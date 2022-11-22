Read full article on original website
WAFF
Shooting in Huntsville lands one victim in hospital
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders were on the scene of a shooting shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department the shooting took place in the North Meadow Hills area. The victim of the shooting drove to Wells Fargo on North Memorial Parkway where he called police.
Man arrested for eluding police, drug charges
A man was arrested last week after he ran from law enforcement and was found with drugs while being booked, according to Priceville Police.
Danville teen found, safe after reported missing
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? A 15-year-old is missing after walking away from a home in Danville.
1 seriously wounded, 1 in custody in Huntsville shooting
Huntsville police say one person was seriously wounded in a shooting this afternoon. Sgt. Rosalind White said police were called to the 2500 block of Memorial Parkway at about 5:49 p.m. Police say a person was shot at a separate location on Ortega Circle and drove to Memorial Parkway to...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Somerville woman identified as Priceville bomb caller suspect
UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Lizzie Marie Ann Phillips of Somerville. She is charged with making a terrorist threat. Phillips is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond. From earlier:. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a caller who made a bomb threat...
WHNT-TV
Lawyers in Darby Civil Case Say Settlement 'Impossible' Before Dec. 9
A resolution doesn't appear to be on the horizon in a federal lawsuit involving former Huntsville Police Officer William "Ben" Darby. Lawyers in Darby Civil Case Say Settlement ‘Impossible’ …. A resolution doesn't appear to be on the horizon in a federal lawsuit involving former Huntsville Police Officer...
wvtm13.com
Shooting between family members in Walker County Thanksgiving Day
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — One person has life-threatening injuries, after a shooting between family members. The Walker County Sheriff's Office posted on social media the shooting happened on Pea Ridge Road near Cordova Thanksgiving Day. The injured person was taken by helicopter to a hospital. The sheriff's office said...
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week the Huntsville Police Department is looking for a young woman who they say became belligerent and caused a significant amount of damage to a local liquor store. According to officials, the incident happened at Tobacco Express and Spirits on Drake Avenue last month. Authorities...
WAAY-TV
Update: Missing Morgan County teen found safe
UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's office says the teen has been found safe. A 15-year-old male has been reported missing in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Christian Wallace left a home in the Danville area on foot and has not been seen since. He is described as...
WAFF
Single-vehicle crash in Limestone Co. causes lane closure
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced that a single-commercial vehicle crash has caused a lane closure in Limestone County. According to officials, the northbound lane of Alabama 99 near West Limestone School Road is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.
WAAY-TV
Traffic stop leads to trafficking arrest for Decatur man
A Decatur man faces a drug trafficking charge after police say they found a significant amount of marijuana in his vehicle last week. Decatur Police Department pulled over 31-year-old Matthew Tyrone Luckett on Thursday for "multiple traffic infractions," according to the department. An officer then discovered Luckett had warrants for his arrest through the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
WAFF
Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison police officers say they were called to Bob Jones High School on Tuesday, after a driver brandished a weapon in the school parking lot. According to the Madison Police Department, two drivers pulled into the Bob Jones High School parking lot after an “incident” on the roadway. After pulling into the lot, witnesses saw one of the drivers brandish a weapon.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 22
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 22, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; 4th St. S.W; catalytic converter; $500. November 21. burglary-3rd degree; Warnke Rd. N.W; miscellaneous items. theft of property-2nd degree; Brunner St. N.W; firearm.
Decatur woman charged with using stolen credit card
A Decatur woman has been charged with using a stolen credit card to make purchases.
Florence man pulled fire alarms at apartment complex, bit deputy, authorities say
A Florence man is in the Lauderdale County Detention Center after authorities say he triggered fire alarms at an apartment complex, and then attacked a law enforcement officer. Jason Ruano, 43, faces charges of rendering false alarm and aggravated assault of a police officer. According to Florence police, Ruano pulled...
mynwapaper.com
Winston Sheriff's Office discovers pounds of drugs after accidental shooting
LYNN - A Haleyville man is actively being sought by multiple law enforcement agencies on numerous drug-related charges after authorities responded to a shooting call to find pounds of meth and marijuana along with Fentanyl stashed in his vehicle. Warrants have already been signed by the Winston County Sheriff’s Office...
‘Tis the season: Watch out for these holiday scams in North Alabama
Scammers don't take Christmas off! That's the warning from the Madison County Sheriff's Office as we turn a corner into the holiday season.
wbrc.com
Person of interest arrested for robbery in Holly Pond
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a person of interest in the robbery of Holly Pond Nutrition. The person of interest was arrested for unrelated warrants according to the sheriff’s office. This investigation is still ongoing. ORIGINAL STORY: The...
Hanceville man hit by train, succumbs to injuries
GARDEN CITY, Ala. – A Hanceville man was hit by a train at approximately 11:45 a.m. on the Mulberry Fork Black Warrior River Bridge in Garden City. Tommy Amaro, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.
Daughter of Hartselle ‘murder-for-hire’ suspect plead for her release
Jaclyn Skuce has been incarcerated for over two years after she was charged with capital murder in the shooting death of the father of her child in what authorities called a "murder-for-hire" plot.
