Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox34.com
Morning rain looking to die down before game
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain showers, with a few snow flakes mixed in at times, will continue to develop and spread over most of the South Plains through the morning hours. However, the overall system that has brought this activity over the last few days will slowly be moving off to the east.
fox34.com
Lubbock shoppers back in stores looking for Black Friday deals
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - You did not have to travel far to see shoppers taking advantage of Black Friday deals. Many Lubbock stores opened early to help customers check boxes off their Christmas lists, but the day after Thanksgiving has changed some in recent years. One shopper, Julie Bynum, says...
fox34.com
Heavy snow, rain, bitter temps, strong winds for Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday will be a First Alert Weather day with the potential for heavy snow and rain for the South Plains. A Winter Weather advisory (purple above) will go into effect for Lubbock county and the central portion of the viewing area at midnight. A Winter Storm warning (pink area above) will go into effect for the western third of the viewing area. Precipitation is beginning across the South Plains this evening and will continue off and on for the next 24 hours or so. Mostly rain expected for Lubbock but areas to the west, mainly along the NM/TX border will see snow. A wintry mix is possible for Lubbock overnight as temps drop closer to the freezing mark. Snowfall will be heaviest in the pink shaded areas above. Anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow possible there, but less than in inch expected in Lubbock. Driving conditions will become dangerous especially late tonight as roadways begin to freeze with dropping temperatures. Drive with extreme caution and remain off of roadways if possible.
fox34.com
Lubbock restaurant says thank you with free Thanksgiving meal
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On a day to give thanks, a woman who moved to the Hub City from Puerto Rico said thank you by opening her Thanksgiving dinner to anyone for free. Marienid Penalbert, the owner of La Placita by Rico Empanadas, feels blessed to be in Lubbock. “God...
fox34.com
City of Lubbock to host 66th annual Santa Land
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Join the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department for a Lubbock tradition as it kicks off its 66th Annual Santa Land! The Santa Land festivities will begin Saturday, December 10th, and will continue through Thursday, December 22nd. Visitors can stop by daily from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 600 Cesar E. Chavez Drive. Parks and Recreation is happy to bring this annual event to the children and families of West Texas at no charge.
fox34.com
More rain, snow, cold temperatures to begin the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Snow and rain showers will continue across the South Plains through the night, finally tapering off by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will continue to cool down into the 30s overnight. Winds remain breezy from the north around 15 mph, making it feel even chillier. Expect rain, snow, and/or a wintry mix to continue off and on across the South Plains through the night. Roadways, especially overpasses and bridges, will likely become slick as water freezes overnight tonight. Drive with caution.
fox34.com
‘They appreciate it more than you know:’ Local owners prepare for Small Business Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After the chaos of Black Friday, and before the online deals on Cyber Monday, business owners hope Lubbock families will remember to support them on Small Business Saturday. Kathy Potter, vice president of programs and events at the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, says every dollar spent...
fox34.com
3 dogs die in West Lubbock trailer house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A trailer house in West Lubbock caught fire Saturday morning, leaving three dogs dead. The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the 2200 block of Yuma Ave. just after 9:30 a.m. for reports of fire. Upon arrival, fire crews found a trailer house with smoke billowing out...
fox34.com
Saturday morning top stories: One dead in Friday morning stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One man has died after being stabbed in northwest Lubbock early Friday morning. Police responded to the 5500 block of Amherst St. for an altercation. There, they found 49-year-old Ruben Garcia with serious injuries that later took his life. The story continues:...
fox34.com
Be a Santa to a Senior: Home Instead Senior Care looking for volunteers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you’re looking for a way to give back this holiday season, Home Instead Senior Care is looking for volunteers to become Santas to Lubbock seniors. Stephanie Dodson, owner of Home Instead in Lubbock, says, “It becomes a very important mission to us to make sure that our aging adults aren’t forgotten this time of the year.”
fox34.com
Thursday morning top stories: Police searching for truck involved in pedestrian crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Thanksgiving morning brief,. A person was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning. Police responded to the 1400 block of N Loop 289 around 2::15 a.m. The suspected vehicle involved is a black dually pick-up truck. More details here: Police searching...
fox34.com
End Zone Playoff Scores for Friday, Nov. 25
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football playoff scores and highlights for Friday, Nov. 25.
fox34.com
Traffic delays expected after two-vehicle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash in Central Lubbock. The crash occurred just after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of 50th Street and Avenue U. Police are blocking off portions of the road to remove the two vehicles. Motorists are asked to avoid...
fox34.com
Masked Rider unavailable for pre-game run at Texas Tech-Oklahoma game
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inflammation in one of Centennial Champion’s legs, the Masked Rider will be unable to make her traditional pre-game run and lead the team onto the field for the Texas Tech University football game on Saturday (Nov. 26) against the University of Oklahoma at Jones AT&T Stadium.
fox34.com
Gameday: What to know before heading to Jones AT&T Stadium
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech, fresh off becoming bowl eligible with a win at Iowa State, closes the regular season Saturday night with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff versus Oklahoma inside Jones AT&T Stadium. Tickets are still available and can be purchase through the Texas Tech Ticket Office. Below...
fox34.com
Lady Raiders edge Blue Raiders in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NV (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders opened play in the Las Vegas Invitational with an 8-0 run in the last 2:13 to pull out a 72-67 win over Middle Tennessee State Friday afternoon. Tech trailed by 9 after one quarter. Down six starting the fourth, Texas Tech outscored...
fox34.com
Victim identified, suspect in custody after deadly stabbing in NW Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have a suspect in custody after an early morning stabbing that killed 49-year-old Ruben Garcia. 21-year-old Alexis Court is in the Lubbock County Detention Center charged with aggravated assault. Police were called to the 5500 block of Amherst St. just before 2:30 a.m. on...
fox34.com
Tech men fall to Ohio State 80-73 in Maui Jim Invitational
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech basketball faced Ohio State in the fifth-place game in the Maui Jim Invitational on Wednesday. Daniel Batcho led the team with 21 points, followed by Kevin Obanor with 19. Jaylon Tyson and De’Vion Harmon both had 10 points each. Justice Sueing led Ohio...
Comments / 0