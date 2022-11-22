ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Germaine Pratt found Steelers offense predictable: ‘We knew what they were going to do’

By Michael Niziolek, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Follow the Patriots’ example and relocate Browns stadium south of Cleveland

Deliberations on where to locate Cleveland’s football stadium (”Majority of Greater Clevelanders want stadium to stay put,” Nov. 23) should include the “Foxborough example” where the then-Boston Patriots chose a central location that not only involved a name change to New England but also widened the fan base by giving the region a team. The abundance of land at the new location also led to a massive, profitable entertainment complex at the stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

What makes Bengals WR Trenton Irwin’s active roster elevation so special

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The last week has been a euphoric whirlwind for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin. At this time last week, he was a practice squad wide receiver still fighting and hoping to make his way onto the active roster with the Bengals’ talented, crowded group. Last Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh was the third and final time that the Bengals would be able to use a standard elevation on Irwin this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

DraftKings promo code: bet $5, win $150 on final November weekend

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With highly-anticipated matchups in college football and the NFL around the corner, our DraftKings promo code offer unlocks a massive $150 bonus after...
MICHIGAN STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
93K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy