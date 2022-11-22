ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immortality's Manon Gage wins Best Performer at this year's Golden Joystick Awards

By Sam Loveridge
Manon Gage, aka Immortality 's mystery lady Marissa Marcel, has won this year's Golden Joystick Award for Best Performer.

The missing Ms Marcel was at the core of the mystery running through the three movies that make up Sam Barlow's Immortality. Gage's range in the role, which incorporated some thirty years of movie making, and plenty of behind-the-scenes footage in between, was utterly compelling and always made you want to find the next clip to understand more of Marissa's character.

This is one of our critically chosen awards, rather than being open to the public. The shortlist that Gage beat is as follows:

2022 has been a fantastic year for video game performances, as shown by the list above. Not only is the calibre incredibly high, but the diversity of the games involved is also pretty impressive.

In our Immortality review, we praised the game for being "one beautiful headfuck" that is "quite capable of messing with your head" as you discover the narratives that thread through its clips. "There's much more to Marissa's story than you'll initially ever imagine."

This wasn't the only category Immortality was nominated for though, with it also appearing in the shortlist for Best Storytelling but was beaten by Horizon Forbidden West .

