Read full article on original website
Related
laptopmag.com
HyperX desktop microphone is 25% off during Black Friday — Don't miss this great deal
Black Friday is here and we're ready to show you the goods. In this spotlight, we're taking a look at the HyperX QuadCast S, a beloved desktop microphone that will make you look and feel like a professional if you're a streamer or even just a gamer who wants to sound great. You can get your hands on the HyperX QuadCast S for $120 at Amazon (opens in new tab).
The Best Sim Racing Deals During Amazon’s Black Friday Sale
AmazonThere has never been a better time to upgrade your gaming setup with some serious deals on good hardware.
laptopmag.com
This 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor for just $169 is one of the best Black Friday deals still available
Black Friday 2022 deals on gaming monitors are still available today. For example, the 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor is just $169 (opens in new tab) at Newegg. That's $80 off its normal price of $249 and the lowest price ever for this 1080p monitor. By comparison, it's $10 cheaper...
laptopmag.com
Top 7 lowest price Black Friday Apple deals right now
There are 7 lowest Black Friday Apple deals to nab before Black Friday 2022 officially starts. Now is the best time of the year to save big on a MacBook, iPad, AirPods or Apple TV 4K. For Black Friday, the 16-inch MacBook Pro M1 is on sale for $1,999 (opens...
laptopmag.com
5 best Black Friday 2022 streaming deals
These premium streaming services are slashing their subscription prices just in time for the holidays — and the big game. Black Friday deals are in full swing, and digital streaming services have joined the analog army of holiday sales you'll find online. Monthly subscriptions for on-demand entertainment seem to be getting more expensive every year, but good news: now is the perfect time to save a few bucks before collapsing into your couch.
laptopmag.com
15-inch Asus gaming laptop with RTX 3070 Ti is $350 off in this Black Friday deal
Black Friday is here and none of us are prepared to face the endless barrage of good deals we can find. Gaming laptops are seeing steep discounts in particular, with the Asus Rog Strix Scar 15 now available for $1,649 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a whole $350...
laptopmag.com
Sling TV Black Friday deal throws in a free Fire TV Stick — how to redeem
Black Friday streaming deals amount to epic savings on today's best streaming services.Sling TV's best Black Friday deal (opens in new tab) throws in a free Amazon Fire TV Stick with your subscription. Plus, you'll get one free month of Hallmark Channel when you add Lifestyle Extra to your base package.
laptopmag.com
Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals LIVE: Big savings on Alienware, Razer, Asus and more
Live coverage of the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals available right now!. Cyber Monday gaming laptops are matching (and even beating) some of the best Black Friday savings! Across Alienware, Asus, Acer, Razer, MSI and more, it's clear that retailers aren't playing around when it comes to discounts on powerful portable gaming systems.
laptopmag.com
I love God of War Ragnarök, and you will too with this sneaky Black Friday deal
Black Friday 2022 deals are still rolling out, and while we've been hunting for the biggest price cuts, I've been making my way through the best game to play right now: God of War Ragnarök. Now, you can get it for less (opens in new tab). Not only is...
laptopmag.com
Happy hunting! Take $700 off the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE in this brilliant Black Friday 2022 deal
Black Friday gaming deals are at full bore, and the 16-inch Acer Predator Triton 500 SE in this beastly deal comes fully loaded with a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti graphics, 32GB of RAM, 1GB of SSD storage, and a beautiful backlit RGB keyboard. Normally...
laptopmag.com
The PS Plus Black Friday deals are here — Get up to 36% off Essential, Extra and Premium tiers
Right now, you can get up to 36% off all PlayStation Plus tiers (opens in new tab), thanks to a sneaky Black Friday workaround that lets you get it for cheaper than the price Sony has set. As you know, PS Plus Premium is well and truly coming into its...
laptopmag.com
Elden Ring hits lowest price ever in epic Black Friday deal — now just $35
One of the best games of the year, Elden Ring for PS5 is just $35 (opens in new tab) at Amazon for Black Friday. Elden Ring for Xbox Series X is also $35 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. That's $25 off its normal price of $60 — its biggest discount yet. It also undercuts Best Buy (opens in new tab)'s current price by $5.
laptopmag.com
Whoa! Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio with RTX 3050 Ti is $400 off in Black Friday deal
Black Friday deals are out of control this year, and one of the discounts that caught our eye is this Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio deal with an RTX 3050 Ti GPU at $400 off. At this very moment, you can find the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio with an Intel Core i7 CPU and RTX 3050 Ti GPU for $2,699 at Microsoft. (opens in new tab)To put this amazing Black Friday laptop deal into perspective, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio usually sells for $3,100!
laptopmag.com
17 best Black Friday Apple deals available right now: Save on MacBooks, AirPods, iPhones, iPads and more
These are the best Black Friday Apple deals available today. Black Friday Apple deals have been going strong for weeks now, but as we enter the final stretch heading into Black Friday we are seeing all-time low prices on MacBooks, AirPods, iPads, iPhones, and more Apple Gear. This live blog...
laptopmag.com
Up to 50% off Razer gaming accessories for Black Friday
Black Friday is nearly here, and already Razer is kicking off the holiday with top sales on their highly. Razer's top-rated gaming accessories are up to 50% off today at Amazon. Now is a great time to elevate your gaming experience with a Razer gaming chair, gaming mouse, headset, or keyboard.
laptopmag.com
Apple Cyber Monday 2022 deals: Huge savings on MacBook, AirPods, iPad and more
The top Cyber Monday Apple deals are just as good as the Black Friday discounts on MacBook, iPads, AirPods and iPhones. As a reminder, right now is the best time of year to save big on Apple gear. For example, the AirPods Pro 2 are on sale right now for...
laptopmag.com
Let's go! $12 off Pokemon Legends Arceus in this Black Friday deal
Black Friday deals are still rolling out! Don't miss top sales on the best Nintendo Switch games, such as Pokemon Legends Arceus. Right now you can get Pokemon Legends Arceus for just $47 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's $12 off its original retail price of $59. Best Buy (opens in new tab) also has is for the same price in their Black Friday sale.
laptopmag.com
Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals LIVE: Huge savings on Switch consoles, games, and accessories
Live coverage of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals available right now!. Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are well and truly here — giving you huge savings on consoles (including the Switch OLED) and all the best games. Our live blog is covering all of these big discounts in both the US and UK, so keep this page bookmarked if you’re looking for a bargain.
laptopmag.com
Black Friday laptop deal: Save a massive $500 on the Acer Predator Helios 300 with RTX 3050 GPU
Acer's Predator Helios 300 is worth considering if you're on the prowl for a high-performance gaming laptop. B&H currently offers the RTX 3050 Acer Predator Helios 300 for just $749 (opens in new tab). That's $500 off its $1,249 list price and an excellent value for a laptop of this configuration.
laptopmag.com
PS5 DualSense Controller is under $50 in early Cyber Monday deal — special color options available!
Black Friday deals may be slowing down, but the Cyber Monday deals are already rolling in! Now, the PS5 DualSense Controller is under $50 at Walmart (opens in new tab), and there are special color options available!. Right now, the PS5 DualSense is just $49, which is down from the...
Comments / 0