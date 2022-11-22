ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston non-profit hands out Thanksgiving supplies, jackets to families in need

By Paul Burton
CBS Boston
Boston Community Pediatrics hand out Thanksgiving supplies, jackets to families in need 01:50

BOSTON – Turkey, stuffing and all the fixings. Boston Community Pediatrics is making sure their patients are taken care of this Thanksgiving.

"Especially in this very moment where people are really struggling to have enough food, to have enough money for heat, and so to do something to make their Thanksgiving a little bit brighter is an incredible kind of gift," Boston Community Pediatrics Founder, Dr. Robyn Riseberg said.

Boston Community Pediatric is the first non-profit pediatric private practice in New England and their goal is to bring equity to pediatric health care.

Tuesday was their third annual Thanksgiving giveaway. Teaming up with several other non-profits in the area, they are providing full Thanksgiving meals along with winter jackets, which is perfect for Rina Garcia.

"For my two girls it will be helpful for this winter," Garcia said.

Zeli Rivera and her sister Wineska live in the South End and are grateful for this gift. They have a lot of mouths to feed.

"It's a big family. This support is very much appreciated," Rivera said.

For Wineska, the donation is very personal.

"It helps a lot. I lost my job so this helps a lot and this is one less thing I have to worry about," she said.

There are certain families who just couldn't make it to this Albany Street location, so Boston Community Pediatrics is delivering the meals to their homes.

"We have families who have COVID right now, we have families with sick kids at home, and they just can't make it. So we're going to deliver it to them," Riseberg said.

For those that could come, there was joy in their faces and so much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

"To have family together and grateful for the little things we do have," Rivera said.

CBS Boston

