NBC4 Columbus

Nice football weather ahead of a wet end to the weekend

Today: Mainly sunny, clouds later, rain at night. High: 56. It’s going to be a dry start to the weekend ahead of rain and cooler temperatures. High pressure has been taking charge, aiding in clearing out clouds and calming the wind. Early morning lows will keep falling down to around 30°, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.
NBC4 Columbus

Clearing skies Friday; great forecast for the Buckeyes before rain arrives

After a beautiful holiday across Central Ohio, a few showers worked through the area Friday morning to shake things up, but just for a few hours. Rain activity clears the region as a cold front tracks through, and pushes it out of our area this morning. Behind it, we’ll see temperatures topping out in the lower 50s, so about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday, under clearing skies.
NBC4 Columbus

Nice & warm for Thanksgiving Day, few light showers move in tonight

We have got a great holiday forecast on tap, with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s for daytime highs, marking the warmest day of the extended period. We will see a mix of sun and clouds as we head throughout the day, but we will remain dry for most of it. A few changes then arrive this evening and overnight, as showers move in from the west. This will be light, scattered rain, and looks to hold off until after sunset.
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 25, 2022

Moisture is trying to leave the state today, lifting out to the east and northeast. We are already done with action this morning in western Ohio, but scattered rain showers can linger into midday or early afternoon in far eastern counties and southeast Ohio. By mid afternoon we expect sunshine to either be dominant or at least be taking control in all areas. Continued clearing happens in the east this evening. Additional rain today in the eastern part of the state will be .25″ or less.
NBC4 Columbus

11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 11/25/22

Central Ohio weather forecast for "The Game" between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines. End of an era: Family ending 90-year tailgate tradition. End of an era: Family ending 90-year tailgate tradition. After 90 years, family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games …. After 90 years, family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games...
ashlandsource.com

Here's what Ohio weather will give us during Thanksgiving holiday

A front of warm weather is on its way to Ohio, reaching the mid 50s with clear skies by Thanksgiving before rain washes it all away by Black Friday. The National Weather Service has forecasted sunny, clear skies with a high of 56 for the region on Thanksgiving.
NBC4 Columbus

Black Friday shoppers return to central Ohio stores in full force

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — Black Friday shopping is in full swing across the country and in central Ohio. North of Columbus at Tanger Outlets, people were in and out of stores all day, the outlet mall’s marketing director Audrey Vrancken said. “We anticipated a slight increase compared to last year,” Vrancken said. “But we were […]
NBC4 Columbus

2022 Holiday sales forecast

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The holiday season could spell a difference in shopping habits from past years. The Council of Retail Merchants and University of Cincinnati Economics Center partnered to predict spending this holiday season. The holiday spending season, as the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants defines it, is from October through December, and they […]
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Columbus area creek on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews responded Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. Medical crews pronounced […]
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Nicolás Perondi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus food bank says demand up 30%

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Mid-Ohio Food Collective said the demand for food is the highest it’s seen in years ahead of this holiday weekend. Representatives said the demand has increased by about 30% over the same time last year, and that around 45% of those the pantry has helped in the last few months […]
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio's deer gun season begin in November

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The youth deer gun hunting season in Ohio is over, but the weeklong gun season for all hunters is almost here. Gun season for all hunters kicks off Monday and ends Sunday, Dec. 4. The deer gun weekend is on Dec. 17 and 18. “Hunting...
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today shot 3x

Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state …. Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GHzzeD. Columbus food bank says demand up 30%. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Xu38Gd.
WLWT 5

Dogs enjoy Thanksgiving meal at Ohio animal shelters

Dogs at several Ohio animal shelters got a special meal this Thanksgiving. Shelters like the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter and Columbus Humane Society prepared special Thanksgiving meals for dogs celebrating at the shelter. Volunteers said they made the dog safe meals using bacon and peanut enhancements. "Our annual Thanksgiving dinner...
NBC4 Columbus

What to do with the Thanksgiving meal waste

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – What happens to all of that Thanksgiving waste once the dinner table is clear? The Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio said everything you buy for the big meal has to eventually be disposed of. SWACO said this time of year, their landfills see more waste than any other time of […]
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places, which all serve tasty hot dogs (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this local staple is known for their delicious hot dogs, which are made to order with 100% Vienna beef. You can get a plain hot dog. If you visit the diner in the morning, check out their breakfast dog, which includes an all-beef hot dog covered in bacon and topped with egg and cheese. Patrons also love their diner dogs, which are topped with homemade coleslaw and chili.
