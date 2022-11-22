ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

247Sports

Final predictions: South Carolina at Clemson

We gave a little Thanksgiving taste of early rivalry picks but now, it’s time for the main course. If you’re looking for Friday games, or our Egg Bowl picks, click on the link in the first sentence. If you’re looking for Carolina versus Clemson and the Saturday slate of games, stay right where you are.
COLUMBIA, SC
clemsontigers.com

Clemson’s Brand New Game

Note: The following appears in the South Carolina football gameday program. Clemson’s first coordinator of its Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) activities never dreamed he would have a significant role in Clemson’s football program when he first came to the school as a student in August 1983. He...
CLEMSON, SC
auburntigers.com

Tigers can’t find route past South Carolina, fall in five

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Three different Tigers secured double-doubles but it wasn't quite enough as Auburn fell to South Carolina, 3-2 (24-26, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16, 15-10). It took a minute for the Tigers to get settled into the Carolina Volleyball Center but once they did, Auburn started to fire on cylinders in the latter half of the first set.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Tennessee

South Carolina fans stormed the field Saturday night after a mammoth 63-38 upset over No. 5 Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks scored on their first five drives and never let their foot off the gas in the commanding upset. Were you part of the memorable night in Columbia?. Check...
COLUMBIA, SC
High School Football PRO

Gaffney, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Dutch Fork High School football team will have a game with Gaffney High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
GAFFNEY, SC
wgac.com

Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents

Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

Report: Fire at Ward, SC plant

WARD, S.C. (WFXG) - FOX54 is receiving information about a major fire at a plant in Ward, South Carolina. Details are limited at this time, but an eyewitness tells FOX54 that the fire is extremely large. Law enforcement is unable to provide any more information. FOX54 has a crew on...
WARD, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Kaitlyn Piper, Nathan Baker

Nathanial “Nathan” Baker and Kaitlyn Piper, both of Lexington, were wed on October 22, 2022 at Wintergreen Woods in Lexington. Close friend of the couple and Minister Darius Poitier officiated. Nathan is the son of Timothy “Tim” & Phyllis Baker of New Zion. He is the grandson to...
LEXINGTON, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Johnson, Toal & Battiste named among America’s Best Law Firms

Columbia Attorney’s I.S. Leevy Johnson, Luther Battiste and George Johnson of Johnson, Toal & Battiste, PA were recently selected for inclusion in U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” in America© 2023. Johnson, Toal and Battiste, PA earned the following rankings:. • Criminal Defense:...
COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

FanSided

