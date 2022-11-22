Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Rain & shine expected this weekend: How to plan for outdoor activities
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s a busy weekend across Central Indiana and one that features both pleasant and wet weather. Let’s time things out and get you ready for all of your outdoors plans. Super Saturday weather. If you can’t tell from the title, Saturday is going to be...
cbs4indy.com
It’s the best of the week! Timing arrival of rain
It’s the best day of the week! Temperatures on Wednesday will be near 60-degrees in the afternoon. We keep the sunshine around too so if you will be one of the many traveling ahead of the holiday, be sure to have the sunglasses with you. However, if you’re staying local for the holiday, we have a pretty decent outlook for central Indiana as well.
WISH-TV
Black Friday shoppers take over Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Christmas shopping season started early Friday morning with Black Friday shoppers at Castleton Square Mall and other malls across the country. Security will patrol Castleton Square Mall and other Simon Property Group locations on Friday to ensure shoppers feel safe, according to Danielle Parker, Simon’s area director of marketing and business development.
Plane crashes near Indianapolis Regional Airport
The plane crash happened off Mt. Comfort Road, just north of I-70.
How to install roof vent pipe without going on your roof
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – This week’s Home Zone is about cutting a hole in your roof. But why would you even want to do that? One of the biggest reasons is to add a vent pipe. I recently had to put in a vent when I installed a radon system that vents gas out of the top of […]
Heavy showers sneak in early Sunday across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Storms possible overnight into early Sunday–otherwise, ideal weather for the rest of the weekend! Monday at a glance Circle of Lights Indianapolis Forecast It’s that time of the year again! The circle will be lit later on tonight to kick off the Christmas season. Luckily, we won’t freeze like we did in years […]
A decrease in diesel fuel is causing prices to increase
Inventory of diesel fuel is tight here in the United States. While prices remain higher than normal, the price of other goods and services is increasing.
Downtown Christkindlmarkt opening in the Rathskeller Biergarten
INDIANAPOLIS — Get into the holiday spirit with a new German market downtown. Beginning Friday, the Athenaeum Foundation is bringing the inaugural Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt to the Rathskeller Biergarten. This market has been in the works for nearly four years and focuses on local businesses. "The Athenaeum Foundation has always...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Windy and wet Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — Buckle-up! We've got quite the storm system heading our way this weekend and it eventually delivers wet, windy weather Sunday. However, before it arrives you'll have plenty of time to enjoy Saturday afternoon sunshine and highs in the 50s. Overnight and early Saturday morning there will be...
WISH-TV
Much-needed rain heading this way
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A foggy start across much of Indiana. Sunshine for Saturday with much-needed rain heading this way later tonight and into Sunday. TODAY: There’s a DENSE FOG ADVISORY in place for parts of Indiana until 9 a.m. Look for foggy conditions to start off the day. We’ll see sunshine for the first part of Saturday with clouds increasing later this afternoon and evening. Highs climb into the middle and upper 50s.
Three respiratory viruses Hoosiers should watch out for this holiday season
INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays are here and with them, the chance to catch more than just the holiday spirit. “Especially around this whole winter, but especially around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, all these times when we’re having people, they’re going to be together, they’re going to be in closed areas, they’re going to be a little less careful and protective around it, we know these are going to have significant rates of infection,” said Dr. Ethan Blocher-Smith, a primary care physician at IU Health.
WISH-TV
After the Bell: interest rate hike ahead; chicken prices fall; warning about store credit cards
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Federal Reserve has talked about smaller rate hikes moving forward, saying it’s now appropriate. So what does that all mean? Economists say instead of those huge 0.75 percentage point rate hikes we’ve seen for four straight months, we’ll likely see a half-percentage point rate hike in December.
Former Lafayette Square Sears being repurposed into pop-up market
INDIANAPOLIS — Sojos Capital, the development group behind the Lafayette Square Mall renovations, is repurposing the Sears store to help tenants during the mall's temporary closure. (NOTE: The video above is a Nov. 5, 2022 report about the delayed reopening of the mall.) The mall was initially scheduled to...
Car collides with holiday-themed train in Cicero
CICERO, Ind. — A car and a holiday-themed train collided Friday night in Hamilton County. It happened around 8 p.m. at a railroad crossing along West Brinton Street in Cicero. Authorities told 13News the train gives holiday rides this time of year. A Cicero Fire Department spokesperson said two...
Current Publishing
Crumbl Cookies brings rotating variety of flavors to west Carmel
Tyson Barrett first became acquainted with Crumbl Cookies when he was living in Utah. His brother, who has an ambulance business in Indianapolis, suggested opening a franchise in Indiana. “I moved from Salt Lake City once we bought into the brand,” Barrett said. “The thing that drew us is (at...
Fox 59
Dasher’s Drive-Thru Lightshow Opens at Castleton Square Mall Tonight
A new holiday light show is opening tonight at the Castleton Square Mall. This is the first time Dasher’s Lightshow has been set up in Indy. Jon Prebish, owner of Dasher’s Lightshow, joined FOX59 this morning with more information on the new display. You can use code “FOX59DASH”...
WISH-TV
Scientists warn about dangers of testing for COVID before Thanksgiving gatherings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thanksgiving is near. If you’re thinking about buying an at-home COVID-19 test to rule out an infection before your holiday gathering, you might want to save your time and money. Scientists in the Netherlands had health care professionals collect nasal swabs of 3,600 asymptomatic people...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
WANE-TV
Powerball ticket bought in Indiana worth $2 million set to expire
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A winning Powerball ticket bought in June at an Indiana gas station is set to expire. The ticket, worth $2 million, was purchased at a McClure Oil store located in Russiaville for the June 18, 2022 drawing. The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30...
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos. According to Hancock County Prosecutor Brent […]
