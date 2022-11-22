ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 55

Dre W
3d ago

I guess democrats Voters like they rights taking away from them, High inflation. Big government control, DFT Williams

Reply(17)
11
Charles
3d ago

if people wanted to get things done in the government then they shouldn't have put a democrat in

Reply(5)
12
AP_000333.955f2c2ec73141b3bd3312a45b8e312f.2218
3d ago

So in conclusion when these new people get into office I certainly hope they have integrity and dignity with what their job actually is to serve the American people

Reply(2)
2
Related
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
WMDT.com

BREAKING: AP calls Del. Congress race in favor of Lisa Blunt Rochester

DELAWARE – The Associated Press has called the U.S. Congress race in Delaware in favor of Democrat Lisa Blunt-Rochester. Congresswoman Blunt-Rochester defeated Republican challenger Lee Murphy to win a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives. 47 ABC’s Rob Petree spoke to her shortly after her race was...
DELAWARE STATE
Business Insider

New York Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman says it's 'gangster' that the top Democrats in Congress could both be from New York City

Rep. Jamaal Bowman chuckled when asked about New York City's impending moment of power. Pelosi's decision to step down from leadership means the top two Democrats could both hail from New York. They would be Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and would-be House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Democratic Rep. Jamaal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBAY Green Bay

Trump-backed Republican kicked out of Wisconsin Assembly caucus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly elections committee who was backed by former President Donald Trump has been kicked out of the closed GOP caucus due to a lack of trust. State Rep. Janel Brandtjen was told of the decision Friday, according to a letter...
WISCONSIN STATE
Vox

Nevada just decided the battle for Senate control

Control of the United States Senate was decided Saturday night when the Associated Press projected Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto the winner of Nevada’s election, cementing the Democrats’ hold on the chamber. A runoff election in Georgia will determine if the party gets a 51st vote:. Vice President...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy