Sobriety checkpoints are unreasonable search and seizure as prohibited by the Constitution. Cops who do these are law-breakers themselves.
Unconstitutional…this is not a search and ID state…you can not be detained in anyway unless police have articulate reasonable suspicion that a person is about to commit a crime…in the process of committing a crime or has already committed a crime. You are only obligated to show ID if you have been stopped for motor vehicle violation. Not a fishing expedition.
Cops suck. If they really wanted to bust people just sit outside of ANY bar after midnight. Nobody in there is coming out sober.
