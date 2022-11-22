Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
Takeaways From BYU’s Memorable Comeback Win Over Dayton
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball came back from 23 points down to defeat Dayton, 79-75. It was an impressive performance for a young BYU team still seeking its identity. They took a big step forward in establishing that identity today with the comeback win. And avoiding a winless trip to the Bahamas at the Battle 4 Atlantis.
kslsports.com
BYU Vs. Stanford: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction
STANFORD, Calif. – On a weekend of conference races being decided and rivalry games, BYU/Stanford closes out the final full weekend of the 2022 college football season. There isn’t much on the line in this game. BYU, an FBS Independent, is 6-5 and has already clinched bowl eligibility. Stanford has navigated through another disappointing season as they enter the season finale at 3-8.
vanquishthefoe.com
BYU Overcomes 23-Point Deficit, Beats Dayton in Overtime
BYU erased a 23-point deficit and beat Dayton 79-75 in overtime to end the Battle 4 Atlantis on a high note. BYU went down 32-9 early and down 16 in halftime and looked completely outmatched. BYU’s defense turned it up in the second half and BYU found its stroke from deep to finish the comeback on the Flyers. BYU shot 13-27 from deep and had just 11 turnovers, which was a turnaround for most of BYU’s games up to this point. Gideon George hit some clutch threes in regulation and finished with a team high 21 points. Jaxson Robinson hit two massive threes in overtime and finished with 14 points.
Are these Utah triplets the first to accomplish this NCAA feat?
A trio of Utah siblings think they may have broken a new world record when it comes to their athletic accomplishments.
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham was right all along about the Pac-12 race
In this week’s College Football Playoff rankings, there are six Pac-12 teams — No. 6 USC, No. 9 Oregon, No. 13 Washington, No. 14 Utah, No. 18 UCLA and No. 21 Oregon State.
kslsports.com
Fred Warner Visits BYU Football Team In Preparation For Stanford Game
STANFORD, Calif. – BYU great and NFL star linebacker Fred Warner paid a Friday night visit to his old team. Warner stopped by BYU’s team hotel in the Bay Area and gave a speech to the team. The first-team All-Pro in 2020 for the San Francisco 49ers is showing once again to be one of the best linebackers in the league.
kslsports.com
Three Things To Watch: No. 14 Utah Vs. Colorado
SALT LAKE CITY- No. 14 Utah will be in Boulder this weekend to take on Colorado to finish out the regular season. On the line is an off-chance at heading to Vegas the following week for an opportunity to compete for a Pac-12 Championship. Utah will need to handle business against the Buffaloes though as well as hope some of their conference-mates lend a helping hand.
kslsports.com
Utes Drop In Latest Big-PAC Power Poll Ranking
SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah Utes dropped in week 12 of the Big-PAC Power Poll after their loss to the Ducks in Oregon last weekend. The poll combines the Big 12, the PAC-12, and BYU, and is voted on by the staff of the Jake and Ben Show on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.
USC football recruits on display in Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco title game
Lincoln Riley and his USC football staff will be keeping a close eye on the Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco high school football showdown on Friday night. The two CIF Southern Section powerhouses will be playing for the Division 1 Section championship - and the winner will likely go on to finish ...
kslsports.com
Runnin’ Utes Battle Hard, Can’t Get It Done Against Mississippi State
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah engaged in quite the battle Wednesday evening to wrap up the Ft. Meyers Tip-Off, but ultimately couldn’t get it done against Mississippi State. The Utes fell to the Bulldogs 52-49. Mississippi State led most of the way while Utah kept things interesting despite 11 turnovers...
kslsports.com
Utah Football Can’t Feel Sorry For Themselves
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah suffered a brutal, close loss last week against Oregon. Neither team played particularly well, but the game was there for the taking and it would have allowed the Utes to sit back and be in control of their destiny in the Pac-12 Championship race. Now, Utah is at the mercy of others while still having to keep their heads right about a team in Colorado that inspires very little motivation. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham talked several times this week about how Utah football cannot sit around feeling sorry for themselves.
Big Ten reportedly has big backup plan if UCLA is blocked from joining
If the University of California regents decide to play hardball with the Big Ten, the conference apparently has a big backup plan in mind that would result in some major backfire. The University of California regents are meeting in December to determine whether the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA)...
ocsportszone.com
Final scores of CIF championship football games for OC teams on Friday, Nov. 25
It’s the biggest night of the high school football season with five Orange County teams going for CIF championships. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @OC Sports Zone so we can share updates with our readers. Check back later tonight for photos and game stories on...
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
Pepperoni pizza up-closePhoto byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
Fast Casual
Slim Chickens adding to Utah presence
Fayetteville, Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is adding to its Utah lineup with an opening in Pleasant Grove, thanks to its partnership with the Love Restaurant Group, which also owns four other locations in Utah and Colorado. "We're seeing strong momentum at our Utah locations and we're excited to have proven partners...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Niklas Rhöse on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KUTV
Missionaries spend Thanksgiving assembling 400,000 meals for Utah Food Bank
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Hundreds of thousands of pre-packaged meals are on their way to the Utah Food Bank after volunteers at a massive Thanksgiving Day service project assembled them in just hours. More than a thousand missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered at...
ksl.com
Larry H. Miller Company acquires majority stake of Utah 'dirty soda' chain
SANDY — Utah's massive Larry H. Miller Company is taking on the state's dirty soda wars, as it aims to grow the concept into other states. The Sandy-based business giant announced Tuesday it has acquired a majority stake in Swig from the private equity firm Savory Fund. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, though Savory Fund, Swig founder Nicole Tanner and two other partners, will still retain "significant minority stakes" in the company, according to Larry H. Miller Company.
The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
ABC 4
Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
