Black Friday in Houston is no longer the chaotic crowd we're used to
HOUSTON — More than 166 million people are expected to go shopping this holiday weekend and more than 50% of those people are expected to do so in person. Despite inflation, folks are still spending their money on Black Friday. "Who doesn't want to save money?" said Fredy Guevara....
Uptown holiday lighting event dazzles guests
HOUSTON — Even stormy weather couldn’t dampen the spirits of the crowd lining Post Oak Boulevard – Uptown. “It makes me feel like we’re coming close to a holiday," said 11-year-old Kevin. Attendees were thankful the weather cooperated and they got to witness this Thanksgiving evening's...
fox26houston.com
Drainage issues keep some southeast Houston residents trapped in their own homes
Houston - "I've lived here since 1974," said Patricia Haynes. Haynes lives in the 6400 block of Reed Road in southeast Houston. You can drive a block in either direction from her house and the street is clear. But look how much standing water she has in front of her...
It's lit! Downtown Houston to feature 8 winter wonderlands with lights, ice skating, markets
Walking in a winter wonderland just became a reality. 🎅⛄🎄
365thingsinhouston.com
Take a tour of Christmas lights in Houston’s must-see neighborhoods & holiday attractions
Pile in the car for a leisurely holiday drive or take a hot cocoa-fueled stroll while you ooh and ah at Houston’s most popular Christmas light displays—in residential neighborhoods and at city landmarks alike. Every year, Houston neighborhoods light up like a Christmas tree (literally), with homes, streets,...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 25 Things to Do for Christmas 2022 in Houston
Make your holiday season merry and bright with our top 25 Christmas events and things to do around Houston in 2022. If you’re counting down the days until Christmas and have already started jamming to holiday tunes, you’ll probably want to mark your calendar for a few of these events and seasonal attractions.
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical List
Vintage warbirds are on display at a hanger at the Lone Star Flight Museum near Ellington Airfield in Clear Lake City, SE Houston.Photo byPi3.124/Creative Commons via Wikimedia.
KHOU
KHOU 11 Morning News Saturday
Houston morning newscast featuring breaking news from overnight, local weather and special reports. KHOU Stands for Houston.
Houston Rewind: What made news from Nov. 21-25
HOUSTON — The weekend is upon us again and it’s time for another Rewind, filling you in on some of the big headlines from the week. In the video window above, KHOU 11 digital anchor Brandi Smith recaps the stories of the week. You can also look them up through the links below.
The rain couldn't stop the downtown Houston H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade
You can't rain on this parade! Thousands of Houstonians gathered downtown for the 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Want Microblading? Do Your Research FIRST, Warns Texas Woman
This Houston, Texas woman shared a warning for those seeking a micro-blading procedure after she experienced a catastrophic outcome. First of all, kudos to this young woman for having the courage to share her story and her photos on her TikTok account and Facebook page after a beauty procedure took a botched turn which she said was "beyond embarrassing." However, she wanted to share so that no one else would have to go through this.
hellowoodlands.com
The Woodlands Fall Flea Market Set for December 3rd
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The 2022 Woodlands Fall Flea Market will be held on Saturday, December 3rd, at the Town Center Parking Garage from 7:00 to 10:00 a.m. The garage is located at the southwest corner of Six Pines Drive and Lake Robbins Drive adjacent to The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.
Click2Houston.com
Thousands of Houston area Centerpoint customers without power on Thanksgiving
The power went out for most of the Bridgeland planned community in Cypress at about 11 a.m. Thanksgiving birds and their obligatory side items sat on countertops while families crossed their fingers. About 3,100 customers were affected by the outage, which happened during the heavy weather, although Centerpoint could not...
Zoo Lights canceled tonight due to rain, possible storms
HOUSTON — Mother Nature let the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade go on as scheduled, but other events might not be so lucky. The Houston Zoo has been forced to cancel tonight's Zoo Lights because of the rainy forecast and possible storms. Your Zoo Lights tickets may be used any...
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Receives Key To The City Of Houston
After moving to Texas in 2021, Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner. 50 Cent moved to Houston a year and a half ago. Clearly, he’s making the most of his time in Texas. Mayor Sylvester Turner bestowed Fif with the key to the city and his own day this week. During the Thanksgiving parade, Turner explained that Fif’s contributions to the city have been nothing but positive.
Houston under flood watch as torrential rain continues in southeast Texas
A slow-moving system has triggered a flood alert in Harris County and the surrounding area.
thetexastasty.com
Best Steakhouse in Houston
Not all steakhouses are created equal and sometimes it is hard to come by one that checks all the boxes on your list. Below we have compiled a comprehensive collection of our favorite steakhouses in Houston to help you find a new favorite near you! This list includes classic steakhouses like Del Frisco’s, table-side service Brazilian steakhouses like Chama Guãcha, and Texas favorites serving up comfort food like Killen’s STQ and Taste of Texas. With this list, you can’t go wrong!
fox26houston.com
Thanksgiving forecast: Rainy weather pattern extending into weekend
Houston - It looks like the rainy Thanksgiving weather pattern will extend into the weekend. Black Friday should include an umbrella around the Houston area. Rain chances increase during the day, so earlier shopping may mean less rain to dodge. Saturday morning should see more downpours across Southeast Texas, but Sunday should see the return of sunshine.
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: November 25 to 27, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, November 25 to Sunday, November 27, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
baytown.org
Baytown Ice Rink Opening Delayed
We hope everyone has a safe Thanksgiving. While we are excited about the opening of the Baytown Ice Rink at Town Square, weather issues earlier this week have delayed the opening. The rink will not open on Friday, November 25 or Saturday, November 26. Once it does open, weather and ice conditions will determine operations on a daily basis through Saturday, January 21.
