Steam Deck wins Best Gaming Hardware at the Golden Joystick Awards 2022

By Rob Dwiar
 2 days ago

Valve's Steam Deck handheld console has been voted the Best Gaming Hardware at this year's Golden Joystick Awards .

2022 has been another incredibly strong year in gaming hardware and tech with new waves of peripherals, storage, brand-new, belting processors, and a new graphics card generation to boot. However, PC gaming going portable in the shape of the Steam Deck has won out. Check out the full list of nominees below:

Ever since its announcement, clamor, intrigue, and sheer demand for Valve's handheld PC gaming console have been intense. It was instantly recognized as the solution to perhaps the biggest, maybe only, PC gaming impasse: portability. With the Steam Deck, you could carry on gaming on the bus, train, or just continue your save on the sofa.

While there were initial demand and supply woes - a well-worn concept in the world of gaming hardware - it's been a relief to see all that ease, and it's now as easy to buy a Deck as anything else on the virtual shelves now. There's even a thriving accessories world for the Steam Deck with dedicated lists of Steam Deck docks , and Steam Deck headsets cropping up all over the internet, demonstrating the impact the Deck is having on folks' approach to it and their PC gaming setup.

The Steam Deck is a worthy winner of the Best Gaming Hardware award at this year's Golden Joystick Awards and we're excited to see what the future holds for the handheld console.

