Germaine Pratt found Steelers offense predictable: ‘We knew what they were going to do’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Related
On Greg Newsome II sitting out the Bucs game and Hjalte Froholdt starting at center: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- Friday is Myles Garrett day here and he again implored the Browns defense to force more turnovers when he met with the media. It continues many of the points he made following Sunday’s loss to the Bills in Detroit. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan...
Follow the Patriots’ example and relocate Browns stadium south of Cleveland
Deliberations on where to locate Cleveland’s football stadium (”Majority of Greater Clevelanders want stadium to stay put,” Nov. 23) should include the “Foxborough example” where the then-Boston Patriots chose a central location that not only involved a name change to New England but also widened the fan base by giving the region a team. The abundance of land at the new location also led to a massive, profitable entertainment complex at the stadium.
What makes Bengals WR Trenton Irwin’s active roster elevation so special
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The last week has been a euphoric whirlwind for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin. At this time last week, he was a practice squad wide receiver still fighting and hoping to make his way onto the active roster with the Bengals’ talented, crowded group. Last Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh was the third and final time that the Bengals would be able to use a standard elevation on Irwin this season.
Watch Myles Garrett, Jacoby Brissett and other Browns break down their upcoming game against the Bucs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and other Browns discuss their matchup with the Bucs Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Despite losing six of their last seven games to fall to 3-7, the Browns believe they can beat the 5-5 Bucs and keep their playoff hopes flickering.
How the Bengals’ game plan changes against Titans without Joe Mixon, plus predictions: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals will get a taste of January in November. They head south to Nashville for a rematch with a Tennessee Titans team that is more than familiar with them. Titans players and their fans will look to avenge that sour 19-16 walk-off loss to the Bengals in January’s AFC divisional playoff.
'This has only made us more hungry.' Chargers aim to avenge losses against Cardinals
Coming off narrow losses to the 49ers and Chiefs, Justin Herbert and the Chargers enter Sunday starving for a road victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
DraftKings promo code: bet $5, win $150 on final November weekend
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With highly-anticipated matchups in college football and the NFL around the corner, our DraftKings promo code offer unlocks a massive $150 bonus after...
FanDuel Ohio promo code scores $100 deposit-free early sign up bonus
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The start of 2023 is an exciting time for sports fans in the Buckeye State, and the best way to begin betting on...
Lane Kiffin agrees to new contract to remain at Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin will return as Ole Miss' coach next season and is signing a new contract extension with the Rebels, he told ESPN on Saturday.
FanDuel Maryland promo code: Bet $5, get $200 during first live weekend
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A loaded weekend of NFL, World Cup and college football games is set and you can click here to apply our FanDuel Maryland...
Browns vs. Buccaneers: 3 things to watch and picks for Sunday’s game
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns return home this week to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs are 5-5 and trying to stay atop the NFC South while the Browns, at 3-7, are trying to keep their faint playoff hopes alive. This game also marks the final...
Caesars Ohio promo code: how to sign up early for pre-launch bonus
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Our Caesars Ohio promo code is the perfect way to prepare for sports betting in the Buckeye State. Click here to sign up...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
93K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0