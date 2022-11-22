Read full article on original website
San Angelo Man Indicted for Intentionally Crashing His Car Into Another Vehicle
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man was indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury in August for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after ramming his vehicle intentionally into another. According to court documents, a San Angelo police officer responded to the 2100 block of Field Street...
Domestic Violence & Exhibition of Acceleration Arrests Top Thanksgiving Day Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Seven individuals were booked into the Tom Green County Jail on Thanksgiving Day. The charges included criminal trespass and domestic violence. Maria Garza, 34, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Her bond was set at $25,000. She was arrested at 7:58 a.m. and released on bond at 3:58 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.
Arrests for Fleeing Police & Minors Smoking Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Two suspects were arrested for minor in possession of tobacco while a few others were arrested for resisting arrest or fleeing police officers. And one defendant was booked and released after he was indicted by a Grand Jury on charges of sexual assault of a child.
SAPD investigation leads to murder suspect arrest
Editor’s Note: After this article was published, SAPD corrected the spelling of the victim’s name. This article has been updated to reflect that. SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the murder of Christie Feland that occurred on Nov. 8 of this year. According to police, […]
Tom Green County jail logs: November 25, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 7 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
San Angelo Thug Caught on Ring Camera Twice Assaulting 2 Different Women
SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo man has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury after being caught on Ring security cameras assaulting two different women. According to court documents, on February 19, 2021, San Angelo police responded to the 3800 block of Honeysuckle Drive regarding a male subject that had allegedly fired a pistol in the direction of a vehicle during a child exchange.
Thanksgiving Day crash sends one car into fence line
SAN ANGELO, Texas — On November 24, 2022, a collision on Truman and West Avenue Y, sent one vehicle into a fence line. An officer on the scene said the red Buick Encore was headed westbound on Avenue Y when the driver disregarded a stop sign and struck the black Chevrolet headed northbound on Truman. […]
Help Solve the Arellano Family Highway 277 Murders
The Arellano family consisted of Juan age 29, Monica age 24, Rosa age 21, Eduardo age 1, Leticia age 2, and Manuel Jr. 5. The family was traveling to San Angelo, Texas to meet with other family members on April 16th, 1968. Texas Rangers Cold Case Investigators say that the...
39-Year-Old Vincente Francisco Nandin Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In San Angelo (San Angelo, TX)
The Department of Public Safety responded to a motor vehicle crash near Wall on Saturday morning. A preliminary investigation into the crash suggests that 39-year-old Vincente Francisco Nandin of San Angelo was driving a 2015 BMW M4 in the wrong direction on US 87. Nandin collided head-on with a 2015 Freightliner driven by Hercilio Rodriguez, 44, of Killeen. Nandin was traveling northbound in the southbound lane and was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Tom Daniel.
Hair Stylist Murdered in Santa Rita
SAN ANGELO, TX — Christie Feland loved to style hair and was a cosmetologist at Southside Kutz Barber Shop on W. Avenue N. Originally from Andrews, she was a single mom of three children. According to the San Angelo Police Department, she was found dead at a residence in...
San Angelo man dies in head-on collision with semi-truck
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A 39-year-old San Angelo man died in a head-on collision with a semi-truck early Saturday. The Texas Department of Public Safety's preliminary crash report on the incident said Vincente Francisco Nandin, 39, was driving a car the wrong way on US Hwy 87 near mile post 482. A semi-truck, driven by Hercilio Vasquez Rodriguez, 44, of Killen, was traveling in the southbound lane.
LIVE! DAILY | Identity of Driver in Wall Fatal Crash Revealed!
Today on LIVE!, Matt Trammell sits down with Keep San Angelo Beautiful's Charlotte Anderson to talk about their big tire event they held over the weekend. Also, an ominous video was released prior to an early morning crash near Wall, a capitol murder suspect was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility, UPS had a fake job scam in San Angelo, ASU sends two to the Fishing National Championship, a look forward at the weather, and some Concho Valley teams advance to round 3!
Tom Green County Detention Facility: Correctional Officer Shortages
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Facility’s Budget for the Fiscal year 2023 is 12.4 million dollars, 6.5 million of which, is allocated to wages. The county jail is currently understaffed and finding it hard to keep jailers once they acquire them. Tom Green County Sheriff Nick Hanna says, […]
WATCH: Moving Trucks Mangled in High Speed Crash Near Miles Wednesday Morning
SAN ANGELO – A U-Haul box truck and an unmarked box truck crashed Wednesday morning on US Highway 67 north near Miles that sent one person to the hospital. Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a major motor vehicle crash was called at the intersection of North US Highway 67 and Thompson Road in the area of Hudson Livestock Supplements.
San Angelo has broken two winter weather records set almost 40 years ago
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo has broken two winter weather records that were originally set almost 40 years ago within a single week. As of November 25, 2022, San Angelo has seen 1.56 inches of rain – (recorded at the National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo office near Mathis Field Airport) which breaks the city’s […]
West Texas weekend events calendar, Nov. 25-27
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 1 p.m. - USMNT vs England Watch Party (World Cup), Sockdolager Brewing...
First Judge to preside over the Tom Green County Court at Law Number Two is retiring
Judge Penny Roberts, who has been coming to the concho for 31 years, worked as a prosecutor in the District Attorney's office before being appointed the first judge for the new court at law two court.
Longtime San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts Director Retiring
SAN ANGELO, Texas — After 38 years San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts founding Director, Howard Taylor, will step back from his position as president. Taylor will continue as president emeritus next year helping the new director to get settled. Over the decades, Taylor has helped San Angelo residents feel a sense of community […]
Employing Erin: Animal Care at the San Angelo Nature Center
SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo’s Nature Center is a collection of animals, along with related exhibits and educational information, that are native to not only the Concho Valley but countries across the world In the third installment of Employing Erin, we head to the living museum to care for the indigenous and exotic animals […]
Arrest During Last Call at Koronazz Leads to Death of Tom Green Co. DA Investigator
SAN ANGELO, TX – New information released on Wednesday morning revealed more information on the death of the former investigator for the Tom Green County D.A.'s Office. As previously reported, on Nov. 13, Steven Carnes, 53, of San Angelo, suddenly died while attempting to make an arrest. For the original article see: Criminal Investigator for the Tom Green County D.A.'s Office Passes Away Suddenly At the time of the original story it was only known that Carnes died after attempting to make an arrest. New information revealed that the death occurred moments before the bar he was working at…
