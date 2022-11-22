Read full article on original website
Related
i100rocks.com
TCHD looking to hire Community Health Nurses, will host webinar
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is hosting a webinar for prospective employees. The Community Health Services Division is looking to hire Community Health Nurses. The full-time position focuses on communicable disease surveillance and management and will include working at immunization clinics. If you’re eligible and interested, you’re invited to apply. A live virtual information session and Q&A happens Tuesday, November 29th, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
i100rocks.com
Tompkins County Medical Director gives tips on staying healthy for Thanksgiving
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — It’s Thanksgiving Eve, so what’s the best way to stay germ-free for the holiday?. Tompkins County Medical Director Dr. William Klepack says wearing a mask and using hand sanitizer can help. He says the community is dealing with RSV, the flu, and COVID-19.
fox5dc.com
New York mom whose baby struggled with RSV has urgent message for parents
BARKER, N.Y. - A mother of five is asking parents to keep their sick children at home after a recent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) outbreak infected three of her daughters and led to a frightening hospitalization for one of them. Carmen Bremiller, 27, of Barker, New York — in Broome...
Syracuse man and leader of drug trafficking organization sentenced to 15 years
Eric F. Jackson, 49, of Syracuse, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his leadership of a drug trafficking organization that distributed methamphetamine in Onondaga County and other places in Central New York, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
"Just Breathe." Set to Become One of the First Marijuana Dispensaries in Binghamton's History
Just Breathe., a hemp and THC shop on Court Street, is set to become one of Binghamton's first marijuana dispensaries in the city's history. The shop's owner, Damien Cornwell was just one of 36 people and/or organizations that were granted dispensary licenses by New York state on Monday -- an opportunity that Cornwell is honored to have.
ICSD superintendent subpoenaed to appear after concerns over district’s response to school threats
ITHACA, N.Y.—School safety is a constant concern for parents, kids, teachers and school leaders, with an awareness that has been reinforced over and over again that a slow or lackluster response to signals can not be the norm. Luckily, any recent threats made against local schools have either been interrupted or not come to fruition.
13 WHAM
State Police: Fatal ATV accident on Thanksgiving
Victor, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home. After relatives couldn’t didn't hear from him, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
Corning man dies in Schuyler County car crash
DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police responded Thursday to a vehicle crash in Schuyler County that ended with one man dead. According to police, at around 7:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov 14, troopers responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash on state Route 414 in the town of Dix. The driver has […]
waer.org
A local law firm and Price Chopper are giving back to veterans
About 125 Syracuse-area veterans and service members received free turkeys this week as part of an annual giveaway hosted by a local law firm. Tully Rinckey and Price Chopper teamed up on Monday to provide 1,800 pounds of turkey at Syracuse University’s college of law. The law firm and supermarket chain are also handing out turkeys in the Albany, Binghamton, Rochester and Buffalo areas to 2,000 active duty and retired military personnel.
Ithaca man arrested on multiple felony charges
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police in Ithaca announced the arrest of a man on Thursday found to have outstanding charges against him. According to police, Gregory E. Hayden, 40, was arrested Thursday and charged with the following: Robbery in the First Degree, a Class B Violent Felony Strangulation in the Second Degree, a Class D […]
Shooting accident in Tioga County
New York State Environmental Conservation Police are investigating a shooting along Diamond Valley Road in the Town of Tioga.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca man charged with four felonies after domestic incident
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is in Tompkins County jail with no bail after a Thanksgiving night arrest. Ithaca Police Officers responded to the 100 block of Cherry Street around 7:15 p.m. Thursday for a report of a physical domestic incident in progress. Officers separated the pair and upon investigation it was learned that there were outstanding charges related to a similar incident on October 6th at the same location. 40-year-old Gregory Hayden was arrested and charged with felony robbery, felony strangulation, felony criminal possession of a weapon, felony unlawful imprisonment and misdemeanor assault. He is set to appear in Ithaca City Court at 1:30 p.m. on November 30th.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Found Guilty of First Degree Manslaughter
A Binghamton man will spend up to 25 years in state prison after being found guilty of first degree Manslaughter, among other charges. The Broome County District Attorney's Office announces today, a Broome County jury found 26-year-old Kout M. Akol guilty of first degree Manslaughter, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree, two counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
localsyr.com
Victim killed by SUV in Clay identified by Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Yesterday evening the Onondaga County Sheriff’s office and Moyer’s Corners Fire Department responded to an accident involving an SUV. The SUV had struck a pedestrian on the 7300 block of Oswego Road, in the Town of Clay. Today, the victim has...
Second person dies in Clay house fire, family says
Clay, N.Y. — The fire at a home in Clay that killed an 8-year-old girl Tuesday night has claimed the life of another person, according to a family member. Anthony Wild, 76, died Wednesday as a result of the serious injuries he sustained in the fire, Jojo Wild, the daughter of Anthony Wild, confirmed to syracuse.com | The Post-Standard Wednesday afternoon.
See truck barely scrape under Onondaga Parkway Bridge (video)
Salina, N.Y. -- A truck has finally fit under the infamous Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge. Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, a truck traveling on the Onondaga Lake Parkway went under the parkway bridge and scraped part of its roof off, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Compared to the...
Eight-year-old girl dead in Town of Clay house fire
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An eight-year-old girl is confirmed dead from a house fire, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. A fire broke out on the 100 block of Lawdon Street in the Town of Clay on Tuesday, November 22 at 7:35 p.m. Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says that an adult man is […]
whcuradio.com
Multiple felonies for Tioga County man in alleged domestic violence incident
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man is in jail without bail. Owego Police arrested 38-year-old Bo Angel last week after an investigation into a domestic violence incident on Adaline Street. He was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s custody and remanded to Tioga County Jail without bail. Angel is facing three felonies including burglary, strangulation, and criminal contempt for violating an order of protection. He is additionally charged with misdemeanors of unlawful imprisonment, obstruction of breathing, assault, and preventing a 911 call.
Results for ‘Best Wings in Broome County’ according to you
The results are in for our best wings in Broome County poll. We received nearly 2,400 votes over the weekend and a top 10 has finally been declared.
localsyr.com
Syracuse Police respond to shooting with injuries call
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police responded to a shooting with injuries call on November 23, around 1:17 a.m. According to Syracuse Police, the shooting happened at 403 W. Newell St. When police arrived, they located a 32-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. The victim was...
Comments / 0