Dcf picks the strangest issues and this agency should be dismantled. It’s a sorry excuse.
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old Daughter
Christopher FrancisquiniPhoto by(NY Post) A man in Connecticut is on the run after committing a heinous crime. A Connecticut felon with a lengthy rap sheet fatally stabbed his 11-month-old daughter and dismembered her — then got into an argument with her mom and fled, police said.
'We want to know what happened' | Family mourns the death of 2 brothers killed in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — The family of two brothers killed in Hartford gathered tonight for a vigil to honor their memory. The victims, 20-year-old Cesar Deaza-Escobar and 19-year-old Jonas Deaza-Escobar, were killed early Wednesday morning while celebrating Cesar’s 20th birthday. On Thursday, their family spent their first holiday without...
NBC Connecticut
Father of Hartford Brothers Killed Reflects on Their Lives During Vigil
A Hartford family is seeking justice for two brothers who were killed earlier this week. Their father said their lives were cut way too short. In a moment of mourning with candles and prayer, people gathered at the Barker Street home where 19-year-old Jonas Deaza-Escobar and 20-year-old Cesar Deaza-Escobar were killed in a shooting Wednesday.
westportjournal.com
Police: Man charged with stalking neighbor
WESTPORT — A 56-year-old man was charged with stalking a female neighbor earlier this week. James Doyle, of Westport, was arrested Nov. 22 on charges of third-degree stalking and breach of peace. Police were dispatched about 8 p.m. Nov. 22 to investigate the complaint by a woman that a...
trumbulltimes.com
Waterbury police find 4,000 bags of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, gun in apartment
WATERBURY — While investigating a water leak at a Silver Street home Monday, police discovered hundreds of bags filled with fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, according to the Waterbury Police Department. The officers found the bags inside the third-floor apartment. After executing a search warrant, the department's Vice and Intelligence...
17-year-old arrested in connection to noose found at Connecticut high school
HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Hebron police arrested a 17-year-old student in connection to the noose that was found at RHAM High School in Hebron. The noose was found on Nov. 18, hanging from the boy’s locker room. Hebron police and Connecticut State Police began investigating immediately, which involved reviewing surveillance footage, conducting canvasses, and lengthy […]
Meriden Man Accused Of Assaulting Victim In Front Of Children Outside CT Post Mall In Milford
A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a victim in front of children outside a busy mall in Connecticut. The incident happened in New Haven County on Thanksgiving Eve at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford at around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, Milford Police said. Officers spoke to...
Waterbury murder victim's family speaks out as suspects face judge
WATERBURY, Conn. — The suspects allegedly responsible for the death of a Waterbury woman in her home appeared in court on Wednesday. Shelley Stamp was found unresponsive in her apartment on Oct. 29 by family members who came to check on her. “We should be at home making our...
Connecticut man accused of abandoning premature baby on hood of parked vehicle
MANSFIELD, Conn. — A Connecticut man is accused of abandoning a newborn on the hood of a parked vehicle in March, authorities said. Jorge R. Grados, 41, of Hartford, was arrested Tuesday and charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child, WVIT-TV and CT Insider reported.
Eyewitness News
State police release statistics on Thanksgiving enforcement
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - It has already been a busy Thanksgiving holiday for state police. They kicked off their annual enforcement period for the holiday yesterday. The roads aren’t nearly as busy as they were yesterday, but state police are making sure things are safe for the whole holiday weekend.
NECN
State Police Arrest Man Accused of Abandoning Newborn on Parked Vehicle in Conn.
Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who is accused of leaving a newborn on top of a parked vehicle in Mansfield earlier this year. On March 23, 2022, troopers received a 911 call from a woman about an infant that had been wrapped in a towel and left on the hood of her car.
Hartford sees highest homicide rate in decades
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford’s homicide rate has reached its highest number in decades with the city seeing its 38th homicide of 2022 this week. Police believe the startling trend is caused in part by emotion. Hartford police said they are seeing arguments escalate quicker than ever and with people in close quarters, armed with […]
17-Year-Old Charged After Noose Discovered In Locker Room At High School In Tolland County
A 17-year-old has been charged in connection to an incident in which a noose was found in a boys' locker room at a high school in Connecticut. The noose was discovered in Tolland County at the RHAM High School located in Hebron on Friday, Nov. 18. The noose, commonly associated...
Suspect arrested in connection with Wilbraham Big Y gun incident
Wilbraham Police have arrested a man in connection with an incident at the Boston Street Big Y on Tuesday.
Man in critical condition after shooting on MacArthur Dr. in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured in a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon, according to the police. Waterbury police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 3:34 p.m. and located a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound on Manhan Street. During the investigation, police learned the victim was […]
KSLTV
Police investigate cats turning up dead in Connecticut neighborhood
WATERBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) — Cats have been turning up dead in a Waterbury neighborhood and advocates say it’s clear they’ve been beaten. Eyewitness News spoke with a woman who’s been caring for one of the victim cats. “I’m going to start crying,” said Lisa Syr....
Couple accused of abusing 9 children at Wallingford home daycare
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A couple is accused of abusing nine children at a home daycare in Wallingford. Brenda L. Fornal, 61, and her boyfriend, 66-year-old Grant Freer, were arrested Tuesday after police received a report in August about the alleged abuse, according to authorities. Wallingford police said the two turned themselves in after warrants […]
Wife of fallen Bristol officer, police chief release video
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A heartfelt message of gratitude from the Bristol Police Department and Lt. Dustin DeMonte’s wife ahead of Thanksgiving. It’s been a tough time for the brave men and women in blue as they and their community mourns the loss of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. On Wednesday, Bristol Police […]
Car strikes tree alongside Route 15 in Wallingford, killing 2
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Two people were killed in a single-car crash on Route 15 south in Wallingford overnight Saturday. An Infiniti G35 was traveling on Route 15 south, one mile north of Exit 66, when it went off the road, up the grass embankment, and struck a tree, according to state police.
kingstonthisweek.com
Kingston Police searching for man who offered young women drugs, ride
Kingston Police are searching for a man after a group of young women were approached in a parking lot and offered drugs and a drive earlier this month. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Police said in a news release that at about...
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
