NEW ORLEANS — It is a foggy, misty and cloudy start to the day. There is a 100% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, and there is a low risk of severe weather. The main concern is localized flooding, but damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. It will also be windy with winds starting in the east and switching to the south at 10 to 25 mph. Gusts could be up to 40 mph, and a Wind Advisory is in effect from noon until midnight. There is also a Small Craft Advisory from noon today until 1 p.m. Sunday. Highs will be 69-75 degrees.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO