county17.com
One arrested following stand-off on Poplar Avenue
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A convicted felon was arrested last night following a nearly 2-hour stand-off with police, who reportedly found the suspect with a firearm and cocaine, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Wednesday. Kenneth Durrah, 35, has been charged with being a felon in possession of a...
county17.com
120 mph vehicle pursuit through Gillette leads to 2 arrests
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies didn’t know that stopping a vehicle for a mismatch between vehicle and license plate the morning of Nov. 20 would lead to a high-speed chase around Gillette. At about 7:10 a.m., a deputy who was patrolling northbound on Highway...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Man Accused Of Smashing Cousin’s Head Open With Meat Shredder
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of gashing another man’s head open with a bear-claw meat shredder Nov. 11, a Riverton man has been charged with aggravated assault in Powell. Elias Antelope, 32, appeared Tuesday in Powell Circuit Court to face the aggravated assault charge,...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Nov. 23
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
wrrnetwork.com
RPD Chief Eric Murphy Announced His Retirement Today
Riverton Police Chief Eric Murphy announced this morning on his facebook page that he will be retiring from the Riverton Police Department in December. “Good morning to all my friends on FB. I wanted to let everyone know that I will be retiring from the Riverton Police Department in December. It’s has been an amazing 26 year Law Enforcement career and my time at the Riverton Police Department has been one of the greatest accomplishments of my life due to the friendships that I have made there. I want to let everyone at the Riverton Police know how much I absolutely love and cherish each and everyone one of you. Also members of of the City of Riverton, Kristin Watson, Megan Sims and Tisha Tuttle I want you three to know that I could not have made it without you over the last 3 years since my stroke. You have helped me more than I could have ever imagined. You have all gone above and beyond to help me succeed. To my amazing secretary Summer Collie Cassady you have helped me with all of my day to day struggles with my job and I could never say enough to let you know how much I appreciate you.
cowboystatedaily.com
Badger Battles Skunks in Rancid Roadway Rodeo In Northeast Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Bad attitudes and worse odors were the order of the day last week when Steph Jones of Gillette came across three skunks and a badger tussling in the middle of a back road. “I could smell it from inside my pickup,”...
county17.com
Unseasonably warm day for Black Friday to be followed by weekend snow
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Backed by warmth from western flow and south winds, some areas of Wyoming are likely to see temperatures 15 to 20 degrees above normal, the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, says. Those warm western winds will help boost today’s high in Gillette to...
county17.com
New executive director at CAM-PLEX says he’ll strive to improve communication
GILLETTE, Wyo. — County 17 sat down Nov. 22 with Aaron Lyles, the new executive director of Campbell County Public Land Board, to see how he’s settling in and what his plans are for the position and CAM-PLEX. Campbell County Public Land Board hired Lyles officially Nov. 10...
Sheridan Media
Game and Fish to host Trapping Workshops for pet owners
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has announced they will host two workshops on trap awareness and safety for pet owners in the Sheridan Region. The workshops will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Sheridan Fulmer Library. The Gillette workshop will begin at 2:30 p.m. on the same day at the Campbell County Library on S. 4-J Road.
cowboystatedaily.com
Food Freedom Victory: Fremont County Farmers Market Store Can Sell Raw Milk
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The dairy gray market lives on in Riverton. Fremont Foods LLC fell under the Wyoming Department of Agriculture’s scrutiny this month for offering raw milk to shoppers. The shop, a perpetual farmers market in downtown Riverton, sells frozen meat, canned goods, produce and treats.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Stores Overstocked Because Of Supply Chain Concerns; Could Be Bargains Out There
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. More than two-thirds of holiday shoppers nationwide plan to shop during Thanksgiving weekend this year, and many Wyoming businesses across the state are counting on those shoppers more than ever after more than two wild years of ups and downs for retailers.
oilcity.news
Gillette local union chair: Potential railroad strike wouldn’t wreck U.S. economy
GILLETTE, Wyo. — While most of the railroad unions negotiating with the National Carriers Conference Committee received a majority of their members’ approval on tentative five-year national collective bargaining agreements, a few didn’t. Those unions are the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen, or BRS; the SMART-TD (with respect...
