Germaine Pratt found Steelers offense predictable: ‘We knew what they were going to do’

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The last week has been a euphoric whirlwind for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin. At this time last week, he was a practice squad wide receiver still fighting and hoping to make his way onto the active roster with the Bengals’ talented, crowded group. Last Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh was the third and final time that the Bengals would be able to use a standard elevation on Irwin this season.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO