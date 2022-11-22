ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Uptown holiday lighting event dazzles guests

HOUSTON — Even stormy weather couldn’t dampen the spirits of the crowd lining Post Oak Boulevard – Uptown. “It makes me feel like we’re coming close to a holiday," said 11-year-old Kevin. Attendees were thankful the weather cooperated and they got to witness this Thanksgiving evening's...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 25 Things to Do for Christmas 2022 in Houston

Make your holiday season merry and bright with our top 25 Christmas events and things to do around Houston in 2022. If you’re counting down the days until Christmas and have already started jamming to holiday tunes, you’ll probably want to mark your calendar for a few of these events and seasonal attractions.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston Rewind: What made news from Nov. 21-25

HOUSTON — The weekend is upon us again and it’s time for another Rewind, filling you in on some of the big headlines from the week. In the video window above, KHOU 11 digital anchor Brandi Smith recaps the stories of the week. You can also look them up through the links below.
HOUSTON, TX
US105

Want Microblading? Do Your Research FIRST, Warns Texas Woman

This Houston, Texas woman shared a warning for those seeking a micro-blading procedure after she experienced a catastrophic outcome. First of all, kudos to this young woman for having the courage to share her story and her photos on her TikTok account and Facebook page after a beauty procedure took a botched turn which she said was "beyond embarrassing." However, she wanted to share so that no one else would have to go through this.
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

The Woodlands Fall Flea Market Set for December 3rd

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The 2022 Woodlands Fall Flea Market will be held on Saturday, December 3rd, at the Town Center Parking Garage from 7:00 to 10:00 a.m. The garage is located at the southwest corner of Six Pines Drive and Lake Robbins Drive adjacent to The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Thousands of Houston area Centerpoint customers without power on Thanksgiving

The power went out for most of the Bridgeland planned community in Cypress at about 11 a.m. Thanksgiving birds and their obligatory side items sat on countertops while families crossed their fingers. About 3,100 customers were affected by the outage, which happened during the heavy weather, although Centerpoint could not...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Zoo Lights canceled tonight due to rain, possible storms

HOUSTON — Mother Nature let the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade go on as scheduled, but other events might not be so lucky. The Houston Zoo has been forced to cancel tonight's Zoo Lights because of the rainy forecast and possible storms. Your Zoo Lights tickets may be used any...
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Receives Key To The City Of Houston

After moving to Texas in 2021, Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner. 50 Cent moved to Houston a year and a half ago. Clearly, he’s making the most of his time in Texas. Mayor Sylvester Turner bestowed Fif with the key to the city and his own day this week. During the Thanksgiving parade, Turner explained that Fif’s contributions to the city have been nothing but positive.
HOUSTON, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Steakhouse in Houston

Not all steakhouses are created equal and sometimes it is hard to come by one that checks all the boxes on your list. Below we have compiled a comprehensive collection of our favorite steakhouses in Houston to help you find a new favorite near you! This list includes classic steakhouses like Del Frisco’s, table-side service Brazilian steakhouses like Chama Guãcha, and Texas favorites serving up comfort food like Killen’s STQ and Taste of Texas. With this list, you can’t go wrong!
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Thanksgiving forecast: Rainy weather pattern extending into weekend

Houston - It looks like the rainy Thanksgiving weather pattern will extend into the weekend. Black Friday should include an umbrella around the Houston area. Rain chances increase during the day, so earlier shopping may mean less rain to dodge. Saturday morning should see more downpours across Southeast Texas, but Sunday should see the return of sunshine.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: November 25 to 27, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, November 25 to Sunday, November 27, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
HOUSTON, TX
baytown.org

Baytown Ice Rink Opening Delayed

We hope everyone has a safe Thanksgiving. While we are excited about the opening of the Baytown Ice Rink at Town Square, weather issues earlier this week have delayed the opening. The rink will not open on Friday, November 25 or Saturday, November 26. Once it does open, weather and ice conditions will determine operations on a daily basis through Saturday, January 21.
BAYTOWN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy