Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man accused of threatening congressman, saying he is going to kill FBI director
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man is accused of threatening a congressman and the director of the FBI. According to a court affidavit, a call threatening California Congressman John Garamendi was traced to 32-year-old Neil Matthew Walter's number. Walter is accused of leaving a voicemail for the congressman Nov. 3, saying, "John. Hey John. You’re gonna die John. You’re gonna die."
Michigan man charged with threatening Rep. John Garamendi, FBI head
FLINT, Mich. - A Michigan man used the phone and internet to make violent threats against a California congressman and the head of the FBI, authorities said Tuesday.Neil Walter of the Flint area was arrested and charged in federal court. No one was harmed.Walter's parents told investigators that their son has a history of mental illness and wasn't getting treatment, FBI agent Sean Thomas said in an affidavit filed to support the charge.Walter is accused of leaving a Nov. 3 phone message for U.S. Rep. John Garamendi, a California Democrat, saying he was going to die.On Nov. 19, Walter posted comments on Facebook next to a video of FBI Director Christopher Wray, threatening to kill him, Thomas said.Walter had a gun in his hand when local police visited his home on Nov. 8, the FBI said."Although no direct threats were made towards law enforcement, Walter did claim that he would defend himself against the U.S. government," Thomas said.Walter went on a rant about kids being assaulted and a lawsuit involving Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the agent said.Walter will remain in custody at least until a hearing on Dec. 1. A message seeking comment was left for his attorney.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc man accused of threatening to kill FBI director
Investigators say Neil Walter of Grand Blanc threatened to kill FBI Director Christopher Wray in comments posted on Facebook. Grand Blanc man accused of threatening to kill FBI director. Court documents unsealed by the U.S. Justice Department spell out the accusations against 32-year-old Neil Walter, who faces a maximum of...
Accused Border-to-Border Trail flasher heads to trial
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man accused of exposing himself to a woman on a hiking trail and suspected of trying to break into several Dexter-area homes in June is heading to trial. Isaiah Matthew Hopkins waived preliminary examination Tuesday, Nov. 22, sending his case to the Washtenaw County...
Up to 50 year sentence for Macomb County woman convicted of starving infant son to death
A Macomb County woman has been sentenced to 27 and a half to 50 years in prison for the death of her baby boy. Shantavia Hayden, 29, of Warren has been tried and convicted of the second-degree murder of her son who was starved to death.
The Oakland Press
Man caught on camera abusing child enters plea in Pontiac court
A Flint man charged with child abuse after a video emerged on social media reportedly showing him striking a little boy in the face has pleaded guilty. John Wesley Hanley III, 25, entered his plea to the misdemeanor charge on Nov. 22 before 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker. Sentencing information for Hanley wasn’t immediately available, but in Michigan the crime calls for up to a year in jail for a first offense. Penalties are enhanced for repeat offenders.
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County 7-month-old starved to death, mom sentenced to 27 years
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that a woman has been sentenced to spend at least 27 years in prison for the starvation death of her own 7-month-old son. Shantavia Hayden was convicted of second-degree murder in September after a two-week-long trial.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police: 12-gauge shotgun, 2 pistols seized in Thanksgiving traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in Delta Township on Thanksgiving resulted in Michigan State Police seizing three guns and an arrest. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post conducted a traffic stop at about 1:30 a.m. on Saginaw Street, near Garfield Avenue. Police said...
lansingcitypulse.com
As Siemon departs, Aquilina continues her attacks
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23 — Minutes after Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon announced her retirement, 30th Circuit Judge Rosemary Aquilina criticized her anew for not putting public safety first. “I am looking forward to a prosecutor who will follow the law and protect public safety,” Aquilina said in a telephone...
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
KOLD-TV
Suspect in 2021 deadly road rage shooting in Phoenix found in Michigan
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they made an arrest in a road rage shooting last year in Phoenix that left a woman dead. According to investigators, they learned the shooter, who hasn’t been identified, fled to Michigan. Police said after they got a warrant for his arrest, they worked with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to track him down to his house. They took him into custody on Saturday. The suspect was interviewed and booked into jail. He’ll be extradited to Phoenix on several charges, including murder, police said. His name will be released when he’s booked into jail in Phoenix but it’s unclear when that’ll be.
Before drunken arrest with firearm, Detroit officer had troubling history
A Detroit police officer recently arrested has been the subject of repeated discipline by the department and was recently labeled as one of its most high-risk officers.
WNEM
Police: Family dispute leads to gunfire, arrest
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw woman has been arrested for assault with intent to murder and brandishing a firearm in public, police said. A family dispute between Tanara Williams, her cousin, and her uncle happened on Nov. 22 at a residence nearby Van Etten Street in Saginaw. The argument...
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
Active police situation in Eastpointe, officials telling public to avoid the area
Police in Eastpointe are asking the public to avoid a neighborhood near Gratiot Avenue and Stephens Road Tuesday night as there is a heavy police presence for an investigation.
No charges against Detroit officers who fatally shot man with mental health issues
DETROIT, MI -- Officers who shot and killed a 20-year-old man when he charged at them with a knife were justified in their actions, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy ruled. Detroit officers fired 38 shots in three seconds as Porter Burks ran toward them in the early morning hours of Oct. 2.
The Oakland Press
Killer of teen and dad, Dylan and Kevin Stamper, headed to prison
Sentencing was handed down Tuesday to the killer of a South Lyon teen and his father who were gunned down in December 2020 during a purported robbery of marijuana. At a morning sentencing hearing, Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews ordered Fadi Jesus Zeineh, 21, to spend 28 to 50 years in prison for the armed robbery and deaths of Dylan Stamper, 17, and Kevin Stamper, 43. He also received an additional 2-year sentence for possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Detroit News
2 arrested after family argument leads to shooting, police say
A Thanksgiving Day argument between three sisters over the treatment of their mother ended in gunfire in Warren with one of the sisters in police custody, according to Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer. Sterling Heights police responded earlier Thursday to a dispute where members of the family involved were arguing...
The Oakland Press
Judge says ‘no’ to mass shooter expert testimony in Ethan Crumbley parents’ trial
Citing lack of relevancy and other factors, an Oakland County judge will not allow testimony from two experts on mass shootings that prosecutors wanted for the upcoming trial of James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Oxford High School shooter, Ethan Crumbley. The ruling follows last month’s hearing where Oakland County...
Judge denies attorneys request to have murder charges dismissed against client
FLINT, MI – The case against a man charged in a March double homicide will continue in circuit court after a judge denied a motion to quash the bind over in the case. Kim Ward, Jr. is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, a single count of felon in possession of a firearm, and three counts of felony firearm in connection with a March 8 double homicide on Flint’s north side.
MLive
55K+
Followers
57K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0