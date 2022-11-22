ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, AL

WAFF

Shooting in Huntsville lands one victim in hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders were on the scene of a shooting shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department the shooting took place in the North Meadow Hills area. The victim of the shooting drove to Wells Fargo on North Memorial Parkway where he called police.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

1 seriously wounded, 1 in custody in Huntsville shooting

Huntsville police say one person was seriously wounded in a shooting this afternoon. Sgt. Rosalind White said police were called to the 2500 block of Memorial Parkway at about 5:49 p.m. Police say a person was shot at a separate location on Ortega Circle and drove to Memorial Parkway to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Lawyers in Darby Civil Case Say Settlement 'Impossible' Before Dec. 9

A resolution doesn't appear to be on the horizon in a federal lawsuit involving former Huntsville Police Officer William "Ben" Darby. Lawyers in Darby Civil Case Say Settlement ‘Impossible’ …. A resolution doesn't appear to be on the horizon in a federal lawsuit involving former Huntsville Police Officer...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Shooting between family members in Walker County Thanksgiving Day

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — One person has life-threatening injuries, after a shooting between family members. The Walker County Sheriff's Office posted on social media the shooting happened on Pea Ridge Road near Cordova Thanksgiving Day. The injured person was taken by helicopter to a hospital. The sheriff's office said...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week the Huntsville Police Department is looking for a young woman who they say became belligerent and caused a significant amount of damage to a local liquor store. According to officials, the incident happened at Tobacco Express and Spirits on Drake Avenue last month. Authorities...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Update: Missing Morgan County teen found safe

UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's office says the teen has been found safe. A 15-year-old male has been reported missing in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Christian Wallace left a home in the Danville area on foot and has not been seen since. He is described as...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Single-vehicle crash in Limestone Co. causes lane closure

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced that a single-commercial vehicle crash has caused a lane closure in Limestone County. According to officials, the northbound lane of Alabama 99 near West Limestone School Road is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Traffic stop leads to trafficking arrest for Decatur man

A Decatur man faces a drug trafficking charge after police say they found a significant amount of marijuana in his vehicle last week. Decatur Police Department pulled over 31-year-old Matthew Tyrone Luckett on Thursday for "multiple traffic infractions," according to the department. An officer then discovered Luckett had warrants for his arrest through the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison police officers say they were called to Bob Jones High School on Tuesday, after a driver brandished a weapon in the school parking lot. According to the Madison Police Department, two drivers pulled into the Bob Jones High School parking lot after an “incident” on the roadway. After pulling into the lot, witnesses saw one of the drivers brandish a weapon.
MADISON, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 22

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 22, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; 4th St. S.W; catalytic converter; $500. November 21. burglary-3rd degree; Warnke Rd. N.W; miscellaneous items. theft of property-2nd degree; Brunner St. N.W; firearm.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Person of interest arrested for robbery in Holly Pond

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a person of interest in the robbery of Holly Pond Nutrition. The person of interest was arrested for unrelated warrants according to the sheriff’s office. This investigation is still ongoing. ORIGINAL STORY: The...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

