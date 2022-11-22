ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, IL

wpsdlocal6.com

Head-on car crash injures two in Graves County

BOAZ, KY — Two Graves County drivers were transported to the hospital after a head-on collision on the 500 block of Vastine Green Road in the Boaz area, deputies say. Graves County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area at about 10:50 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. They say Kevin Brown, 53, of Symsonia, was traveling east on Vastine Green Road in a 2016 Chrysler 200. Brown approached Mallory Buzanis, 19, of Hickory, in a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, as she was traveling west.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

2 people charged in connection with investigation into puppies dumped side of Hickman Co. road

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were charged in connection with an investigation after some puppies were dumped on the side of the road. According to a Facebook post by the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, a man called them on Thursday, November 17 to report some puppies that were dumped on the side of the road. He said he took the puppies home and posted about them on his personal Facebook page.
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY
okawvilletimes.com

Felony Charges After High Speed Pursuit Through County

An Oak Park man is facing multiple charges following a high-speed pursuit across multiple counties last Wednesday. Tyrance Pickens-Hill, 26, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. after fleeing from Centralia through Nashville and into Perry County in the early morning hours. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, a...
PERRY COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah police locate two previously missing teens

PADUCAH — Paducah police are asking for information on two missing teens, who they say are not believed to be in any danger. According to a Friday release, Duzhan Lester Jr. and Jesse Davis left their residence overnight. They were both last seen in the 3200 block of Madison Street in Paducah.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah woman accused of meth trafficking in Graves County

A Paducah woman was arrested Monday afternoon in Graves County on meth trafficking charges. Graves County Sheriff's detectives have been investigating the trafficking of methamphetamine in Graves County for about three weeks. During that time, several undercover meth purchases have been made in the Symsonia area. Allegedly, a number of those purchases were made from 47-year-old April Renee Jones of Paducah.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Mayor of Ky. town devastated by Dec. 2021 tornado hopes for more normal Christmas

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities across the commonwealth will begin putting up their Christmas trees and decorating for the holiday season this weekend. In Western Kentucky, communities like Dawson Springs and Mayfield are also getting ready for a grim anniversary. On December 10th and 11th of 2021, a deadly storm system moved through our state, destroying homes and lives.
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Tornado survivor gives Thanksgiving meals to truck drivers

LYON COUNTY, KY — Tornado survivor Crystal Monaghan spent her Thanksgiving handing out meals to truck drivers. She was at the Huck's gas station off of exit 40 near Kuttawa. Monaghan lost both of her parents and her home during the deadly tornado outbreak on Dec. 10. She got...
KUTTAWA, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Police deliver food baskets to Housing Authority residents

PADUCAH — Officers with the Paducah Police Department put together Thanksgiving food baskets on Wednesday, delivering them to local Housing Authority residents. Officers assembled the "baskets," themselves, filling blue tote bags with traditional sides — as well as cake mix and frosting for dessert — before delivering them to Housing Authority residents in person.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Crews to begin prep work for Phase 1 of extensive North Friendship Road reconstruction project

PADUCAH — North Friendship Road will look different starting on Dec. 1 as crews begin prep work on Phase One of an extensive reconstruction project. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, drivers can expect the section of North Friendship Road between Lone Oak Road and Blandville Road to include several short sections of one-lane traffic with alternating flow, which could cause delays.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Police investigating deadly crash in Carbondale

A Caruthersville woman faces several charges, including credit card theft. Deadly crash blocks I-55 southbound lanes in Scott County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), crews are on the scene of a deadly crash at the southbound 75.8 mile marker of I-55. Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on...
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

Wanted Zeigler man arrested in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Zeigler man faces a drug charge after he was arrested. Kaleb L. Flood, 29, of Zeigler was wanted on a felony warrant for theft. He was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities received an...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau man killed in crash on I-55 in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the identity of the person killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 in Scott County Tuesday morning. Lauren D. Reece, 61, of Cape Girardeau was killed in the crash that happened at 4:43 a.m. It happened...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO

