Holiday Events
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Here you can find the list of events that are going on around Cheyenne. The location is given next to the event and the time following. Small Business Saturday- Nationwide varies by business. Christmas Parade - Downtown 5:30pm-7:00pm. Wreath Hanging- Capitol Avenue 3:00pm-4:00pm. Santa...
Local craftsmen and vendors to gather at Cowboy Christmas Market in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The biggest craft fair in Cheyenne will be taking place at the beginning of December, and it offers the perfect opportunity to buy Christmas presents while supporting the local community, organizers said. The Cowboy Christmas Market will take place on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 from...
Black Dog Animal Rescue working to give the gift of a forever home to its fosters
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the holiday season around the corner, Black Dog Animal Rescue is there to help give the gift of a new home to one of its fosters. Founded in 2008, Black Dog Animal Rescue is devoted to promoting, providing, and advocating for the needs of companion animals. It strives to make sure all animals which come to it are with a loving foster until they find their forever homes.
Big O Tires in Cheyenne Hosts “Driven for the Community” To Benefit the Friday Food Bag Foundation
In the spirit of giving over the holiday season, Big O Tires in Cheyenne is hosting its annual “Driven for the Community” event to raise funds and gifts for local nonprofits. This year’s holiday drive will be held from November 23 through December 23 and will serve to benefit the Friday Food Bag Foundation in Cheyenne. Monetary donations can be made at each of the Big O Tires, located at 3714 East Lincolnway and 5510 Yellowstone Road, during business hours.
Cheyenne and Casper see trash schedules shift for Thanksgiving
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycle pick-up schedule for this week will be slightly modified due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, November 24, will now take place Saturday, November 26. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.
Modern Day Cattle Rustlin’? Wyo Third Grader Can’t Find Her 1,500-Pound Bull Named Sparkles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For more than a week, 8-year-old Kali Villarreal has been distraught, frightened and sad as she searches for her best friend, Sparkles. The 1,500-pound, 3-year-old Black Angus bull Kali bottle-raised and who followed the Albany County third grader around like a...
You Have To Check Out This Gorgeous House Outside Of Cheyenne
There aren't many words that I can produce to go along with how beautiful this home is outside of Cheyenne. The listing on Zillow describes it as a Frank Lloyd Wright-style home; I don't disagree. Just don't get him mixed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber. You'd have the wrong Lloyd, though, I could see a Phantom Of The Opera-type character owning this home and roaming from room to room.
Cheyenne NWS: Expect Warm Day Today, Then More Snow, Cold
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says we can expect a warm, pleasant day today [11-25]. But a cold front will pass through the area on Saturday, with snow accumulations possible early next week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Here's a look at the weather...
Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don’t stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
“Goldback” bills are accepted in 4 states, but are they a good idea for consumers?
Rick Russell’s store in Cheyenne, Wyoming, looks like a typical pawn shop with glass cases full of collectibles and coins. He also sells bars and nuggets of gold, silver, platinum and palladium. Russell said he’s recently seen an uptick in people interested in precious metals, especially since inflation started...
Wind, Blowing Snow In SE Wyoming May Hinder Travelers
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says motorists could face weather-related challenges as Thanksgiving Day approaches. ''A cold front is expected to move through the area this afternoon with snow starting initially in the mountains above 9000ft. Snow will also be probable in Carbon County at lower elevations late morning to this afternoon. Greater intensity and coverage of light to briefly moderate snow showers will be overnight into early Thursday morning across the High Plains of SE WY and partially into the Nebraska Panhandle. Gusty winds this afternoon into early Thursday morning could cause areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility resulting in some travel impacts. Per WYDOT, these conditions could cause slick spots and black ice. See wyoroad.info for latest travel conditions. Conditions will improve quickly Thursday afternoon as more sun returns to the area.''
Cheyenne Frontier Days tickets for 2023 event on sale Dec. 1
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Tickets will go on sale Dec. 1 for Cheyenne Frontier Days’ 2023 event, according to a news release. Tickets for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo, the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series Event, carnival armbands and gift cards (redeemable for tickets or merchandise) will go on sale at 9 a.m. Dec. 1 at cfdrodeo.com and by calling 307-778-7222.
City Of Cheyenne to Hold Town Hall Meeting On 2021 Code Adoption
The Compliance Building Safety Department in conjunction with the Cheyenne Fire Prevention Bureau will host a town hall meeting to kick off the 2021 code adoption proceedings. The town hall meeting will be held Thursday, December 1, at 5:30 p.m., at the Kiwanis Community House located at 4603 Lions Park Dr.
With 65 mph gusts occurring, wind closures in effect on I-25 in Wyoming ahead of Thanksgiving
CASPER, Wyo. — With sensors recording gusts as high as 65 mph, wind closures are in effect on Interstate 25 as of 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Wheatland and Cheyenne. The interstate is open to other...
Three new fire stations to be built in Cheyenne
A fire rescue engine on its way back to the station -Photo byOptopolis. Ground has officially broken ground on three brand new fire stations belonging to Cheyenne Fire Rescue. Here's some context into the things that are changing as well as the locations where all the stations are being built.
Cheyenne-based contractors given $12 million for road projects by Wyoming Transportation Commission
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A $12 million bid has been awarded to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for projects around Laramie County by the Wyoming Transportation Commission. The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $22.76 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Nov. 17 business meeting. The commission...
Pine Bluffs police seek public help with early Thanksgiving vehicle burglaries; handgun stolen
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Pine Bluffs Police Department is turning to the public for assistance as it investigates a series of vehicle burglaries that happened early Thanksgiving morning. Police said the burglaries took place on Chestnutt, Walnut, Maple and Blair Streets between 2 and 3:30 a.m. “A resident’s camera...
Cheyenne Police Have Conducted 68 Percent More Traffic Stops
According to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page, local cops have conducted almost 70 percent more traffic stops compared to the same time in 2021. According to the post, police have so far conducted 12, 944 traffic stops. That is a 68 percent increase over this time last year and is already more than the total number of stops conducted in all of 2021 [9,134].
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/21/22–11/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/7/22–11/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
