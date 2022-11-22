Read full article on original website
Stabbing reported at treatment facility
Allenwood, Pa. — A man at a Union County treatment facility stabbed another man with a ballpoint pen during an argument. Trooper Levi Eck of state police at Milton says he was called to White Deer Run on Nov. 13 for a reported stabbing. James Cloud, 34, of Kenmore, N.Y., allegedly called another man a "snitch" and then got into an argument with him. A witness told police that Cloud hit the man three to four times in the face. ...
erienewsnow.com
Details emerge in killings of 2 elderly Clearfield residents
CLEARFIELD (KSL) -- A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. Officers on Wednesday responded to a call reporting the deaths at 681 N. 1050 West shortly after 3 p.m., according...
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Attorney for Accused Murderer Asks Judge to Suppress Evidence
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – An attorney for an accused murderer was in court this week asking a judge to suppress evidence in the case. (Pictured above: Glen “Chet” Chester Johnston) (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) In March, DuBois City police say Glen Chester...
WJAC TV
DA: Philipsburg man sentenced to jail time, probation for threatening to shoot deputies
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — According to the Centre County District Attorney's Office, a Philipsburg man, accused of threatening to shoot sheriff's deputies last year, was sentenced on Wednesday. Authorities say Erick McClure, 53, will serve 8 to 23 months in jail, followed by four years of probation. Police...
Bystanders save numerous animals, but not all from Centre County shed fire
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A fire on Friday in Centre County killed some animals, but thanks to a group of bystanders, some were saved. Crews were called to the 900 block of Jacksonville Road in Bellefonte for a reported building fire. After arriving, crews saw a shed that was engulfed by flames. Bellefonte Fire Company […]
Woman wakes to man standing outside bedroom brandishing a knife
Lewisburg, Pa. — A woman woke up to a man standing with a knife outside her bedroom door, stating he would kill her. Police say early the morning of Oct. 27, Justin W. Cromley, 45, of Lewisburg, forced his way into the accuser's Market Street home through a back window. When the woman got out of bed and found Cromley in the hallway with a knife, he told her, "I...
therecord-online.com
Woodward Township police charge York County man in illegal gun purchase case
DUNNSTOWN, PA – Woodward Township police have charged Jarod Reed Stern, 27, from Wrightsville, PA with illegal sale or transfer of firearms, a third degree felony, and unsworn falsification to authorities, a third degree misdemeanor, after he allegedly put down false information on the federal application to purchase a firearm while on Gunshop Lane in Woodward Township.
Crack dealing duo busted
Williamsport, Pa. — A man and woman were arrested for selling crack to undercover detectives three different times in Lycoming County. Members of the District Attorney’s Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) completed three undercover buys with the pair, according to an affidavit. All three buys involved Maxwell Davante Stokley and Sue Ann Brion in the downtown area of Williamsport. On March 15, the 42-year-old Brion was contacted by detectives with the...
Centre County woman dead after crash on I-80
CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman from Centre County died after a Monday crash on Interstate 80, state police said. Troopers were called at 4:29 p.m. to the scene near mile marker 185 on I-80 going west where 41-year-old Jamie Goodyear, of Bellefonte, was found deceased after she crashed her 2012 Jeep Compass, according to […]
Woman threatens to cut off head of hotel staffer
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A tenant at a Snyder County motel threatened several people, then smashed items on the property after she was taken to court for an eviction, police say. Carol Lynn Snyder, 55, whose address is listed as Shamokin in court documents, now faces charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, criminal mischief, ethnic intimidation, and harassment. The accuser was cleaning carpets outside of Snyder's room on Nov. 2 at...
5 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within the Commonwealth. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed […]
I-80 crash leaves one dead in Clinton County
GREENE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person was pronounced dead following a crash on Interstate 80 West. Officials say they responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 80 westbound with possible entrapment on Monday around 4:50 p.m. According to investigators, the operator of a 2012 Jeep went over the left side of […]
Pa. woman who admitted stealing from dementia victim placed on probation
SUNBURY – A Northumberland County woman who admitted participating with her estranged husband in a power of attorney scheme to steal $80,170 from a great aunt suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease has been placed on five years’ probation. The sentenced imposed last Thursday on Melissa Lee...
Woman wakes up in pool of blood after argument
Canton, Pa. — A woman woke up in a pool of blood after injuries allegedly suffered during a fight with a man. The woman was in a haze when she got off the floor of her kitchen on Oct. 30 covered in blood, according to police. She was able to regain enough control to check into a hospital, police said. She was treated for injuries that required surgery. Darryl Liberati,...
wesb.com
Two Victims of Identity Theft
Two McKean County residents have been victims of identity theft. State Troopers report that a Mt. Jewett woman had a fraudulent unemployment claim opened in her name, and a Smethport woman had her identity used to redirect unemployment benefits to an unknown party. The investigations are ongoing.
Police looking for ammunition owner
New Columbia, Pa. — Police are looking for the owner of a handgun magazine found near a hotel in White Deer Township. State Police at Milton were called to 160 Commerce Park Drive, near the Holiday Inn Express, on Tuesday morning after someone found a Smith & Wesson 9mm magazine with 7 rounds inside. The magazine and rounds are valued at $55, police say. Anyone with information about its owner is asked to call the barracks at 570-524-2662.
Police: Woman steals close to $300 of groceries
Muncy, Pa. — Police say a woman stole close to $300 of grocery items at a self-checkout at the Muncy Weis Markets. Shelby Denea Hoffman, 30, of Muncy, rang up items at the self-checkout on Nov. 16. For each paid item she put in a bag, she put additional unpaid items in, according to Trooper Dylan Houser of state police at Montoursville. Hoffman took $297 of merchandise before staff caught her. ...
wkok.com
Watsontown Man Facing DUI Charges with Child in Vehicle
WATSONTOWN – A Watsontown man is facing a DUI and other charges after being found driving under the influence with a toddler inside his vehicle. Watsontown Police say, charged is 20-year-old Dakota Lowry for the October 24 incident in the 100 block of Main Street in the borough. Officers...
wkok.com
Truancy Court Beginning in Northumberland County Dec. 1
SUNBURY – Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor says he’s been ‘appalled’ at the truancy rate in the county. He says this has been a growing issue for a decade, kids missing school without an excuse. The soon to be retired judge spearheaded an effort to...
Judge affirms conviction of Pa. man in beating death of ex-girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter
SUNBURY – The trial judge has affirmed the third-degree conviction of a Northumberland County man in the death of his former girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter. Judge Charles H. Saylor in an opinion Thursday found the evidence supported the conviction of Jahrid Josef Burgess and there were no legal errors in last year’s trial.
