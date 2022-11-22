ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Fantasy 14 wins Best Community at the Golden Joystick Awards for the second year in a row

By Iain Harris
Final Fantasy 14 is the winner of the Best Community award at this year's Golden Joystick Awards .

It’s not the first time Square Enix’s popular MMO has picked up the award, as the community won the prize just last year . Since then, Final Fantasy 14 has continued to go from strength to strength, making good on the surge of interest it enjoyed in 2021. The Endwalker expansion successfully capped off a story ten years in the making, and a regular supply of patches has given the community plenty to do.

Final Fantasy 14 has managed to fend off some stiff competition to retain the Best Community award, with No Man’s Sky, Splatoon 3, and others among the nominees.

You can see the full list of nominees just below:

  • Dreams
  • Final Fantasy 14 (Winner)
  • GRID Legends
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Splatoon 3
  • Warframe

We’ve written about the adventures of Square Enix and Final Fantasy 14’s community a few times over the past year, be it the time director and producer Naoki Yoshida ended up playing an Eorzea-themed Dungeons and Dragons session for eight hours or everyone’s fondness for these rather low-poly grapes . One of the sweeter stories, though, involves the friend of a Final Fantasy 14 voice actor playing the MMO for 194 hours just to hear his voice again.

There’s plenty on the horizon for the Final Fantasy MMO, too, with patch 6.3 set to launch next January , offering new story content and the next stage of the Myths of the Realm 24-player Alliance Raid.

Discover the best games of 2022 at the best prices by checking out the Golden Joystick Awards Steam sale page

