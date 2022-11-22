Police seek vehicle in Cohasset hit-and-run that killed dog

Police believe that the vehicle involved is a 2011-22 white Jeep Grand Cherokee with chrome trim and damage to its right front end.

Cohasset police are searching for a vehicle that struck and killed a dog Monday morning.

Police responded to the intersection of Pond Street and Clay Spring Road for a report of a vehicle crash involving a dog. The dog was pronounced dead at the scene, while the unknown driver fled, police said.

Cohasset Police believe that the vehicle involved is a 2011-22 white Jeep Grand Cherokee with chrome trim and damage to its right front end. The department also shared surveillance footage from the area in hopes that the public may recognize the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the incident as a whole is asked to call the Cohasset Police Natural Resources Officer Josh Kimball at 781-383-1055 ext. 6125.