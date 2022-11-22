ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tiger Woods Shares Good News About His Golf Future

It looks like Tiger Woods will play in more tournaments shortly. According to the Associated Press, the golf legend will compete in the PNC Championship next month with his son Charlie. The duo competed in the tournament last year and finished in second place behind Jon Daly and his son. The 2022 PNC Championship will take place from Dec. 17-18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando and air on NBC.
golfmagic.com

Cameron Smith opens up on Adam Scott's LIV Golf dilemma

Cameron Smith says he's still not sure what stance Adam Scott is taking over LIV Golf but confirmed he has been "in the middle lane for so long". Scott - who has got Tiger Woods' legendary caddie Steve Williams back on the bag - has made absolutely no secret about his position over the breakaway tour.
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's Greg Norman will NOT want to hear Adam Scott's PGA Tour comments!

LIV Golf target Adam Scott has seemingly shut the door on a move to the Saudi-bankrolled circuit in 2023 after heaping praise on the new PGA Tour schedule. In an interview with Eurosport during this week's Australian PGA Championship, Scott, now 42, has revealed he will be basing himself primarily in the United States next year in a bid to "compete seriously" on the PGA Tour.
golfmagic.com

REVEALED: How much money Rory McIlroy has earned in 2022

So no major for Rory McIlroy in 2022 but the 33-year-old Northern Irishman has made quite simply a ridiculous amount of money. McIlroy finished the year as the World No.1 after a remarkably consistent season that was dominated by the off-course drama emanating from Greg Norman and LIV Golf. Despite...
Larry Brown Sports

DeMarcus Cousins to sign with unexpected team?

DeMarcus Cousins may be back on the court soon, albeit a different court than the one that we are used to seeing him on. Duncan DeAeth of Taiwan News reports this week that the four-time NBA All-Star center Cousins is in negotiations to sign with a team in Taiwan’s T1 League. DeAeth notes that there has been no confirmation to this point from either the T1 League or Cousins about a potential signing but that Cousins may reportedly join a team based in southern Taiwan (either the Tainan TSG Ghosthawks or the Kaohsiung Aquas).
golfmagic.com

"Jordan's going to hit one in the water" Golf fans react to Augusta's new hole

Golf fans on social media were already speculating about the fate of Jordan Spieth at the 2023 Masters after drone footage revealed Augusta National has finally completed work extending the iconic par-5 13th. For so many years Azalea was the hole that players pinpointed as their chance to move up...
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Cadillac Williams Very Clear

It's safe to say Nick Saban is a fan of Cadillac Williams. On Saturday, Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide team will take on Williams and the Auburn Tigers. Williams, a former Auburn running back, is serving as the program's interim head coach. He took over following Bryan Harsin's firing earlier this year.
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm might not be too pleased with Tiger Woods' OWGR if he wins in Albany

It's probably unlikely given what we've seen of Tiger Woods in 2022, but if he were to somehow win the Hero World Challenge he would jump more than 1,000 spots in the world rankings. This is according to the reliable golf stat account @VC606, who has already crunched the numbers.
Golf Channel

From Atthaya Thitikul to Ashleigh Buhai, the biggest LPGA breakthroughs of 2022

First-time winners dominated the LPGA schedule in 2022. Some found success quickly, while others found long-awaited glory for the first time after making more than 100, or even 200, starts on the LPGA. With a record-tying 11 first-time winners this season, here’s a look back at some of the most memorable breakthrough performances of the year.
FOX Sports

Smith takes 3-stroke lead into final round of Australian PGA

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — British Open champion Cameron Smith had a topsy-turvy round of 2-under 69 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Australian PGA championship. Smith had six birdies and four bogeys -- including two in a row on 11 and 12...
Yardbarker

NBA announces significant discipline for Lakers' Patrick Beverley

The NBA on Thursday announced some significant discipline for Patrick Beverley. Beverley was ejected from Tuesday’s Los Angeles Lakers-Phoenix Suns game after giving a forceful, blindside shove to Deandre Ayton ( video here). Some people were calling for harsh discipline for Beverley, and the NBA responded accordingly. The league...
