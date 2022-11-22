ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Citrus County Chronicle

Bake up a sweet holiday treat

Entertaining is a big part of the holiday season. Calendars are packed this time of year with gatherings with friends, family and professional colleagues. Entertaining requires keeping plenty of refreshments on hand to ensure guests maintain their holiday spirit. Submit Your Recipe. Citrus County is filled with great home cooks...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
macaronikid.com

Breakfast with Santa at Central Park!

Fall is here, the holidays are near, and Santa Claus is coming back to town! Join us for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10th from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Goldy S. Lewis Community Center at Central Park to celebrate the holiday season. All families will enjoy...
Elite Daily

Coffee Mate Will Pay You $5K To Skip A Thanksgiving Turkey Trot

Hopefully you haven’t been training too hard for your local turkey trot this year, because there’s a new sweepstakes that’ll make you drop out faster than your mile time. This new Coffee mate sweepstakes will give you $5,000 to skip the 5K run on Thanksgiving morning, so you can spend your holiday relaxing at home with your favorite coffee (and creamer) instead. You can win a massive wad of cash without putting in the miles, and the best part is, it’s so easy to sign up. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to ditch the race, here’s how to enter Coffee mate’s $5K To Skip The 5K sweepstakes.
ALABAMA STATE
intheknow.com

Wife cries ‘real tears’ in the middle of Home Goods over special Christmas pillow

Sometimes the holiday spirit hits you directly in the feels. TikToker Celina cried “real tears” in the aisles of a Home Goods store. Although she and her husband Adam had already packed their shopping cart with a ton of Christmas decor, the wife spotted an eye-catching pillow. She knew she had to have it.
macaronikid.com

Thanksgiving Weekend Adventures

Are you home this Thanksgiving? Whether you're enjoying the peace and quite of your immediate family, or you're hosting a huge gathering, there's tons of local opportunities to get (or stay) in the Holiday Spirit! Check out a few of our favorites below. Wednesday, November 23 - Visit our friends...
The Daily South

Outdoor Christmas Light Ideas And Tips To Make Your Home Shine This Season

It's no secret that the South has incredible holiday lights. Cities from Texas to Georgia dress up for the season with displays of lights in all kinds of festive designs and every color of the rainbow. While these drive-through experiences are fun to visit as a family activity or while on vacation, Southerners don't always want to travel to see the lights. Sometimes, we want them right at home!
GEORGIA STATE
theodysseyonline.com

Give Thanks At Thanksgiving

As much as I love birthdays, Christmas, Easter and Valentine's Day, Thanksgiving is my absolute favorite holiday. There's something so special about sitting down with family to enjoy a delicious meal without the added stress of finding the perfect gift for every single family member like Christmas. As an added bonus, Thanksgiving usually falls a little before finals week so it offers some time to recharge and then prepare for your last round of tests. In addition to being thankful for some time off from school, here are a few more things to remember to be thankful for.
BHG

This Shop Transformed into a Country Winter Wonderland for the Holidays

Come December (or November, for those festive go-getters who are ready to decorate ASAP), it feels like the whole world transforms into a bright and sparkling wonderland. Whether you incorporate fresh Christmas trends into your space each year or lean into more retro holiday trends, there’s something distinctly delightful about decorating for winter and the holidays—and something equally special about stepping into restaurants, stores, and other commercial spaces that approach the season with the same enthusiasm. Case in point: The Six Bells, a homewares store in Brooklyn, New York, that has completely remade itself in preparation for the holiday season.
BROOKLYN, NY
intheknow.com

11 gorgeous bags to bring home this Black Friday — up to 70% off

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. The Black Friday deals are in full swing...
FanSided

Best Buy Thanksgiving hours: Is Best Buy open Thanksgiving?

While many people think about food or football on Thanksgiving, that’s not all everyone thinks about. Some people like to get a jump on the holiday season with their shopping, especially with Black Friday right around the corner. So if you’re thinking about heading to Best Buy on Thanksgiving,...
intheknow.com

Vitamix is having a huge sale, and you can save up to $125

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. It’s no secret that a Vitamix machine is...
intheknow.com

5 holiday gifts I’m shopping for everyone on my list this Black Friday

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. I am of the firm belief that if...

