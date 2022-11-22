ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Hospital: 2nd Israeli, wounded in Jerusalem blasts, dies

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli man died Saturday from wounds he sustained in twin blasts that hit Jerusalem earlier this week, bringing to two the number of dead in the explosions that Israeli police blamed on Palestinians. Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem announced that Tadesse Teshome Ben Madeh...

