Dickson County Humane Society preparing to take in unwanted pets given as Christmas presents
Every year, thousands of puppies and kittens end up in shelters as unwanted Christmas gifts, which is why the Humane Society of Dickson County urges people to think twice before giving someone a furry friend as a present.
clarksvillenow.com
The Rev. William Johnson
Reverend William Johnson, was born to the proud parents, Mattie William Carney and Gillis Johnson in Clarksville Montgomery County Tennessee on March 10, 1925. He entered eternal rest November 20, 2022. Rev. Johnson was married to Beulah Mae Pendleton Johnson. He worked for State Stove Industries and retired after 25...
