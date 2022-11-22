ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

fox2detroit.com

Michigan man accused of threatening congressman, saying he is going to kill FBI director

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man is accused of threatening a congressman and the director of the FBI. According to a court affidavit, a call threatening California Congressman John Garamendi was traced to 32-year-old Neil Matthew Walter's number. Walter is accused of leaving a voicemail for the congressman Nov. 3, saying, "John. Hey John. You’re gonna die John. You’re gonna die."
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Sacramento

Michigan man charged with threatening Rep. John Garamendi, FBI head

FLINT, Mich. - A Michigan man used the phone and internet to make violent threats against a California congressman and the head of the FBI, authorities said Tuesday.Neil Walter of the Flint area was arrested and charged in federal court. No one was harmed.Walter's parents told investigators that their son has a history of mental illness and wasn't getting treatment, FBI agent Sean Thomas said in an affidavit filed to support the charge.Walter is accused of leaving a Nov. 3 phone message for U.S. Rep. John Garamendi, a California Democrat, saying he was going to die.On Nov. 19, Walter posted comments on Facebook next to a video of FBI Director Christopher Wray, threatening to kill him, Thomas said.Walter had a gun in his hand when local police visited his home on Nov. 8, the FBI said."Although no direct threats were made towards law enforcement, Walter did claim that he would defend himself against the U.S. government," Thomas said.Walter went on a rant about kids being assaulted and a lawsuit involving Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the agent said.Walter will remain in custody at least until a hearing on Dec. 1. A message seeking comment was left for his attorney.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Grand Blanc man accused of threatening to kill FBI director

Investigators say Neil Walter of Grand Blanc threatened to kill FBI Director Christopher Wray in comments posted on Facebook. Grand Blanc man accused of threatening to kill FBI director. Court documents unsealed by the U.S. Justice Department spell out the accusations against 32-year-old Neil Walter, who faces a maximum of...
GRAND BLANC, MI
The Oakland Press

Man caught on camera abusing child enters plea in Pontiac court

A Flint man charged with child abuse after a video emerged on social media reportedly showing him striking a little boy in the face has pleaded guilty. John Wesley Hanley III, 25, entered his plea to the misdemeanor charge on Nov. 22 before 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker. Sentencing information for Hanley wasn’t immediately available, but in Michigan the crime calls for up to a year in jail for a first offense. Penalties are enhanced for repeat offenders.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Macomb County 7-month-old starved to death, mom sentenced to 27 years

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that a woman has been sentenced to spend at least 27 years in prison for the starvation death of her own 7-month-old son. Shantavia Hayden was convicted of second-degree murder in September after a two-week-long trial.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

As Siemon departs, Aquilina continues her attacks

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23 — Minutes after Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon announced her retirement, 30th Circuit Judge Rosemary Aquilina criticized her anew for not putting public safety first. “I am looking forward to a prosecutor who will follow the law and protect public safety,” Aquilina said in a telephone...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
KOLD-TV

Suspect in 2021 deadly road rage shooting in Phoenix found in Michigan

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they made an arrest in a road rage shooting last year in Phoenix that left a woman dead. According to investigators, they learned the shooter, who hasn’t been identified, fled to Michigan. Police said after they got a warrant for his arrest, they worked with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to track him down to his house. They took him into custody on Saturday. The suspect was interviewed and booked into jail. He’ll be extradited to Phoenix on several charges, including murder, police said. His name will be released when he’s booked into jail in Phoenix but it’s unclear when that’ll be.
PHOENIX, AZ
WNEM

Police: Family dispute leads to gunfire, arrest

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw woman has been arrested for assault with intent to murder and brandishing a firearm in public, police said. A family dispute between Tanara Williams, her cousin, and her uncle happened on Nov. 22 at a residence nearby Van Etten Street in Saginaw. The argument...
SAGINAW, MI
The Oakland Press

Killer of teen and dad, Dylan and Kevin Stamper, headed to prison

Sentencing was handed down Tuesday to the killer of a South Lyon teen and his father who were gunned down in December 2020 during a purported robbery of marijuana. At a morning sentencing hearing, Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews ordered Fadi Jesus Zeineh, 21, to spend 28 to 50 years in prison for the armed robbery and deaths of Dylan Stamper, 17, and Kevin Stamper, 43. He also received an additional 2-year sentence for possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
SOUTH LYON, MI
Detroit News

2 arrested after family argument leads to shooting, police say

A Thanksgiving Day argument between three sisters over the treatment of their mother ended in gunfire in Warren with one of the sisters in police custody, according to Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer. Sterling Heights police responded earlier Thursday to a dispute where members of the family involved were arguing...
WARREN, MI
MLive

Judge denies attorneys request to have murder charges dismissed against client

FLINT, MI – The case against a man charged in a March double homicide will continue in circuit court after a judge denied a motion to quash the bind over in the case. Kim Ward, Jr. is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, a single count of felon in possession of a firearm, and three counts of felony firearm in connection with a March 8 double homicide on Flint’s north side.
FLINT, MI
MLive

MLive

