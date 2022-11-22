ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Patients refuse sick notes as they cannot afford not to work, says leading GP

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14NXjS_0jKTgADF00

Patients have refused sick notes in recent times because they feel they cannot afford to take time off work, the chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs has said.

Professor Kamila Hawthorne also said the cost of living crisis has “suddenly got a lot worse in the last couple of months” and she has seen patients who are worried about fuel costs this winter.

She told the Guardian of her surprise that people she has tried to sign off work due to illness have refused, saying they must keep working to provide for their families.

Recently I’ve had patients refusing sick notes because they can’t afford not to work

She said: “Recently I’ve had patients refusing sick notes because they can’t afford not to work. Quite often, when it’s clear that somebody needs some time off, they won’t take it.

“These are people who ideally, medically, should not be at work (because) they have a chronic condition such as asthma or diabetes, but quite often mental health problems, quite severe mental health problems, I (see) some cases that really do require a bit of sick note peace and quiet to try and help them get better.

“I’ve been really surprised in the last year that when I’ve offered a sick note they’ve said ‘Oh no, no, I can’t take time off. I need the money from work’. They’ve refused.

“They say ‘I need to keep working to earn and to feed myself and my family.’

“I don’t take it personally, of course, but I feel sad for people because for a few minutes you enter their lives and see that it’s really tough.”

She said people are “very anxious” about what is in store as the weather gets worse, and described the “moral distress” for GPs who want to be able to help their patients.

She said: “The cost-of-living crisis has been there for a long time. But it’s suddenly got a lot worse in the last couple of months.

“I’ve now got patients who are worried about fuel costs this winter, who’ve not turned on their heating yet and are keeping their windows shut.

“People are very, very anxious about what’s to come and whether they’re going to have to choose between heating and eating.

“The moral distress among GPs comes from not being able to do more (to help people with complex problems).

“We can help most people who come to see us as they have, for example, a skin rash, period problems or anxiety and depression.

“More and more, however, we’re seeing people with intractable social and psychological problems that are very difficult to solve.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has warned that soaring inflation and spiralling NHS waiting lists are among the issues that will cause a “challenging” winter.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Iran told by FIFA to follow concussion protocols with keeper Alireza Beiranvand

Iran have been told they should not play goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in their match against Wales after he suffered a concussion against England. Beiranvand collided face first with team-mate Majid Hosseini and was in need of treatment for several minutes. Incredibly, he was allowed to briefly continue before leaving the field on a stretcher.
newschain

In Pictures: Royal staff deck Windsor Castle hall with 20ft Christmas tree

Staff at Windsor Castle have made their finishing touches to Christmas decorations before the doors opened to visitors. Tourists exploring the historic Berkshire royal residence are able to see the State Apartments transformed with shimmering trees, twinkling lights and festive garlands. One highlight is a 20ft Nordmann fir tree in...
newschain

Teachers ‘deliberately misled’ over pay offer, union claims

Teachers were “deliberately misled” by the Scottish Government and Cosla before a “pathetic” new pay offer was tabled, a union has said. The Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) has condemned ministers and local authority chiefs after teachers rejected the new salary proposals on Wednesday. Education...
newschain

Three teenagers arrested after 17-year-old stabbed to death

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Manchester. Kyle Hackland was stabbed to death at about 11.30am on Southlea Road in Withington on Tuesday. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a teenager handed himself in to North Manchester police station at about...
newschain

Sanjay Bhandari: Sinister abuse of power from FIFA over OneLove armband

FIFA has been accused of a “sinister abuse of power” in the OneLove armband row by Kick It Out. The captains of seven nations, including England and Wales, had been due to wear the rainbow-coloured anti-discrimination armbands at the World Cup in Qatar, a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.
newschain

Fire union set up sections due to ‘discrimination, harassment and inequality’

A firefighters’ union has said it set up different sections for ethnic minority, women and LGBT members due to “discrimination, harassment and inequality” in fire services. The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has acknowledged “extremely alarming” reported incidents of racism and misogyny, saying there is “no place for...
newschain

Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city

Hundreds of civilians on Saturday streamed out of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, whose recapture they had celebrated just weeks earlier. The escape of hundreds from the city came as the country paid homage to the millions of Ukrainians who died in a Stalin-era famine, and sought to ensure that Russia’s war in Ukraine does not deprive others worldwide of its vital food exports.
newschain

Cristiano Ronaldo makes World Cup history as Portugal hold off Ghana in opener

Cristiano Ronaldo made World Cup history two days after severing ties with Manchester United as Portugal opened their campaign in Qatar with a 3-2 win over Ghana. Ronaldo, who is a free agent after his acrimonious Old Trafford break-up, became the first man to score in five World Cup final tournaments when he tucked away Portugal’s first from the penalty spot.
newschain

L’Homme Presse delivers under top weight on Rehearsal return

L’Homme Presse put himself firmly in the Cheltenham Gold Cup reckoning as he made light work of Newcastle’s Betfair Exchange Rehearsal Handicap Chase on his return to action. The Venetia Williams-trained gelding won five races on the bounce last term, culminating in a Grade One success in the...
newschain

Starmer wants to cut taxes for working people ‘clobbered’ by Tories

Sir Keir Starmer has said he wants to cut taxes for working people and ruled out a Swiss-style deal with Brussels as he vowed to fight the next election on the economy. The Labour leader also argued his MPs should not be on picket lines as the country braces for sweeping public sector strikes over the festive period.
newschain

Torquay remain bottom of National League after Gateshead hit back for point

Torquay missed the chance to move off the bottom of the Vanarama National League as fellow strugglers Gateshead hit back to claim a 1-1 at Plainmoor. Aaron Jarvis put the Gulls on course for a much-needed win when he headed in a Kieron Evans cross after 70 minutes at Plainmoor but the visitors levelled four minutes later.
newschain

I should not be making Northern Ireland budget decisions, says Heaton-Harris

The Northern Ireland Secretary has said he should not be the one setting the region’s budget. Chris Heaton-Harris was obliged to step in amid a DUP boycott of devolved government in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol. DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said his party will not nominate...
newschain

Couple aim to give 2,000 football shirts to children for Christmas

A couple hoping to give 2,000 football shirts to children who otherwise might not receive a Christmas present said the project is a way of telling them “you belong” following backing from two celebrities. Paul and Lizzie Watson, both 38, have raised more than £8,600 for Kitmas 2022,...
newschain

Buckley hails ‘special horse’ as Constitution canters to Newcastle glory

It may have come seven days and almost 300 miles further north than originally planned, but Constitution Hill left nobody in any doubt of his prodigious talent with a sensational display in the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle. The five-year-old confirmed himself something out of the ordinary last season,...
newschain

About 4,000 Afghan children still living in hotels in UK after Taliban takeover

More than 9,000 Afghan refugees are living in hotels 15 months after the Taliban takeover of their homeland and half of them are children, figures show. The Home Office said 9,242 Afghans were in temporary accommodation, as of November 4, living in 63 hotels and “around half” were children.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
169K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy