Metal: Hellsinger blasts and headbangs its way to the Best Audio gong at the Golden Joystick Awards 2022

By Rob Dwiar
 2 days ago

Metal: Hellsinger has won the Best Audio award at this year's Golden Joystick Awards .

The headbanging, riff-laden FPS saw off some strong competition with the shortlist being stacked with audio pedigree. The nominees in full were:

Metal: Hellsinger's epic rhythm shooter gameplay channels the spirit of Doom in its apocalyptic, hellish landscapes and monster-slaying action, all carried out in time to excellent heavy metal tracks. The more you shoot in time with the music and the beat, the better your demon-slaying experience, and the more intense the music gets leading to downright outrageous levels of destruction and mayhem - and headbanging. The journey across hell fighting through hordes of demons and bosses all to the scintillating soundtrack heightened the experience and really scratched that Doom-like itch for many this year. Throw in a mighty story narrated by Troy Baker and you've got a real recipe for success.

The game's audio is, naturally, what makes it so excellent, and is crucial to the experience. Featuring a score composed by Two Feathers and featuring the likes of heavy metal gods Serj Tankian from System of a Down, Matt Heafy from Trivium,  Alissa White-Glüz from Arch Enemy, Randy Blythe from Lamb of God - and many more - and you can see why this game and its sublime audio and soundtrack captured the votes of so many players this year.

