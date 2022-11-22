Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USADiana RusOconee County, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
Related
Tigers ‘stand very high’ for four-star DL prospect after Clemson visit
A 2025 defensive lineman hailing from the Palmetto State made the trip up to Clemson for the Tiger’s 40-10 win over Miami last Saturday in Memorial Stadium. The Clemson Insider caught up with the four-star (...)
Clemson vs. South Carolina: Who has the edge?
Clemson will conclude the regular season with its annual rivalry tilt with South Carolina on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon. The game will be televised by ABC. Clemson’s (...)
Final predictions: South Carolina at Clemson
We gave a little Thanksgiving taste of early rivalry picks but now, it’s time for the main course. If you’re looking for Friday games, or our Egg Bowl picks, click on the link in the first sentence. If you’re looking for Carolina versus Clemson and the Saturday slate of games, stay right where you are.
clemsontigers.com
Clemson’s Brand New Game
Note: The following appears in the South Carolina football gameday program. Clemson’s first coordinator of its Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) activities never dreamed he would have a significant role in Clemson’s football program when he first came to the school as a student in August 1983. He...
Nation’s No. 1 LB gives latest, expects to visit Clemson this weekend
The Clemson Insider caught up with a priority Clemson target, ranked as the nation’s No. 1 linebacker in the 2024 class, to get the latest on his recruitment. Jefferson (Ga.) five-star Sammy Brown, who (...)
Swinney 'can't imagine' Palmetto Bowl being affected by potential schedule change
As Clemson and South Carolina prepare for the latest rendition of the Palmetto Bowl, Dabo Swinney on Wednesday shared his thoughts on the future of the longstanding rivalry. The in-state rivals will meet for (...)
South Carolina tries to rebound vs. South Carolina Upstate
South Carolina headed to an in-state tournament, the Charleston Classic, riding high off a 2-0 start to the season. Four
The lowdown on South Carolina from a Gamecocks beat writer
The Clemson Insider recently caught up with David Cloninger to get some insight on South Carolina ahead of Clemson’s game against the Gamecocks. Cloninger covers South Carolina athletics for The Post and (...)
WYFF4.com
South Carolina high school football semifinal scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina teams took to the field Friday night for the semifinal round of high school football. To see scores on the app, click here.
Satterfield Looks Ahead to Clemson Matchup
South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield met with the media Wednesday afternoon to discuss the game plan and challenges Clemson's defense presents.
auburntigers.com
Tigers can’t find route past South Carolina, fall in five
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Three different Tigers secured double-doubles but it wasn't quite enough as Auburn fell to South Carolina, 3-2 (24-26, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16, 15-10). It took a minute for the Tigers to get settled into the Carolina Volleyball Center but once they did, Auburn started to fire on cylinders in the latter half of the first set.
IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Tennessee
South Carolina fans stormed the field Saturday night after a mammoth 63-38 upset over No. 5 Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks scored on their first five drives and never let their foot off the gas in the commanding upset. Were you part of the memorable night in Columbia?. Check...
Gaffney, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Dutch Fork High School football team will have a game with Gaffney High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USA
Stumphouse Mountain TunnelPhoto byStumphouse Mountain Tunnel/ Wikipedia. Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel in Oconee County, South Carolina is an unfinished railroad tunnel in Sumter National Forest for the Blue Ridge Railroad of South Carolina.
wach.com
Earthquake reported Thanksgiving morning in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — On Thanksgiving Day at 11:22am a 1.9 magnitude earthquake occurred 3.7 miles east-southeast of Elgin, South Carolina. Here's a story on how to be prepared for an earthquake.
wgac.com
Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents
Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
This Is The Best Cake Shop In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best cake shops in each state, including this favorite in South Carolina.
wfxg.com
Report: Fire at Ward, SC plant
WARD, S.C. (WFXG) - FOX54 is receiving information about a major fire at a plant in Ward, South Carolina. Details are limited at this time, but an eyewitness tells FOX54 that the fire is extremely large. Law enforcement is unable to provide any more information. FOX54 has a crew on...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Kaitlyn Piper, Nathan Baker
Nathanial “Nathan” Baker and Kaitlyn Piper, both of Lexington, were wed on October 22, 2022 at Wintergreen Woods in Lexington. Close friend of the couple and Minister Darius Poitier officiated. Nathan is the son of Timothy “Tim” & Phyllis Baker of New Zion. He is the grandson to...
carolinapanorama.com
Johnson, Toal & Battiste named among America’s Best Law Firms
Columbia Attorney’s I.S. Leevy Johnson, Luther Battiste and George Johnson of Johnson, Toal & Battiste, PA were recently selected for inclusion in U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” in America© 2023. Johnson, Toal and Battiste, PA earned the following rankings:. • Criminal Defense:...
FanSided
297K+
Followers
573K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0