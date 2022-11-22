ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

Suspect in 2021 deadly road rage shooting in Phoenix found in Michigan

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they made an arrest in a road rage shooting last year in Phoenix that left a woman dead. According to investigators, they learned the shooter, who hasn’t been identified, fled to Michigan. Police said after they got a warrant for his arrest, they worked with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to track him down to his house. They took him into custody on Saturday. The suspect was interviewed and booked into jail. He’ll be extradited to Phoenix on several charges, including murder, police said. His name will be released when he’s booked into jail in Phoenix but it’s unclear when that’ll be.
PHOENIX, AZ
WNEM

Police: Family dispute leads to gunfire, arrest

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw woman has been arrested for assault with intent to murder and brandishing a firearm in public, police said. A family dispute between Tanara Williams, her cousin, and her uncle happened on Nov. 22 at a residence nearby Van Etten Street in Saginaw. The argument...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Grand Blanc condo residents unsure of damage from fire

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Residents at a Grand Blanc Township condo are hoping to salvage what’s left of what was damaged by a fire on Tuesday, Nov. 23. In all, 16 units were damaged but thankfully there was no loss of life. TV5 caught up with a few...
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

Investigators: Dog found with gunshot wound in jaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw County Animal Care and Control are asking for the public’s help after a dog was dropped off with a gunshot wound in her jaw. Investigators said she was shot sometime in the evening on Nov. 23 in the area of Meade St. near Patton St.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Be smart on one of the busiest bar nights of the year

Genesee Co., Mich. (WNEM) - Families and friends are uniting for Thanksgiving and with it comes holiday gatherings inside people’s homes. However, the night before Thanksgiving is known as one of the busiest bar nights of the year, which could lead to some making the poor decision to drink and drive.
US 103.1

Fallen Traffic Signal Surprises Flint Residents

There was a fallen traffic signal at the North Saginaw and Pasadena intersection in Flint, Michigan and as expected, residents took advantage of this rare photo and video opportunity. Well, from what I heard this is a more common occurrence in Flint than I thought, but still rare enough to surprise some folk.
FLINT, MI
The Oakland Press

Man caught on camera abusing child enters plea in Pontiac court

A Flint man charged with child abuse after a video emerged on social media reportedly showing him striking a little boy in the face has pleaded guilty. John Wesley Hanley III, 25, entered his plea to the misdemeanor charge on Nov. 22 before 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker. Sentencing information for Hanley wasn’t immediately available, but in Michigan the crime calls for up to a year in jail for a first offense. Penalties are enhanced for repeat offenders.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating an early morning Thanksgiving Day shooting on the city's west side. The shooting happened in the 19400 block of San Juan, near Outer Drive and Livernois. According to police, a witness heard shots and observed a man lying in the street. EMS...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Thanksgiving morning vehicle crash in downtown Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police and Saginaw Fire Department responding to a vehicle crash in Downtown Saginaw this morning. It happened around 7:20 a.m. at Franklin St. and Johnson St. , just around the corner from the TV5 Saginaw station. The truck had flipped onto its roof. The driver...
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Hires Investigator Into Illegal Trash Dumpings

Illegal dumping sites around Saginaw have been getting cleaned up thanks to the efforts of one man. Allen Rabideau of Capital A Investigations has been cruising the streets cleaning up illegaly discarded waste, and tracking down those responsible for it thanks to an $800,000 allocation from Saginaw’s American Rescue Plan Act funding. He says that since the city contracted him around a month ago, he’s been hard at work.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

DEVELOPING: Apartment fire in Grand Blanc Twp.

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Grand Blanc Fire Department is at the scene of a fire at the Fairways of Woodfield apartment complex. According to firefighters, the fire is under control. In an interview with TV5, the fire chief acknowledged their fire department is understaffed. He said, however,...
GRAND BLANC, MI
CBS Detroit

Law enforcement warn of consequences hoax threats carry

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – It seems almost every day in recent weeks, we hear about threats disrupting classes and shutting down schools. Law enforcement in Oakland County investigates one to five threats a day. Each one carries serious consequences.Attorney Corey Silverstein stood beside kids who've bluffed on social media or scrawled on walls they're looking do alleged violence at school."Nowadays, we're seeing these threats coming in from 11-year-olds and such. These are not developed minds; these are not mature minds that know what's going on that they fully grasp what they're doing when they say it," Silverstein said. Most of...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy