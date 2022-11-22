Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Brooklyn Center to Unveil New Faces for Street Banner Project
Get ready to see some new faces around Brooklyn Center. The city plans to unveil its 2022 street banner selections at a December 15th celebration, where guests can browse an exhibit of poster-size versions of the banners. The street banner project, which began in 2019, is a collaboration between the...
Best Places to Live in Minnesota Include a Rice County City, According to This Article
As Minnesotans, we all love our state so much! We take so much pride and love in where we live, but have you ever wondered what the best cities to live in, are in Minnesota are?. I was wondering that this afternoon, and in Googling this article came up and...
Prior Lake standoff ends peacefully
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Prior Lake police say a standoff in Prior Lake ended peacefully after almost nine hours. A post to the city's Facebook page says officers responded to the Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road around 1:20 p.m. after reports of a man digging through the convenience store's dumpster.
Flashback: the Minneapolis Thanksgiving fire
The fire broke in the vacant Donaldson's Dept. Store Nov. 25, 1982 and destroyed most of a city block. This story originally aired on the 25th anniversary in 2007.
Another gun found in a Robbinsdale area school
CRYSTAL, Minnesota — Robbinsdale Area Schools and Crystal Police confirm another incident of a gun brought to school in the Robbinsdale district, the fourth such report in recent weeks. The latest incident happened Wednesday at Neill Elementary School in Crystal. Police said staff members working with the Adventure Club...
Brooklyn Park Firefighter Calendar Helps Animal Rescue, Foundation
Brooklyn Park Fire Foundation launched its first annual calendar. It features local firefighters posing with rescue some cute dogs. The fire department is splitting the proceeds with the Midwest Animal Rescue and Services organization. They’re a Brooklyn Park animal rescue group that helps place animals in homes. Meanwhile, the fire foundation will use its portion of the funds to give back to the community.
Dayton's Santa Bears return with a blast from the past
MINNEAPOLIS — After 15 years, the Dayton's Santa Bears are finally back. There's a universal charm to the fluffy teddy bears. Adults and kids like them so, but the best part for grown ups is that they bring in a rush of nostalgia. "I was so excited," said Andrea...
Golden Valley Will Build Affordable Homes on City-Owned Lots
The city of Golden Valley has chosen the first three locations for affordable housing program, the Home Ownership Program for Equity, or HOPE, to break ground. The program will utilize fifteen city-owned lots to build single family homes. The three vacant lots are located at: 1605 Douglas Dr., 208 Meander Rd., and 4707 Circle Down.
Driver shortage forces more Metro Transit service cuts
Metro Transit is once again cutting service due to a lack of drivers. The changes include an 8% service reduction and involve suspending branches or reducing service to run as frequently as once every two hours. This will mostly affect routes serving St. Paul and take effect on Dec. 3.
Listing for $2.88M in Edina, MN, This is an Extraordinary Property in Every Sense of the Word
The Property in Edina is Thoughtfully nicknamed “Little Tuscany” the combination of luscious landscaping, golf course views and entertainment area, now available for sale. This home located at 27 Circle W, Edina, Minnesota; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 6,418 square feet of living spaces. Call Nicoli Holm – Keller Williams Integrity Realty – (Phone: (612) 286-6813) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Edina.
Maple Grove Elects New Council Members, Passes Sales Tax
In a city known for a high retention rate among its elected officials, Maple Grove will soon welcome two new members to its council chambers. Kristy Janigo and Rachelle Johnson will replace seats held by retiring council member Phil Leith, and long-time council member Karen Jaeger. “They’ll be sworn in...
Poinsettias return to Lynde's Greenhouse following deliberately-set fire
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Poinsettias add cheer to the holiday season."I like the different colors. I think it adds to your décor," said Jeanine Gill, a longtime Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery shopper.They're often gifted as a sign of goodwill among friends and family."Something we all can celebrate as a tradition every year," said Gill.When fire severely damaged Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in early October, the business got a goodwill response in a time of need. The flowering plants were rescued and relocated. Less than two months later, they're back and being sold in the garden center."They're doing as well as can...
Fire displaces family in Minnetonka on Thanksgiving
MINNETONKA, Minn. — An overnight fire has displaced a Minnetonka family on Thanksgiving. Firefighters responded to a fire in the Linner Ridge cul-de-sac early Thursday morning. Firefighters said the fire likely started in the garage and then spread to the attic. Three people were home at the time of...
Brooklyn Park Shooting Victim ID’d as Former Park Center Student
Family identified Friday’s Brooklyn Park shooting victim as Syoka Siko. Police say Siko and another 17-year-old were shot at an apartment complex, then located in a vehicle on an exit ramp in north Minneapolis. Siko played on the Park Center basketball team last year. According to the family, Syoka...
Man arrested in downtown Minneapolis for waving fake gun at cars
MINNEAPOLIS – A man is facing charges after police say they found him waving a fake machine gun at cars in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday. Officers arrested the man late Wednesday night near 7th Street and Hennepin Avenue after Police Chief Brian O’Hara saw him waving what appeared to be a machine gun and called for backup.
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer Badger
K9 Officer Badger and Officer Andy HelgersonPhoto byEagan Police Department. It is with great sadness that we report that the Eagan Police Department announced on their Facebook this afternoon that their retired K9 Officer Badger died unexpectedly last night, Monday, November 21, 2022. The Eagan Police Department said that K9 Officer Badger joined their department in 2012 and was paired with Officer and handler Andy Helgerson. Officer Helgerson and Badger worked together until 2021, which was when Badger retired from the force.
Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Prior Lake
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Police in Prior Lake arrested a man after an hours-long standoff Friday night.Police asked the public to stay away from the area around Blind Lake Trail and Windsor Lane following the assault of an officer.Police say they were called to a Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road shortly after 1:30 p.m. for a man seen digging through the business's dumpster. The man assaulted an officer attempting to identify him and attempted to draw a handgun from his waistband before fleeing on foot, officers say.The man then allegedly broke into a nearby home, where he barricaded for hours. The occupants of the home, not associated with the suspect, escaped safely.A shelter-in-place order was issued for a half-mile radius of the scene. Some nearby homes were evacuated as a safety precaution.
Holiday things to do around Minnesota
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Thanksgiving is here, as are some fun happenings around Minnesota for you and your family to enjoy and kick off the holiday season!. Before you sit down for the holiday feast, grab your family, your running or walking shoes and come out to the Twin Cities Turkey Day 5K. The event starts at 8 a.m. on Nov. 24 and starts at 4 Street South and Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis. Kids 18 and under run free.
North Dakota man's stolen customized mobility van has been found
MINNEAPOLIS — *UPDATE: Minneapolis Police located the van Friday in north Minneapolis. Officials say the van appears to be operational. No arrests have been made. In this season of Thanksgiving, lifelong Minnesota Vikings fan Joel Zenker, has a lot to be thankful for. "They told me my life expectancy...
Stillwater Police seek help IDing suspect who stole car with child inside
STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Stillwater Police Department issued a plea for help identifying the suspect who stole a vehicle with a child inside on Wednesday morning. In a post on Facebook, police said officers responded to the 1400 block of Lydia Circle in Stillwater at 9 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a vehicle theft with a 1.5-year-old child inside. The vehicle was spotted leaving the Benson Development and going west. About 5 minutes later, police found the vehicle behind a business on the 1700 block of Washington Avenue.
