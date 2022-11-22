SALT LAKE CITY- Utah suffered a brutal, close loss last week against Oregon. Neither team played particularly well, but the game was there for the taking and it would have allowed the Utes to sit back and be in control of their destiny in the Pac-12 Championship race. Now, Utah is at the mercy of others while still having to keep their heads right about a team in Colorado that inspires very little motivation. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham talked several times this week about how Utah football cannot sit around feeling sorry for themselves.

