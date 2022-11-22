How to watch the The Witcher 3 PS5 and Xbox Series X reveal stream

Here's how to watch the Witcher 3 PS5 and Xbox Series X gameplay reveal which is finally happening this week after months of teasers.

At long last, The Witcher 3's PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade is due to launch on December 14 , but before that we're getting a reveal stream that'll show off some gameplay for the first time. CD Projekt Red global community director Marcin Momot announced the event on Twitter , promising gameplay footage as well as "all the juicy details you want to hear."

How to watch The Witcher 3 PS5 and Xbox Series X reveal stream

CDPR has confirmed it'll kick off the event at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 6pm CET on Wednesday, November 23 . You can tune in by heading to CDPR's Twitch channel or hang out here for the embed.

The next-gen Witcher 3 upgrade will bring ray tracing and a fresh coat of paint on PS5 and Xbox Series X, with comparable improvements to the PC version. You'll be able to upgrade to the shiny new version for free if you own the last-gen version, and you can also buy the upgrade separately as part of the 'Complete Collection' release. There's also some new DLC inspired by The Witcher Netflix series accompanying the port, and apparently some stuff we still don't know about just yet.

Of course, CDPR fans also have a whole new Witcher trilogy , a standalone Witcher title codenamed Sirius , the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Phantom Liberty , the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel codenamed Orion , and a brand spankin' new IP codenamed Hadar to look forward to. Oh, and let's not forget The Witcher Remake .

From Witcher 3 jiggle physics to fake Rayman minigames, game makers are admitting their "game dev sins" .