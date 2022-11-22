Read full article on original website
Related
Health care workers and emergency responders on the job find their own way to celebrate Thanksgiving
SAVAGE, Minn. – Renee Rosenberg is on the road this Thanksgiving, but not on the way to a family gathering. She's one of dozens of other emergency responders on the clock this holiday in case you need help.It's not ideal, but they are making the most of it. Each EMS crew with Allina Health has a Thanksgiving meal to-go, and some brought their own apple pie and ice cream for a treat, she said."We're stuck with each other so we're making the most of it," joked Rosenberg, who is the operations supervisor for Allina Health EMS in the south metro....
Minnesota’s overall hospital safety rises 12 positions in national ranking
(The Center Square) – Minnesota’s portion of hospitals with an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog increased from 25% in spring 2022 to 32.6% in fall 2022. The state rose from 30th overall to 18th place in the rankings. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed...
willmarradio.com
RSV, flu causing crunch at Minnesota hopsitals
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota hospitals are in a crunch from RSV and other seasonal respiratory illnesses, and top pediatricians are asking parents to consider alternatives to emergency room visits for children who are only mildly ill. Doctor Will Nicholson, president of the Minnesota Medical Association, says runny nose, cough, a fever, or feeling run down are fairly common symptoms. He says “however, if the child starts to show other signs of respiratory distress, then you want to seek care more urgently." Nicholson says a talk with a clinic triage nurse or an e-visit to assess symptoms is a good way for parents to decide on a prudent course of care.
'More sick children than we can manage': Hospital leaders discuss capacity crisis
Vehicles form a line at the emergency entrance outside Children's Minnesota in downtown St. Paul on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Hospital systems across Minnesota are operating over capacity amid an unusual surge in severe respiratory illness amongst children. Physicians with Allina Health,...
KARE
Twin Cities health care workers celebrate Thanksgiving away from home
"There's a little bit of camaraderie on the holidays," said Dr. Jon Fuerstenberg. "For example, the nurses tend to have feasts that they put together."
voiceofalexandria.com
Schools struggling as illnesses surge in Minnesota
(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota schools are struggling to keep their classrooms staffed as respiratory sicknesses are surging statewide. The Minnesota Department of Health says flu-like outbreaks more than double last week compared to the week before. The outbreak is effecting staff and students alike. In one case, the Hinckley-Finlayson School District held...
mprnews.org
Animal sedative, xylazine, mixed with fentanyl linked to Minnesota deaths
Some Minnesota health officials say they are seeing deaths connected to a drug sometimes used to prolong the high of fentanyl and other opioids, and it may be interfering with a common overdose-reversal treatment. The drug xylazine is FDA-approved for use in animals, like horses and cattle, as a sedative...
voiceofalexandria.com
Birds found dead on Minnesota lake, officials investigating
(Waseca, MN)--Officials say that more than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks were found dead on a Minnesota lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says since the more than 125 dead birds were found last Sunday in Waseca, several hundred geese continue to use the lake. The DNR is testing the dead birds for diseases. Results are pending.
Accumulating snow possible in Twin Cities next week
Fall 2022 will end quite mild – at nearly 2 degrees above normal – but we have certainly had some snow and at least short bursts of cold. Believe it or not, despite the white coating for the last couple of weeks the Twin Cities is below normal for autumn snowfall by 0.6 inches. At least for now. A storm system in the last 36 hours of meteorological fall could change that.
KFIL Radio
Statewide Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Man
Redwood Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a Redwood Falls man. The Redwood Falls Police Department says 35-year-old Alex Allrunner was last seen by his family on November 18 sometime in the early to mid afternoon. He was seen on foot in Redwood Falls.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Above-average temps for the weekend
Above-average temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend. But next week, the forecast is hinting at cooler temperatures and maybe some snow.
KEYC
Deputies for DWI enforcement want their presence to be known
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, in the last five years, 49 people died in drunk-driving related crashes during the holiday season, specifically a day before Thanksgiving until New Year’s Eve. From 2017-2021, the total number of alcohol-related crashes was 20,173 in Minnesota.
boreal.org
Minnesota 3A recount between Skraba and Ecklund expected in early December
Marshall Helmberger - The Timberjay News - November 23, 2022. The recount of one of the state’s closest election contests this year is likely to take place the first week of December, although a firm date and locations won’t be known until after the state canvassing board meets next Tuesday, Nov. 29.
fox9.com
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in Twin Cities metro
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - People seeking to buy a home in the Minneapolis area need nearly 50% more annual income than they did this time last year to afford to buy a home, according to new analysis by real estate company Redfin. The analysis says the annual income required to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sanford/Fairview release statement on AG’s investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services released a statement after the Minnesota Attorney General announced plans to investigate the organizations’ proposed merger. Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services sent a joint statement following news of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s investigation into...
MinnPost
Small town in Kandiyohi County could become center of Minnesota abortion fight
A Michelle Griffith story at the Minnesota Reformer says, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday announced his office is seeking public input on a possible merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services to create a new health care system that spans the Midwest. Ellison said people can submit comments or concerns about the merger through a new online forum. The Attorney General’s office will also hold three or four in-person meetings in Greater Minnesota next year.”
kfgo.com
Minnesota deer hunting numbers down
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Deer harvest numbers are off slightly this year in Minnesota, but the hunting isn’t over yet as the firearms ‘B’ season continues this weekend. “The ‘B’ season actually started this past Saturday in southeastern Minnesota,” DNR big game program leader Barb Keller said. “It runs until Sunday. We also have additional harvest opportunities, including our muzzleloader season which opens this Saturday, and then our archery deer season runs through Dec. 31.”
Stearns County Attorney Doesn’t See Anything Good by Legalizing Marijuana in MN
The Minnesota legislature in 2023 will likely look at a bill that would legalize marijuana in the state for recreational use. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall says:. "I don't see anything good coming out of making more people potheads. You won't find doctors or anyone in law enforcement that think this is a good idea".
Minnesota’s limited restrictions on abortion could lead to increased taxes
(The Center Square) – Minnesota is more friendly to abortion than some of its neighbors, and that might impact Minnesota taxpayers. Some abortion clinics are moving from states that are banning or limiting abortions to states such as Minnesota with fewer abortion restrictions. For example, Red River Women’s Clinic moved from Fargo, N.D., to Moorhead, Minn., to continue performing abortions, and says on its website that it offers abortion care and family planning services to all of North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota and South Dakota. ...
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
Comments / 0