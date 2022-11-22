Read full article on original website
Related
WOLF
Thanksgiving food basket program
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Friends of the Poor are continuing their program with their Thanksgiving drive-thru that was held on Wednesday. It took place at the Scranton Cultural Center. The event is called the Family to Family Food Basket Program and provides grocery items for those needing...
WOLF
Dickson City gives free Thanksgiving dinners with help from the community
Dickson City, Lackawanna Co. — We Give Thanks in Dickson City hosted a free thanksgiving dinner in the fire station. The food was donated by local businesses and prepared by volunteers. Judeie Senkow-Richards and her husband Brian took over after the founder stepped down. They went through fourteen turkeys...
Coats for Kids drive held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — One group in Scranton is doing its part to keep children warm this winter. The non-profit organization Knights of Columbus sponsored a Coats for Kids drive at St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen on Friday. People could stop in from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to grab...
wdiy.org
New Home Repair Program Would Provide Up to $50,000 to Homeowners, Small Landlords | WDIY Local News
A new state program aims to help some Pennsylvanians make improvements to their homes - and will allocate millions of dollars to the Lehigh Valley. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The new Whole-Home Repairs program draws $125 million from federal COVID-19 relief funding and will serve as a “one-stop...
23rd year for Dickson City Dinner
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A Thanksgiving tradition for more than 20 years in Lackawanna County. A free Thanksgiving dinner was held at the Eagle Fire Hall in Dickson City Thursday. Anyone in need of a meal in the mid-valley area was invited. The dinner runs completely on donations from...
Bloomsburg hosts 4th Annual Winterfest
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thousands of people headed to the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds on Friday to check out the fourth annual Winterfest. Winterfest has over 180 vendors selling everything from holiday-themed crafts, decorations, and clothing to wine and food. As well as a few local breweries. “I’m glad it’s not raining, the good lord let […]
Times News
Free Thanksgiving meals given out in Tamaqua
Turkey Day came a little early in Tamaqua on Tuesday, thanks to the generosity of a local restaurant. La Dolce Casa/DiMaggio’s prepared and served 400 free meals featuring turkey and all the trimmings to anyone who showed up. Folks began lining the sidewalk in front of the 16 W....
WNEP-TV 16
Volunteers serving free Thanksgiving meal in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Ken Hess knows what he's thankful for this holiday. He's a volunteer for a free Thanksgiving meal at the Eagle Hose Company in Dickson City, a meal he once was served by other volunteers. "A couple years ago, I was kind of down on my...
Students to the rescue at short-staffed grocery stores
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — As families scramble to Redners in Shenandoah to get the last items on their Thanksgiving grocery lists, students from both Schuylkill Technology Center campuses are volunteering to help employees and customers during one of the busiest food shopping days of the year. "We're here to...
‘Friends of the Poor’ provide Thanksgiving baskets for those in need in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A food drive in the Electric City is helping feed thousands of people for Thanksgiving. The Friends of the Poor Family to Family Food Drive just wrapped up. Thousands of 15-pound turkeys were given away with all the fixings for families to enjoy tomorrow. “I’m very grateful in order to […]
People gather for 23rd Annual ‘Turkey Bowl’
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local friends and family got together at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre for their 23rd Annual Turkey Bowl. The men played a friendly game of tag football with new and old faces. Carlo Mercadante and his brothers began the tradition when he was just 15 and continue to introduce it to […]
Scranton Holiday window showcase kicks off
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Electric City is decked out for the holidays. The holiday window showcase kicks off Wednesday in Downtown Scranton. You can check out the magical holiday displays that are in dozens of businesses. This charming tradition is the perfect way to celebrate the season with family and friends by supporting […]
Kicking off Winterfest at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The buildings at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds have been transformed into a winter wonderland for Winterfest in Columbia County. "Winterfest is a vendor event where people can come do their Christmas shopping, but we are also having a ton of entertainment this year; we have something for the whole family," said Leighann Hunter, Winterfest Committee.
Detox center in Luzerne County expands access to treatment
SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — The view from Skycam 16 shows wide open space at the Huntington Creek Recovery Center in Shickshinny, with a new focus on helping the younger generation struggling with addiction. "We see a need across the board. As far as adolescents' services for substance abuse and treatment...
‘We wanted to do something special’
FORTY FORT — With the spirit of the season in mind, members of United Methodist Church, 26 Yeager Ave., took time out of their holiday to ensure members of the community could enjoy a home cooked Thanksgiving Dinner. Pastor Richard Bradshaw is no stranger to giving, having spent 21...
WNEP-TV 16
Kohl's Stony Hill Tree Farm
MILTON, Pa. — This is a paid segment sponsored by Kohl's Stony Hill Tree Farm. Paul Epsom visits Stony Hill Tree Farm where you can not only purchase your live Christmas trees and wreaths but the ornaments too! Khol's Stony Hill Tree Farm offers over 80,000 ornaments in their Christmas Shop, and have the largest collection of Christmas tree stands in the world according to the Guinness World Book of Records.
WFMZ-TV Online
Premier Granite in Pen Argyl, Barking Lot property in Sciota have new owners
PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Premier Granite and Marble of Pen Argyl and the property that houses the Barking Lot in Sciota, Monroe County, have new owners. Mike and Stephanie Bartleson of Williams Township acquired Premier Granite and Marble from John Hunt, according to a statement by Lehigh Financial Group. Hunt founded the 735 W. Pennsylvania Ave. business in 2002. He is moving to Utah.
WFMZ-TV Online
Port Carbon firefighter honored for years of service
PORT CARBON — The chief engineer of Port Carbon’s Goodwill Fire Company was honored Monday for serving the community as an active firefighter for 50 years. Randy Taylor, 68, said he joined the fire service in 1972 after wanting to get involved when he would go to the Phoenix Fire Company in Pottsville, where his father was a member.
Annual ‘Run For The Diamonds’ Race kicks off
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An over 100-year-old Thanksgiving tradition carried on in Columbia County Thursday. The Annual Berwick Run for the Diamonds Race, which started in 1908, attracts runners from all over Pennsylvania and even surrounding states. Participants as young as 9 and as old as 80 crowded into Berwick, all hoping to win […]
Flames damage business in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A bar in Luzerne County is closed after a fire damaged the building. Flames broke out at Kate's Place in Wyoming around 5:30 p.m. Officials say the fire started on the second floor before moving to the attic. The bar was open at the time,...
Comments / 0