laptopmag.com

HyperX desktop microphone is 25% off during Black Friday — Don't miss this great deal

Black Friday is here and we're ready to show you the goods. In this spotlight, we're taking a look at the HyperX QuadCast S, a beloved desktop microphone that will make you look and feel like a professional if you're a streamer or even just a gamer who wants to sound great. You can get your hands on the HyperX QuadCast S for $120 at Amazon (opens in new tab).
Top 7 lowest price Black Friday Apple deals right now

There are 7 lowest Black Friday Apple deals to nab before Black Friday 2022 officially starts. Now is the best time of the year to save big on a MacBook, iPad, AirPods or Apple TV 4K. For Black Friday, the 16-inch MacBook Pro M1 is on sale for $1,999 (opens...
5 best Black Friday 2022 streaming deals

These premium streaming services are slashing their subscription prices just in time for the holidays — and the big game. Black Friday deals are in full swing, and digital streaming services have joined the analog army of holiday sales you'll find online. Monthly subscriptions for on-demand entertainment seem to be getting more expensive every year, but good news: now is the perfect time to save a few bucks before collapsing into your couch.
Sling TV Black Friday deal throws in a free Fire TV Stick — how to redeem

Black Friday streaming deals amount to epic savings on today's best streaming services.Sling TV's best Black Friday deal (opens in new tab) throws in a free Amazon Fire TV Stick with your subscription. Plus, you'll get one free month of Hallmark Channel when you add Lifestyle Extra to your base package.
Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals LIVE: Big savings on Alienware, Razer, Asus and more

Live coverage of the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals available right now!. Cyber Monday gaming laptops are matching (and even beating) some of the best Black Friday savings! Across Alienware, Asus, Acer, Razer, MSI and more, it's clear that retailers aren't playing around when it comes to discounts on powerful portable gaming systems.
Elden Ring hits lowest price ever in epic Black Friday deal — now just $35

One of the best games of the year, Elden Ring for PS5 is just $35 (opens in new tab) at Amazon for Black Friday. Elden Ring for Xbox Series X is also $35 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. That's $25 off its normal price of $60 — its biggest discount yet. It also undercuts Best Buy (opens in new tab)'s current price by $5.
Whoa! Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio with RTX 3050 Ti is $400 off in Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are out of control this year, and one of the discounts that caught our eye is this Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio deal with an RTX 3050 Ti GPU at $400 off. At this very moment, you can find the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio with an Intel Core i7 CPU and RTX 3050 Ti GPU for $2,699 at Microsoft. (opens in new tab)To put this amazing Black Friday laptop deal into perspective, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio usually sells for $3,100!
Up to 50% off Razer gaming accessories for Black Friday

Black Friday is nearly here, and already Razer is kicking off the holiday with top sales on their highly. Razer's top-rated gaming accessories are up to 50% off today at Amazon. Now is a great time to elevate your gaming experience with a Razer gaming chair, gaming mouse, headset, or keyboard.
Let's go! $12 off Pokemon Legends Arceus in this Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are still rolling out! Don't miss top sales on the best Nintendo Switch games, such as Pokemon Legends Arceus. Right now you can get Pokemon Legends Arceus for just $47 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's $12 off its original retail price of $59. Best Buy (opens in new tab) also has is for the same price in their Black Friday sale.
Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals LIVE: Huge savings on Switch consoles, games, and accessories

Live coverage of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals available right now!. Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are well and truly here — giving you huge savings on consoles (including the Switch OLED) and all the best games. Our live blog is covering all of these big discounts in both the US and UK, so keep this page bookmarked if you’re looking for a bargain.

