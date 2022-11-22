ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

How to watch the The Witcher 3 PS5 and Xbox Series X reveal stream

By Jordan Gerblick
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q2RwE_0jKTj00V00

Here's how to watch the Witcher 3 PS5 and Xbox Series X gameplay reveal which is finally happening this week after months of teasers.

At long last, The Witcher 3's PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade is due to launch on December 14 , but before that we're getting a reveal stream that'll show off some gameplay for the first time. CD Projekt Red global community director Marcin Momot announced the event on Twitter , promising gameplay footage as well as "all the juicy details you want to hear."

How to watch The Witcher 3 PS5 and Xbox Series X reveal stream

CDPR has confirmed it'll kick off the event at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 6pm CET on Wednesday, November 23 . You can tune in by heading to CDPR's Twitch channel or hang out here for the embed.

The next-gen Witcher 3 upgrade will bring ray tracing and a fresh coat of paint on PS5 and Xbox Series X, with comparable improvements to the PC version. You'll be able to upgrade to the shiny new version for free if you own the last-gen version, and you can also buy the upgrade separately as part of the 'Complete Collection' release. There's also some new DLC inspired by The Witcher Netflix series accompanying the port, and apparently some stuff we still don't know about just yet.

Of course, CDPR fans also have a whole new Witcher trilogy , a standalone Witcher title codenamed Sirius , the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Phantom Liberty , the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel codenamed Orion , and a brand spankin' new IP codenamed Hadar to look forward to. Oh, and let's not forget The Witcher Remake .

From Witcher 3 jiggle physics to fake Rayman minigames, game makers  are admitting their "game dev sins" .

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles

It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
IGN

Sony PlayStation 6 and Microsoft Xbox Series X Successor Might Not Launch Before 2028 as Per New Documents

It's been little over two years since Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox announced the current crop of gaming consoles in the market. Even after all this time, both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X continue to face supply issues due to continuous demand and issues related to semi-conductor shortage, COVID-19, and more. Fans in India continue to wait anywhere from weeks to months for restocks of both the consoles with stocks lasting mere minutes.
ComicBook

PS5 and Xbox Series X Stealth Release Is Free for Some

A new game has been stealth released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and it's free for some users. While stealth releases weren't common on PS4 and Xbox One, they are increasingly common on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For example, today Superliminal was stealth released and everyone who owns it on PS4 or Xbox One gets a free copy on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as long as you're going from Xbox to Xbox or PlayStation to PlayStation.
GAMINGbible

The PlayStation 7 is already being discussed... by Xbox

The PlayStation 5 is just over two years old at this point, but some of us are already looking to the future. Maybe a little too far. Specifically, Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently discussed the PlayStation 7 while talking about Call Of Duty's hypothetical future with Sony. As I'm sure...
ComicBook

Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles

Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
SVG

After 17 Years, One Xbox Fan Just Got The Perfect Gamerscore

After nearly 17 years of playing games on Xbox, one fan has managed to achieve what they view as the perfect Gamerscore. Shared on the Xbox One subreddit, user RestiveHippo shared that after 17 years of gaming on the platform, they had achieved a Gamerscore of 123,456. For anyone unaware, the Xbox achievement system was introduced at the launch of the Xbox 360. This system awards players points (Gamerscore) for completing specific challenges within a video game. While there are plenty of exceptions, the standard has been that a game gets to have 1,000 Gamerscore available at launch, with the ability to add more whenever DLC and massive updates become available.
SlashGear

Hyperkin Is Bringing Back The Xbox 360 Controller, But There's A Catch

Hyperkin is back to its hobby of exhuming beloved gaming controllers of the past. Well, "beloved" is probably a little bit strong of a word for the Duke, the reimagining of the original Xbox controller with its awkwardly placed black and white buttons. But the Xbox 360 controller fared a lot better among the Microsoft faithful, bringing with it a much more sensible placement and shape for its shoulder bumpers, plus triggers with more grip and travel, among other ergonomic improvements. Even the US military adopted the controllers for some of its most sensitive tasks.
ComicBook

PS4 Users Can Soon Play a New Nintendo Switch Exclusive

PS4 users can soon play a 2022 Nintendo Switch exclusive. Between, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Bayonetta 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Splatoon 3, and that new Kirby game where you eat cars, it's been a solid year for Nintendo. None of these games are coming to PS4 though. Unlike PlayStation, which is beginning to experiment with the PC, Nintendo doesn't play around with its exclusives. In other words, if you're hoping to play the marquee Nintendo exclusives on anything but a Nintendo console, it's not going to happen. That said, if you want to play Loopers on your PS4, you can do that this February.
IGN

Best PlayStation Black Friday Deals: Games, Consoles, and Accessories

Black Friday sales have officially kicked off for PlayStation owners across all retailers, and there's already an absolute slew of impressive deals to check out. This includes huge discounts on DualSense controllers, PlayStation Plus memberships, games, headsets, and plenty more, so check out all our favourite PS5 Black Friday deals just below here.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive

A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
ComicBook

Steam Has a New Freebie for PlayStation Fans

Valve's PC marketplace Steam has a new freebie this week for PlayStation fans. Over the course of the past couple of years, PlayStation has continued to strengthen its presence on Steam with the release of games like God of War, Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and many others. And while this freebie in question isn't related to any of these aforementioned titles, it's instead associated with PlayStation's latest PC release.
ComicBook

PlayStation Says Microsoft Activision Deal Could Lead to Price Increase for Xbox Series X

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced its intent to purchase Activision Blizzard, but regulators have made it difficult to discern whether the deal will be allowed to take place. The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority is currently entering the second phase of its investigation, and has now published statements from Microsoft and Sony about the proposed purchase. Sony is very much opposed to the deal, as it has maintained that Microsoft will take the Call of Duty franchise away from PlayStation and make it exclusive to Xbox. However, in newly published statements, Sony has also alleged that Microsoft could use the opportunity to raise prices on Xbox consoles, as well.
dexerto.com

Xbox reportedly offers Sony 10 year deal to keep CoD on PlayStation

Tensions have been high between Sony and Xbox over CoD’s future, if Microsoft completes its landmark purchase of Activision Blizzard, but Xbox reportedly offered Sony 10 more years od CoD on PlayStation. Mircrosoft shocked the video game industry by announcing its intentions to acquire Activision Blizzard earlier in 2022....
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

32K+
Followers
37K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy