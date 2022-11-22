ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The first trailer for Netflix's White Noise takes us on a dystopian family vacation

By Lauren Milici
The first trailer for Noah Baumbach's White Noise is here – and it's a little like National Lampoon's Vacation if the Griswolds were driving through the apocalypse.

Though the teaser set up more of a suspenseful drama , the full trailer sets up a happy, almost utopian family life with Prof. Jack Gladney (Driver), his wife Babette (Gerwig) and his children Denise (Raffedy Cassidy), Heinrich (Sam Nivola), Steffie (May Nivola), and Wilder (Dean Moore/Henry Moore) – that is until a cataclysmic train accident causes the "Airborne Toxic Event," dispersing a chemical waste all over the town and causing the citizens to evacuate. Throughout the trailer, Jack seems a little more concerned with the impending end of life as he knows it than the rest of his family.

"There are two kinds of people in the world: killers, and die-ers," Don Cheadle's Murray tells Driver's Jack in the brief clip, which can be viewed above. "Most of us are die-ers."

Directed and written by Baumbach with a score by Danny Elfman, the apocalyptic black comedy is an adaptation of Don DeLillo's 1985 bestselling novel of the same name – which also won the National Book Award for Fiction.

The cast also includes Andre Benjamin as Elliot Lasher, Jodie Turner-Smith as Winnie Richards, and Lars Eidinger as Arlo Shell.

White Noise will hit theaters in the United States in select theaters on November 25, 2022, before hitting Netflix on December 30.

