ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

NMSU was ‘aware’ of previous incident regarding player involved in weekend shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- NMSU officials said today during a news conference that the university was aware of the altercation basketball player Michael Peake was involved in during the NMSU-UNM football game on Oct. 15. NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia said Peake was disciplined at the time, but didn’t provide any details on the The post NMSU was ‘aware’ of previous incident regarding player involved in weekend shooting appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Family of Brandon Travis disputes police account of shooting at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – The family of the 19-year old University of New Mexico student who was killed Nov. 19 in a shooting that also injured New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake is disputing the police account of what took place.  The family of the deceased Brandon Travis have started a petition on Change.org […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

NMSU addresses fatal shooting for first time publicly

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State University Officials leaving many questions unanswered at Wednesday’s press conference, as there is still a lot to learn about the fatal shooting at the University of New Mexico’s campus last weekend involving 21-year-old basketball player Mike Peake. According to NMSU officials,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Former NMSU player involved in October UNM fight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico State University player, and current UTEP player, was allegedly involved in a first between UNM and NMSU students. Witnesses say that Mario McKinney can be seen punching someone on the ground in this fight. McKinney was pulled from the roster on Tuesday in their game against Alcorn State. […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

UTEP move to 5-1 after taking down Texas A&M-CC 72-67

EL PASO, Texas -- UTEP have now won five straight games, including picking up three wins in four days at the Jim Forbes Classic - the last a 72-67 win over Texas A&M-CC. UTEP at one point got out to a 20 point lead in the second half before the Islanders cut the lead to just 2 with 2:17 left, thanks to offensive turnovers and fouls from the Miners.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Family of UNM student killed in shooting speaks out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More information is coming to light about the University of New Mexico student who was killed over the weekend. Brandon Travis was not from New Mexico but from Inglewood, California. Neither police nor UNM have released information about him but News 13 has found a Change.org and GoFundMe posted by his family, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
klaq.com

Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting

Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
LAS CRUCES, NM
The Associated Press

Police: Revenge prompted deadly New Mexico campus shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Court records show a plot to enact revenge for a fight during a football game last month resulted in a shootout between students from rival universities in New Mexico that left one person dead and a basketball player injured. A pair of University of New Mexico students face charges of aggravated battery and conspiracy in connection with the plan to lure the New Mexico State University player to campus while he was in town for a game. A criminal complaint filed by state police details what led up to the early Saturday shooting on the Albuquerque...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Rams hope for first win next week in Artesia

Your team drops its first two games in Texas, where the teams got a head start on hoop season. Then, your next three games are on the road again, leading off with perennial powerhouse Hobbs, in Artesia Thursday. at the City of Champions Classic. Such is life for Rio Rancho...
ARTESIA, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM student accused in campus shooting released until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Smith, one of the University of New Mexico students accused in connection with the deadly on-campus shooting, will be released while awaiting trial. While he will be released, Smith won’t be staying in New Mexico. He will be going to Plano, Texas to live with his mom. The state hat to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

With two UNM students charged after shooting, campus in shock

After a rare incident of gun violence on the University of New Mexico campus this weekend left a UNM student dead and a visiting NMSU athlete injured, the student body is in shock. Brandon Travis, 19, died in the early hours of Saturday, November 20, outside the Alvarado Hall dorm....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast Albuquerque

APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast Albuquerque. APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast …. APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast Albuquerque. Man who stole thousands in merchandise takes plea …. Man who stole thousands in merchandise takes plea deal. New Mexico United launch new...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 25 – Dec. 1

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 25 – December 1. Nov. 25 – Light of Enchantment – Kick off your Holiday season by taking a ride through the lights at Sandia Speed Way. Opening day is Nov.25 and will go through December 31. The times are from 4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. General Admission is per car (1 car) $49.95.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO: Detectives investigate homicide, two dead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies are on scene of a homicide near the 800 block of Ranchitos Rd. according to a tweet from BCSO. Officials say two adults are confirmed dead. BCSO says no suspects are believed to be outstanding. No other information is available at this time.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy