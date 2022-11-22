Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Woman and two juveniles charged after shooting and pursuit in Saline County
Police say a woman and two juveniles are being charged after a shooting and police pursuit in Saline County, Illinois early Friday morning. The Harrisburg Police Department says dispatch got multiple 911 calls about gunshots in the area of South Shaw Street around 2 a.m. on Friday. HPD says officers...
wpsdlocal6.com
Head-on car crash injures two in Graves County
BOAZ, KY — Two Graves County drivers were transported to the hospital after a head-on collision on the 500 block of Vastine Green Road in the Boaz area, deputies say. Graves County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area at about 10:50 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. They say Kevin Brown, 53, of Symsonia, was traveling east on Vastine Green Road in a 2016 Chrysler 200. Brown approached Mallory Buzanis, 19, of Hickory, in a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, as she was traveling west.
KFVS12
2 people charged in connection with investigation into puppies dumped side of Hickman Co. road
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were charged in connection with an investigation after some puppies were dumped on the side of the road. According to a Facebook post by the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, a man called them on Thursday, November 17 to report some puppies that were dumped on the side of the road. He said he took the puppies home and posted about them on his personal Facebook page.
okawvilletimes.com
Felony Charges After High Speed Pursuit Through County
An Oak Park man is facing multiple charges following a high-speed pursuit across multiple counties last Wednesday. Tyrance Pickens-Hill, 26, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. after fleeing from Centralia through Nashville and into Perry County in the early morning hours. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police locate two previously missing teens
PADUCAH — Paducah police are asking for information on two missing teens, who they say are not believed to be in any danger. According to a Friday release, Duzhan Lester Jr. and Jesse Davis left their residence overnight. They were both last seen in the 3200 block of Madison Street in Paducah.
kbsi23.com
2 face 9 counts of cruelty to animals charges in Hickman County
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face charges after some puppies were dropped off the side of the road in Hickman County. On Thursday, November 17, someone called the sheriff’s office to report some puppies dropped on the side of the road. He took the puppies home...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah woman accused of meth trafficking in Graves County
A Paducah woman was arrested Monday afternoon in Graves County on meth trafficking charges. Graves County Sheriff's detectives have been investigating the trafficking of methamphetamine in Graves County for about three weeks. During that time, several undercover meth purchases have been made in the Symsonia area. Allegedly, a number of those purchases were made from 47-year-old April Renee Jones of Paducah.
KTLO
Investigators look for witnesses after Missouri hunter found dead
The National Park Service is asking anyone who may have been camping or hunting near Cave Spring on the lower section of the Current River in Carter County during the opening week of deer season to help with an investigation. Phillip Carnell, 58, was reported missing on November 13. His...
WKYT 27
Mayor of Ky. town devastated by Dec. 2021 tornado hopes for more normal Christmas
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities across the commonwealth will begin putting up their Christmas trees and decorating for the holiday season this weekend. In Western Kentucky, communities like Dawson Springs and Mayfield are also getting ready for a grim anniversary. On December 10th and 11th of 2021, a deadly storm system moved through our state, destroying homes and lives.
kbsi23.com
Graves County sheriff asks for public’s help finding stolen truck
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden asks for the public’s help finding a stolen pickup truck. Sometime overnight on Monday, Nov. 21, someone stole a 1994 Ford F150 4X2 pickup truck from the Water Valley area. The truck is white on top and bottom...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man dies in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will name a new attorney general on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Teddy spent more than 100 days in the hospital prompting a public awareness campaign that came to be known as “Tough Like Teddy.”. Mo. Gov. Parson to name new attorney general. Updated: 2 hours ago.
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff's office searching for woman reported missing in Carlisle County
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — Sheriff's deputies are searching for a woman reported missing in Carlisle County, Kentucky. The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Ashley Crawford has been reported missing after her husband says he last saw her the evening of Nov. 13. Investigators say Crawford is 5 feet...
wpsdlocal6.com
Tornado survivor gives Thanksgiving meals to truck drivers
LYON COUNTY, KY — Tornado survivor Crystal Monaghan spent her Thanksgiving handing out meals to truck drivers. She was at the Huck's gas station off of exit 40 near Kuttawa. Monaghan lost both of her parents and her home during the deadly tornado outbreak on Dec. 10. She got...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police deliver food baskets to Housing Authority residents
PADUCAH — Officers with the Paducah Police Department put together Thanksgiving food baskets on Wednesday, delivering them to local Housing Authority residents. Officers assembled the "baskets," themselves, filling blue tote bags with traditional sides — as well as cake mix and frosting for dessert — before delivering them to Housing Authority residents in person.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews to begin prep work for Phase 1 of extensive North Friendship Road reconstruction project
PADUCAH — North Friendship Road will look different starting on Dec. 1 as crews begin prep work on Phase One of an extensive reconstruction project. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, drivers can expect the section of North Friendship Road between Lone Oak Road and Blandville Road to include several short sections of one-lane traffic with alternating flow, which could cause delays.
KFVS12
Mississippi riverfront cleanup in Cape Girardeau, MO
MoDOT public meeting to be held to discuss roundabout in Gordonville. The rainy weather in Mt. Vernon did bot stop folks from spending their Thanksgiving together. Once Thanksgiving is over, people will then be turning their attention to Christmas.
KFVS12
Police investigating deadly crash in Carbondale
A Caruthersville woman faces several charges, including credit card theft. Deadly crash blocks I-55 southbound lanes in Scott County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), crews are on the scene of a deadly crash at the southbound 75.8 mile marker of I-55. Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on...
kbsi23.com
Wanted Zeigler man arrested in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Zeigler man faces a drug charge after he was arrested. Kaleb L. Flood, 29, of Zeigler was wanted on a felony warrant for theft. He was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities received an...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash on I-55 in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the identity of the person killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 in Scott County Tuesday morning. Lauren D. Reece, 61, of Cape Girardeau was killed in the crash that happened at 4:43 a.m. It happened...
