Digital Trends
Hackers sink to new low by stealing Discord accounts in ransomware attacks
As if ransomware wasn’t terrifying enough already, hackers are now trying to hold your Discord account hostage, as well as your files. Thankfully, you can grab your Discord back if you act quickly enough. This new ransomware campaign was recently discovered by leading cybersecurity firm Cyble, and it’s a...
TechCrunch
Hackers are locking out Mars Stealer operators from their own servers
Mars Stealer is data-stealing malware as a service, allowing cybercriminals to rent access to the infrastructure to launch their own attacks. The malware itself is often distributed as email attachments, malicious ads and bundled with torrented files on file-sharing sites. Once infected, the malware steals a victim’s passwords and two-factor codes from their browser extensions, as well as the contents of their cryptocurrency wallets. The malware can also be used to deliver other malicious payloads, like ransomware.
itechpost.com
Over 50 Million Passwords Were Stolen by Russian Cybercrime Groups in 2022, Researchers Say
Security researchers warn the public about the spread of info-stealing malware initiated by at least 34 Russian hacking groups. Group-IB, a group of Singaporean security experts, detected cybercrime gangs using off-the-shelf malware that targets unsuspecting users. Scammers Impersonate Reputed Companies To Steal Credentials. At least 34 distinct Russian-speaking hacking groups...
itsecuritywire.com
Microsoft Warns of Boa Web Server Risks After Hackers Target It in Power Grid Attacks
Microsoft is alerting businesses to the dangers posed by the defunct Boa web server following reports that threat actors used the software’s vulnerabilities in an attack on the energy industry. An Indian power grid’s operational assets were being targeted by a Chinese threat group in 2021, according to threat...
hstoday.us
CISA Updates the Infrastructure Resilience Planning Framework
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released an updated Infrastructure Resilience Planning Framework (IRPF) to better help state, local, tribal, and territorial (SLTT) planners protect infrastructure. First released in 2021, the IRPF helps SLTT partners to incorporate critical infrastructure resilience considerations into planning activities. It can be used to support capital improvement plans, hazard mitigation plans, and other planning documents, as well as funding requests. Today’s update adds important new resources and tools to better support partners as they face an evolving threat environment.
A security firm hacked malware operators, locking them out of their own C&C servers
This'll put a smile on your face: We love hearing stories of bad actors getting their comeuppance. This one is great, though, because not only did a bunch of hacker wannabes get served (literally), several of them infected themselves with malware due to misconfiguring their own equipment. Cybersecurity startup Buguard...
itsecuritywire.com
Malwarebytes and Stellar Cyber Collaborate to Investigate and Mitigate Cyber Threats
Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, today announced a new partnership with Stellar Cyber, an industry-leading Open XDR platform that delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity. The partnership helps resource-constrained teams produce consistent security outcomes across all environments; on-premises, cloud and anything in between. The partnership comes at...
New hacking campaign swaps malware for phone calls
Palo Alto Networks has investigated several incidents involving a data extortion gang using a growing social engineering tactic to extort retailers and other businesses out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to a report Monday. Why it matters: The report highlights the range of threats retailers, other businesses and...
makeuseof.com
What Is Fargo Ransomware and How Can You Avoid It?
Ransomware is a major threat to the digital world, even more so because of the different strategies cybercriminals come up with. One way to counter the problem is to learn how these attacks work. Fargo, formerly known as Mallox, is becoming widespread and efficient. Here’s what this type of ransomware...
Defense One
It’s Finally Here: Pentagon Releases Plan To Keep Hackers Out Of Its Networks
Defense agencies have until 2027 to convert their networks to architectures that continually check to make sure no one’s accessing data they shouldn’t. This shift to zero trust principles is at the core of the Pentagon’s new five-year plan to harden its information systems against cyberattacks. The strategy and roadmap were released on Tuesday.
fintechfutures.com
Featurespace bags funding from US, UK govs to build new financial crime detection solution
Financial crime and fraud prevention tech firm Featurespace has received funding from the UK and US governments to develop an AI-powered system to help banks and payments service providers (PSPs) detect financial crime. The privacy enhancing technologies (PETs) Challenge Prize funding will be used to build a system that can...
Traveltech in 2023: Metaverse, Robots, and Biometrics
The travel industry, post-Covid, actually looks a lot brighter. Sure, it’s different. But it’s definitely brimming with promise all thanks to the travel tech that erupted out of the woodwork when everyone was trapped at home, unable to travel anywhere. Travel tech now encompasses not just the platforms...
defensenews.com
US, UK partner on command and control as Project Convergence wraps
WASHINGTON — The U.S. and the U.K. agreed to jointly improve command and control while focusing on data compatibility and lessons learned from the Project Convergence networking experiment involving both nations that wrapped up this month. Director of the Joint Staff J6 Lt. Gen. Mary O’Brien and Deputy Director...
