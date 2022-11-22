This piece originally appeared in the November 2022 edition of DS News magazine, online now. Default interest is a hot button for borrowers, lenders, and the courts. Most courts inherently do not like default interest because they see it as an improper “penalty.” That is the exact result reached on September 29, 2022, by the First District of the California Court of Appeals in Honchariw v. FJM Private Mortgage Fund, LLC.

