Mbappe scores 2, France reaches knockout stage of World Cup
Kylian Mbappe scored two goals and put defending champion France into the knockout stage of the World Cup with a 2-1 win over Denmark
World Cup mystery solved: Why soccer players dive, as told by the master of the 'dark arts'
DOHA, Qatar — Alejandro Moreno has been labeled a “cheater” and a stain on soccer. He, like hundreds of other players who tend to fling themselves to the ground, has been branded a “diver” and a “flopper,” and had expletives hurled his way. He could preach for hours about why the criticism reeks of double standards, and at times racial bias, but we’ll get to that — for now, class is in session.
Liam Gallagher deletes social media posts containing ableist slurs after England v USA match
Liam Gallagher deleted a series of offensive tweets shared after England’s men’s football team drew 0-0 with USA in their World Cup group stage match on Friday.The former Oasis frontman received immediate backlash for the tweets, several of which contained ableist slurs. “[Gareth] Southgate you absolutely m*** you play [Phil] Foden,” one tweet shared from the musician’s account read, in a dig directed at the England manager. The term used in the tweet derives from the word “mongoloid”, a now defunct and offensive way of describing people with Down’s Syndrome.Another tweet read: “F*** you woke spastics.” Spastic is another...
