Popculture
Tiger Woods Shares Good News About His Golf Future
It looks like Tiger Woods will play in more tournaments shortly. According to the Associated Press, the golf legend will compete in the PNC Championship next month with his son Charlie. The duo competed in the tournament last year and finished in second place behind Jon Daly and his son. The 2022 PNC Championship will take place from Dec. 17-18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando and air on NBC.
Phil Mickelson’s LIV Golf connection leads to harsh reality that will catch Tiger Woods’ attention
“The Match” has emerged as one of golf’s most popular events over the past few years. It is an event that pairs two sets of players against one another, and it has even featured athletes from other sports. However, Phil Mickelson will reportedly no longer be involved due to his connection with LIV Golf, per James Colgan.
Cameron Smith opens up on Adam Scott's LIV Golf dilemma
Cameron Smith says he's still not sure what stance Adam Scott is taking over LIV Golf but confirmed he has been "in the middle lane for so long". Scott - who has got Tiger Woods' legendary caddie Steve Williams back on the bag - has made absolutely no secret about his position over the breakaway tour.
Tiger Woods, son Charlie announced as participants in 2022 PNC Championship
Last year at the 2021 PNC Championship, Tiger Woods played his first competitive golf since his accident in February that nearly took his life. Since then, Tiger has played golf a handful of times, including three majors this year, but he hasn’t been seen much in the public eye since missing the cut at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews in July.
LIV Golf's Greg Norman will NOT want to hear Adam Scott's PGA Tour comments!
LIV Golf target Adam Scott has seemingly shut the door on a move to the Saudi-bankrolled circuit in 2023 after heaping praise on the new PGA Tour schedule. In an interview with Eurosport during this week's Australian PGA Championship, Scott, now 42, has revealed he will be basing himself primarily in the United States next year in a bid to "compete seriously" on the PGA Tour.
REVEALED: How much money Rory McIlroy has earned in 2022
So no major for Rory McIlroy in 2022 but the 33-year-old Northern Irishman has made quite simply a ridiculous amount of money. McIlroy finished the year as the World No.1 after a remarkably consistent season that was dominated by the off-course drama emanating from Greg Norman and LIV Golf. Despite...
"Jordan's going to hit one in the water" Golf fans react to Augusta's new hole
Golf fans on social media were already speculating about the fate of Jordan Spieth at the 2023 Masters after drone footage revealed Augusta National has finally completed work extending the iconic par-5 13th. For so many years Azalea was the hole that players pinpointed as their chance to move up...
Jon Rahm might not be too pleased with Tiger Woods' OWGR if he wins in Albany
It's probably unlikely given what we've seen of Tiger Woods in 2022, but if he were to somehow win the Hero World Challenge he would jump more than 1,000 spots in the world rankings. This is according to the reliable golf stat account @VC606, who has already crunched the numbers.
‘It’s very simple’: 1 bad habit recreational golfers need to kick to shoot lower scores
Last week at GOLF’s Top 100 Teachers Summit at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz., a few of us staffers spent entire days asking the game’s best minds for driving tips, putting fixes, mental cues and more. The goal through it all is to make you, the weekend...
British Open winner Cameron Smith 1 behind at Australian PGA
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — British Open champion Cameron Smith birdied his final hole Friday to move to within one shot of the lead after two rounds of the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland. The two-time Australian PGA winner and world No. 3 shot a six-under 65 despite a...
From Atthaya Thitikul to Ashleigh Buhai, the biggest LPGA breakthroughs of 2022
First-time winners dominated the LPGA schedule in 2022. Some found success quickly, while others found long-awaited glory for the first time after making more than 100, or even 200, starts on the LPGA. With a record-tying 11 first-time winners this season, here’s a look back at some of the most memorable breakthrough performances of the year.
What Is Tiger Woods’ Lowest Round Ever on the PGA Tour, and Has He Ever Shot 59?
Has Tiger Woods ever shot a 59 on the PGA Tour? The post What Is Tiger Woods’ Lowest Round Ever on the PGA Tour, and Has He Ever Shot 59? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Smith takes 3-stroke lead into final round of Australian PGA
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — British Open champion Cameron Smith had a topsy-turvy round of 2-under 69 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Australian PGA championship. Smith had six birdies and four bogeys -- including two in a row on 11 and 12...
2022 PGA Tour Player Impact Program (PIP) final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
The 2022 PGA Tour Player Impact Program final leaderboard is headed by winner Tiger Woods, who took the top spot in the PGA Tour's PIP bonus pool for the most popular players who impact the PGA Tour's reputation. The 2022 PGA Tour Player Impact Program pays the top 20 eligible...
Australian PGA Championship Turns Yellow In Memory Of Jarrod Lyle
Players and fans wear yellow at Royal Queensland to honour late Australian golfer and raise money for cancer charity
NBA announces significant discipline for Lakers' Patrick Beverley
The NBA on Thursday announced some significant discipline for Patrick Beverley. Beverley was ejected from Tuesday’s Los Angeles Lakers-Phoenix Suns game after giving a forceful, blindside shove to Deandre Ayton ( video here). Some people were calling for harsh discipline for Beverley, and the NBA responded accordingly. The league...
