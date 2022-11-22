ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Chasse, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDSU

Foggy Friday & Severe Weather Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans remains in the fog with a chance of drizzle. 1 PM to 4 PM: Isolated showers return, mainly over the South Shore and coast as a 20% chance of light showers. 4 PM to 9 PM: 20% chance of light Isolated showers over South...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Severe storms possible Saturday

Boy, Friday sure was a rainy/cold day. But if we get just a bit warmer into Saturday morning ahead of a cold front moving through, strong to severe storms could be possible. First up, fog could be possible tonight and early Saturday morning. While it's not the ideal setup for widespread dense fog, we'll keep you updated.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Cloudy but mostly dry Fri afternoon, Strong storms possible Sat

NEW ORLEANS — After a stormy start to the morning on the South Shore and off-and-on rain on the Northshore, the bulk of the rain is moving out of here. Only isolated showers are possible this afternoon and evening, but it will still look fairly dreary, as skies will stay mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Risk of strong storms this afternoon

NEW ORLEANS — It is a foggy, misty and cloudy start to the day. There is a 100% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, and there is a low risk of severe weather. The main concern is localized flooding, but damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. It will also be windy with winds starting in the east and switching to the south at 10 to 25 mph. Gusts could be up to 40 mph, and a Wind Advisory is in effect from noon until midnight. There is also a Small Craft Advisory from noon today until 1 p.m. Sunday. Highs will be 69-75 degrees.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Risk of strong storms Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — Friday sure ended up a cloudy/dreary/drizzly/chilly day, but there is another round of possible strong to severe storms on its way. Due to the low risk of severe weather associated with tomorrow's storms, we have made Saturday at WDSU Impact Day. First, Saturday morning, only a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

How to Celebrate Christmas on the Bayou

Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes have a sleigh full of events going on to celebrate the Christmas season! From Christmas lights in the park to concerts, here are family-friendly holiday events to attend in December!. December 1 – December 31 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Christmas in the Park...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WDSU

19-year-old shot in New Orleans East Saturday morning

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured a 19-year-old in New Orleans East on Saturday morning. According to police, the 19-year-old male victim was approached by a vehicle on the 5600 block of Read Boulevard around 4:52 a.m. The passengers in the vehicle opened...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

RISE St James Wins Lawsuit Against Gramercy, LA

In a win for free speech, the town of Gramercy – located in St. James Parish – agreed to change its requirement that protest groups pay a $10,000 bond in order to secure a permit as part of a settlement in a lawsuit filed by environmental activist group RISE St. James. In addition, Gramercy must pay RISE $45,000 in legal fees and damages of $100 by Jan. 1.
GRAMERCY, LA
WDSU

Rain returns later Thursday

NEW ORLEANS — A beautiful, sunny and warm day is underway, with highs in the 70s. Enjoy it because rain returns tomorrow. A warm front will lift north and bring rain chances back starting tomorrow afternoon. Scattered rain will be around in the afternoon and in the early evening, then widespread rain will arrive at night. Rain will continue into Friday morning. We are under a Level 2 “slight” risk of excessive rainfall and localized street flooding.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

