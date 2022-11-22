Read full article on original website
4 transported after Maryland wreck involving Mon County ambulance
Four patients, including two Monongalia County EMS workers, were transported after a collision near Cumberland, Maryland on Wednesday.
wajr.com
Marion County Holbert Road rockfall project set for spring completion
MARION COUNTY, W.Va. – The Holbert Road rockfall protection project between Muriel’s Kitchen and Wood’s Boat House on U.S. 250 in White Hall is now scheduled for completion in the spring of next year. Interim District 4 Engineer Mike Daley said that section of road has been down to one lane controlled by traffic lights since the spring of 2022.
wajr.com
One injured, traffic diverted due to I-68 crash Tuesday
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va.- One person was transported from a three vehicle crash on I-68 westbound Tuesday afternoon. Two trucks and a semi-truck collided at mile marker 7 causing the closure of both directions of the interstate during clean up. Deputies from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department diverted traffic from interstate at exit 10 during the closure.
Metro News
Monongalia County ambulance involved in Maryland crash
CUMBERLAND, Md. — An ambulance from Monongalia County was involved in a rollover crash in Cumberland, Maryland Wednesday. According to a report in the Cumberland Times, the Allegany County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crash that happened around 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Route 51 and Mexico Farms Road.
One sent to hospital after Mon County I-68 crash
An accident, involving an semi truck, has led to Interstate 68 being shut down in Monongalia County, Tuesday evening.
U.S. Marshals capture Monongalia Co. homicide suspect
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United States Marshals Service arrested a man wanted out of Monongalia County in a homicide investigation. According to a press release, members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgantown Police Department arrested Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown, without incident, near […]
1 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into restaurant in Allegheny County
McCANDLESS, Pa. — One person was hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Allegheny County. Emergency crews were dispatched to North Park Lounge on Babcock Boulevard in McCandless at around 12:34 p.m. Multiple cars also appeared to have been hit during the accident. A portion of a...
WDTV
Murder suspect caught, arrested by authorities in Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Marshalls, Morgantown Police Department, and Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man once considered to be armed and dangerous Friday night. According to a release, Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown was taken into custody in Morgantown, WV near the 1000 block of...
WDTV
Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority unveils new electric van
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia has reached a new milestone when it comes to electric vehicles. The first electric van for public transit in our area is now in operation. The Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority has unveiled its newest 8 passenger van. The fully electric van has a range...
WBOY
1 person transported following vehicle accident in Marion County
BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person has been transported following a vehicle accident in Marion County. According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, an accident with entrapment was called in on U.S. Route 250 near Barrackville on Wednesday at 11:52 a.m. When first responders arrived on the scene,...
WDTV
Woman crashes on I-79 with child in front seat, police say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after officers said she crashed into a guardrail and another vehicle with a child sitting in the front passenger seat while showing signs of impairment. Deputies responded to an accident on I-79 southbound near mile marker 133 on Tuesday, according to...
Man arrested after vehicle pursuit in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Officials with the Wheeling Police Department stated that they arrested a man after responding to an alleged battery incident and engaging in a vehicular pursuit shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Officers were dispatched to Carins Pub on Chapline Street for a report of a disorder. Arriving on scene, […]
WDTV
1 flown to the hospital, 3 others transported after rollover crash
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle rollover crash in Marion County Monday afternoon. Officials with the Marion County 911 Center said a crash involving three vehicles happened around 2:40 p.m. on Monday on Rt. 250 at the intersection of Hillcrest Rd. One...
Local officials put out warning against DUI ahead of Blackout Wednesday
PITTSBURGH — The night before Thanksgiving is known as one of the biggest party days of the year. Blackout Wednesday or Drinksgiving is also one of the deadliest days on the roads. “When you see the signs, DUI you can’t afford it,” said Pam Wahal with Allegheny County Pre-Trial...
Unleaded 88 gas still $1.99 at Sheetz, but is it safe for your car?
All Sheetz convenience stores are offering gasoline for only $1.99 a gallon, but there is a catch. The blend of gas on sale is unleaded 88. Triple-A spokesperson Jim Garrity says not every car takes it.
Bomb threat under investigation in Randolph County
Law enforcement in Randolph County are investigating a bomb threat at the magistrate's office that was made on Tuesday, the sheriff's office announced Wednesday.
wtae.com
Pennsylvania Turnpike crash backs up traffic for miles
A crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Tuesday evening forced traffic to a halt. The traffic was backed up on Interstate 76 for nearly seven miles. Officials are now saying that the all lanes on the Turnpike have been re-opened, but the backlog of cars will take some time to clear out.
Body pulled from Monongahela River near Mansfield Bridge
DRAVOSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A body was pulled from the Monongahela River on Wednesday. Crews were searching the river near the Mansfield Bridge in Dravosburg after a call about a body came in shortly before 2:30 p.m. Details are limited, but Allegheny County police say their homicide unit has been called in to help with the investigation. The body has not been identified.
1 person taken to hospital after stabbing at Greensburg bar
GREENSBURG, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital after a stabbing at a bar in Westmoreland County early Thursday. Greensburg police told Channel 11 it happened around 1:30 a.m. at The Rialto on West Otterman Street. The victim’s name and condition have not been released. No...
Police say bar fight in Greensburg's Rialto spilled outside, led to stabbing
A fight between two men inside a Greensburg bar spilled into the street Thursday when one was stabbed and the other arrested, according to police. Anthony J. Sharp, 21, of Jeannette admitted to stabbing the man after getting into an altercation with him inside Rialto Bar & Bistro, investigators said in court papers and Greensburg Police Detective Sgt. Charles Irvin told a reporter Friday.
