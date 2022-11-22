Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler, Max Strus And Duncan Robinson Ruled Out Wednesday Versus Washington Wizards

The Heat's lengthy injury report also includes Omer Yurtseven and Victor Oladipo.

The struggling Miami Heat will once again be short-handed for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards.

The team announced Jimmy Butler (knee), Duncan Robinson (ankle) and Max Strus (shoulder) will all miss the game. Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are also out on the injury report.

The Heat enter on a four-game losing streak.

Here is the game preview information:

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: Miami

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: N/A

VITALS: The Heat and Wizards meet for the second of four matchups this regular season. They recently met last week in Washington, in a one-point, 107-106, overtime loss with Miami having only seven available players. They will now play in consecutive games with another matchup this Friday. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1, winning the season series for the fourth consecutive season after splitting it, 2-2, in 2017-18. The Heat are 92-45 all-time versus Washington during the regular season, including 51-17 in home games and 41-28 in road games. ... For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Duncan Robinson (ankle), Max Strus (shoulder), Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Nikola Jovic

WIZARDS

F Kyle Kuzma

F Corey Kispert

C Kristaps Porzingis

G Bradley Beal

G Monte Morris

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on injuries: “At some point, hopefully we’ll be getting some guys back, Even if they’re not fully 100 percent, even if they’re close enough, maybe they can give us a little bit of reinforcement, even if it’s just short minutes. That’s where we are right now.”

