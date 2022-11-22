ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup 2022: Olivier Giroud now has as many France goals as Thierry Henry, the all-time record holder

By Mark White
 2 days ago

Olivier Giroud has equalled Thierry Henry's all-time scoring record for France at World Cup 2022.

The AC Milan striker was two goals behind the Arsenal legend, who netted 51 goals in 14 years for the national team. Giroud didn't net at all at the 2018 World Cup when he lifted the trophy as Les Bleus' focal point – but has profited, in part, from Karim Benzema's long exodus from the national side from 2014 to 2020.

Even more remarkably for the perma-coiffed Giroud, he made his senior international debut at the age of 25. Compare that to Titi, who was his nation's top scorer on home soil at France '98, at the age of just 20.

France initially went one down to Australia , too, when Craig Goodwin, who's only been capped 10 times by the Socceroos, wasted no time in capitalising on the holders' injury problems to score a stunning opening goal .

More woe followed for head coach Didier Deschamps, as Lucas Hernandez hit the deck despite not connecting with an opponent, looking to have twisted his knee. Bayern Munich star Hernandez was replaced by his brother Theo, who plays for AC Milan, in an early change. The injury will come as a crushing blow to Deschamps, who is already missing a number of key stars.

Thierry Henry scored two goals against Lithuania in 2007 to break Michel Platini's record of 41 goals in a France shirt (Image credit: Getty)

The lead didn't last long, however. Adrian Rabiot dragged the French back into the game before Olivier Giroud put them ahead before half-time. Kylian Mbappe laughed off missing from seven yards out to net the holders' third before Giroud scored his 51st goal in that famous blue.

Thierry Henry is at the World Cup himself, continuing his journey as a coach in the Belgian set-up. The Red Devils – who have had to remove the word "love" from their shirt – take to the tournament against Canada tomorrow.

ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

