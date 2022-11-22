Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville Police investigating deadly vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Oro Dam Boulevard
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian crash that left one person dead Friday evening. At approximately 6 p.m., officers with the Oroville Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle vs pedestrian crash at the intersection of Oro Dam Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard. A silver Ford pickup was seen at the scene of the accident with a dent on the front end.
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Repeat DUI suspect arrested in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Police say they arrested a woman for her fourth DUI arrest in the last three months. The Chico Police Department said at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, employees at Sierra Nevada reported a woman had just left and was possibly intoxicated. Police say they pulled 63-year-old Gail Hemmingsen...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in shooting near Chico business arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Officers have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting near a Chico business at the beginning of the month. Officers said a man was shot in the arm on the 1300 block of Longfellow Avenue, near East 1st Avenue, on Nov. 7. The suspect took off...
actionnewsnow.com
Vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Paradise sends two to the hospital
PARADISE, Calif. - A mother and her child were transported to a local hospital following a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on the Skyway Friday. At approximately 4:53 p.m., officers with the Paradise Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle vs pedestrian crash at the crosswalk in front of the Skyway Antiques Mall.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters lay hose around Deer Fire in Jarbo Gap area
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 10:40 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have a hose around the Deer Fire in the Jarbo Gap area. The fire burned about an acre of vegetation. Crews will remain at the scene for a couple of hours to get full containment. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the fire...
actionnewsnow.com
Good Samaritan killed while trying to help crash victim on I-5 in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A good Samaritan was killed on Thanksgiving while trying to help a crash victim on Interstate 5 in Shasta County. The chain reaction crash killed two people. Northbound I-5 was closed for several hours while officers cleared the wreckage. The crash happened at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on...
krcrtv.com
Chico woman arrested for DUI after pursuit on Wednesday night
CHICO, Calif. — After causing a commotion at a local restaurant and leading local officers on a pursuit through Chico on Wednesday night, a local woman was arrested for driving under the influence—for the fourth time in three months. Officers were called to the Sierra Nevada Restaurant at...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcycle vs vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Anderson results in two fatalities
ANDERSON, Calif. - 8:30 P.M UPDATE - A CHP officer confirmed with Action News Now that there were two fatalities in the crash on Interstate 5 in Anderson. Action News Now is currently working to get more information regarding the crash confirmed by the CHP. At approximately 5:36 p.m. on...
actionnewsnow.com
Christmas Tree Cutting Permits Selling Fast.
Collier's Hardware in Chico is selling Christmas tree permits for the Lassen National Forest. Collier Hardware is hoping to sell out of Christmas tree cutting permits.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman hit by van in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. 11:09 A.M. UPDATE - A woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Red Bluff. The collision happened just after 7 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Antelope Boulevard between Damon and Chestnut Avenues. Red Bluff Police said the woman was...
Parts of Sutter County without power after vehicle crashes into power pole
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Power has been affected in parts of Sutter County after a vehicle crashed into a power pole on Thursday, according to the Sutter County Fire Department. The accident occurred in the 1200 block of Acacia Avenue and forced a road closure between Highway 20 and the 1500 block of Acacia […]
actionnewsnow.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 murder in Chico
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a 32-year-old developmentally disabled man in Chico in 2017, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 26-year-old Jason Jackson was sentenced for the murder of Travis Robertson on Oct. 1, 2017,...
actionnewsnow.com
No injuries after head-on crash on Highway 70
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 70 has reopened following a multiple-vehicle crash south of the Butte and Yuba county line. Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, four vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 70 south of Sparrow Lane. The CHP said it received reports of a green Mustang driving...
Placer county man sentenced in $2.2 million embezzlement scheme
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was sentenced to eight years and eight months in prison for embezzling over $2 million from a local business, the Placer County District attorney’s Office said. The DA’s office said Robert Barnack, 67, approached the business, an agricultural company based in Sutter County, offering to help them get higher […]
actionnewsnow.com
Yuba City man dies in Highway 99 crash Monday night
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man died after a crash on Highway 99 in Sutter County Monday night, according to the CHP. The CHP said a black SUV was traveling south in the second lane of Highway 99 around 9:30 p.m. and was approaching Wilson Road. A semi-truck...
actionnewsnow.com
Driver uninjured after rollover crash, vehicle fire at Wicks Corner on Highway 70
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was uninjured after a rollover crash at Wicks Corner north of Oroville Wednesday night. At approximately 7 p.m., crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit along with officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a vehicle rollover at Wicks Corner where Highway 149 and Highway 70 interchange.
actionnewsnow.com
This place doubles as a coffee lounge and cat adoption shelter
CHICO, Calif. - If you're looking for cats, coffee and cookies, you can find all of that right here at Chico's new cat lounge, The Great Catsby. Action News Now spoke with the owners, Jodi and John Belonjie who explained exactly why cat lovers will be clawing their way into this cat cafe.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters celebrate Thanksgiving at the station with family
CHICO, Calif. - This Thanksgiving, many people are taking the day off to celebrate the gathering of family and friends. However, for first responders it can seem like another day on the job serving and protecting the community. Despite working this holiday, Action News Now spoke with local firefighters on...
actionnewsnow.com
Donated Christmas tree arrives in Red Bluff after vandalism killed city's historic living tree
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The city of Red Bluff welcomed a new Christmas tree Tuesday to replace the tree that died due to vandalism. The fresh cut tree was donated by Sierra Pacific Industries and was cut from the forest near Shingletown. The tree was trucked in and set up...
actionnewsnow.com
Roadside mystery solved: Decorators behind ‘Carrie's Tree’ caught on camera
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - You've likely passed "Carrie's Tree" just north of Jellys Ferry Road. Each year, it is mysteriously decorated but never caught on camera until now. Turns out, it's not just Santa's Elves at work. "Nobody we knew we did it until about three years ago. My parents...
Comments / 0