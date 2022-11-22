Read full article on original website
WDSU
New Orleans RTA announces temporary service changes due to Bayou Classic parade
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced temporary service changes on Saturday, Nov. 26, due to the Bayou Classic parade. Beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, the RTA will temporarily adjust service to several streetcar and bus routes:. Streetcar service:. 47 – Canal Streetcar...
WDSU
New Orleans councilman searching for answers on massive pothole construction
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans councilman has found himself searching for answers on why a massive pothole at a four-way intersection has yet to be fixed. Councilman Joe Giarrusso spoke with WDSU's Deja Brown about the pothole that started back in May of 2020.
WDSU
Foggy Friday & Severe Weather Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans remains in the fog with a chance of drizzle. 1 PM to 4 PM: Isolated showers return, mainly over the South Shore and coast as a 20% chance of light showers. 4 PM to 9 PM: 20% chance of light Isolated showers over South...
WDSU
Severe storms possible Saturday
Boy, Friday sure was a rainy/cold day. But if we get just a bit warmer into Saturday morning ahead of a cold front moving through, strong to severe storms could be possible. First up, fog could be possible tonight and early Saturday morning. While it's not the ideal setup for widespread dense fog, we'll keep you updated.
WDSU
Cloudy but mostly dry Fri afternoon, Strong storms possible Sat
NEW ORLEANS — After a stormy start to the morning on the South Shore and off-and-on rain on the Northshore, the bulk of the rain is moving out of here. Only isolated showers are possible this afternoon and evening, but it will still look fairly dreary, as skies will stay mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph.
WDSU
Risk of strong storms this afternoon
NEW ORLEANS — It is a foggy, misty and cloudy start to the day. There is a 100% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, and there is a low risk of severe weather. The main concern is localized flooding, but damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. It will also be windy with winds starting in the east and switching to the south at 10 to 25 mph. Gusts could be up to 40 mph, and a Wind Advisory is in effect from noon until midnight. There is also a Small Craft Advisory from noon today until 1 p.m. Sunday. Highs will be 69-75 degrees.
NOLA.com
No Corps levee for Eden Isles, but state offers alternative
A 16-month review of a proposed $4 billion Army Corps of Engineers plan to reduce flood risk in St. Tammany Parish is still not likely to include 100-year levee protection for Eden Isles and other small communities just south or east of Slidell, the project manager for the plan says.
WDSU
Risk of strong storms Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — Friday sure ended up a cloudy/dreary/drizzly/chilly day, but there is another round of possible strong to severe storms on its way. Due to the low risk of severe weather associated with tomorrow's storms, we have made Saturday at WDSU Impact Day. First, Saturday morning, only a...
WDSU
New Orleans small businesses reflect on Black Friday traffic and give shoppers a chance to win $200
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Business Alliance is announcing the return of a local shopping campaign, Homegrown Holidays, as a part of ongoing efforts to support local businesses. WDSU spoke to the business owners of Wicks Nola Candle Co, Baldwin & Co., and Nice Guys Bar and Grill...
WDSU
Man falls overboard off Carnival Cruise ship Wednesday, found in the ocean nearly 24 hours later
NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Coast Guard has announced rescuing an overboard cruise ship passenger on Thanksgiving evening after being missing for nearly 24 hours. According to officials, the Coast Guard received a call from the Carnival Valor around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday that a passenger from the ship was missing.
houmatimes.com
How to Celebrate Christmas on the Bayou
Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes have a sleigh full of events going on to celebrate the Christmas season! From Christmas lights in the park to concerts, here are family-friendly holiday events to attend in December!. December 1 – December 31 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Christmas in the Park...
NOLA.com
City of Kenner moves out of Macy's at The Esplanade mall, as buyers put finishing touches on deal
Thirteen months after moving in, the city of Kenner is terminating its lease at the old Macy’s department store in The Esplanade shopping mall, fulfilling a campaign promise of Mayor Michael Glaser. The move comes as potential buyers of the beleaguered shopping mall put the finishing touches on a...
'Truly a miracle' Missing Carnival Valor passenger found alive after 15 hours in Gulf of Mexico
NEW ORLEANS — A missing passenger who went overboard from the Carnival Valor was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after spending at least 15 hours in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Carnival Cruise Line tells WWL-TV that the 28-year-old man was reported missing around noon on...
WDSU
19-year-old shot in New Orleans East Saturday morning
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured a 19-year-old in New Orleans East on Saturday morning. According to police, the 19-year-old male victim was approached by a vehicle on the 5600 block of Read Boulevard around 4:52 a.m. The passengers in the vehicle opened...
bigeasymagazine.com
RISE St James Wins Lawsuit Against Gramercy, LA
In a win for free speech, the town of Gramercy – located in St. James Parish – agreed to change its requirement that protest groups pay a $10,000 bond in order to secure a permit as part of a settlement in a lawsuit filed by environmental activist group RISE St. James. In addition, Gramercy must pay RISE $45,000 in legal fees and damages of $100 by Jan. 1.
LSP: Woman struck, killed while trying to cross St. James Parish highway
We're told a 2017 Chevy Silverado was headed east on LA 3125 when at the same time, 46-year-old Erin Reviere of Gramercy was attempting to cross the road.
WDSU
While many are off enjoying the holidays with their families, first responders are working to keep the community safe
NEW ORLEANS — While many people are off enjoying the holidays with their families, first responders are working to keep the community safe. "We need them every day especially days like today when everyone has the day off and we have to come to art to work," said fire Chief Jay Fielding.
WWL-TV
How 'Look At This F#@&in' Street' caught the eye of City Hall & the White House
NEW ORLEANS — We all know the feeling of hitting a massive pothole you just couldn’t avoid. Your whole car rattles and you’re not quite sure if you need a chiropractor, a whole new set of tires, or just to drop an "F bomb." Many curse words...
Woman shot multiple times at New Orleans home Thanksgiving evening
A 46-year-old woman was fatally shot inside a St. Claude-area home on Thanksgiving evening, the New Orleans Police Department said.
WDSU
Rain returns later Thursday
NEW ORLEANS — A beautiful, sunny and warm day is underway, with highs in the 70s. Enjoy it because rain returns tomorrow. A warm front will lift north and bring rain chances back starting tomorrow afternoon. Scattered rain will be around in the afternoon and in the early evening, then widespread rain will arrive at night. Rain will continue into Friday morning. We are under a Level 2 “slight” risk of excessive rainfall and localized street flooding.
