Polk, PA

YourErie

Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to hold Wednesday hiring events in Erie, commonwealth

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is hiring, and will be holding hiring events in Erie County and throughout the state. The DMVA will offer walk-in interviews every Wednesday — starting Nov. 30 — at all six of its veterans homes across the state: Delaware Valley Veterans’ Home, 2701 Southampton Rd., […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
The Center Square

Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation

(The Center Square) – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
977rocks.com

New Large Distillery Set For Grove City

A state grant will help go toward the construction of a new distillery in the Grove City area. State Representative Tim Bonner announced that the Balmaghie Beverage Group was the recipient of a $2.5 million RACP grant. The money will go toward a new multi-building production and retail complex in...
GROVE CITY, PA
explore venango

Ardelle Lorraine Leonard

Ardelle Lorraine Leonard, 81, of Meadville, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center surrounded by her family. Ardelle was born in Oil City, on January 2, 1941, a daughter of the late Ervin and Mary (Dechant) Guth. On June 24, 1972, Ardelle married Gerald “Jerry” Leonard; he...
MEADVILLE, PA
explore venango

Clifford Robinson Logan

Clifford Robinson Logan, 85, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on November 20, 2022, at the Concordia Lutheran Ministries. He was born September 30, 1937, in Dubois, PA to the late Rev. Harvey Logan and the late Ruth McClain Logan. He was raised in Miola, PA where he was known to...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Venango County Photo of the Day

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Penn Power expands Smart Grid in Mercer, Crawford counties

Sharon-based Penn Power announced Monday it would continue to expand its Smart Grid in Mercer and Crawford counties. The work, the company said, would reinforce the local power system and help prevent service disruptions. Work includes installing new automated equipment and technology, the company said. “Penn Power has made significant investments in smart grid technologies […] The post Penn Power expands Smart Grid in Mercer, Crawford counties appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
27 First News

Rep. Mark Longietti hired for position in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The City of Hermitage has announced that Pennsylvania Representative Mark Longietti has been hired as director of business and community development. Longietti served as a Pennsylvania state representative for the 7th Legislative District for eight terms before announcing his retirement earlier this year. He will serve through Nov. 30, taking the position with the City of Hermitage on January 3.
HERMITAGE, PA
explore venango

West Forest Elementary Students Learn About Construction of Golden Gate Bridge

TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) — West Forest elementary students tackled the topic of bridge building and applied their knowledge to real life. (Pictured above: In front, from left, Earlon Sibble, Ryan Howe, Leahanna Nanni, and Jonah Beichner. In back, from left, Maddox Druckemiller, Anna Kluck, AuBrianna Overly, Aubree Kaputa, Klaus Morrison, and Clarissa McWilliams.)
TIONESTA, PA
explore venango

Over $14K Scammed from Local Victims Intercepted by FedEx

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of an incident in which $14,300.00 scammed from local victims was intercepted by FedEx. On October 12, 2022, around 3:05 p.m., troopers from the Franklin-based State Police barracks took a theft report at the station. Through further investigation,...
FRANKLIN, PA
erienewsnow.com

One Person Rescued from East Erie Fire

Firefighters had to rescue a person after a fire broke out inside a residence in the City of Erie on Friday. It was reported in the 1000 block of E. 9th St. between Pennsylvania and East Ave. around 7:50 a.m. The flames started on the first floor. One person received...
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Two Injured in Sandycreek Township Collision

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals were transported to an area hospital following a collision in Sandycreek Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred at 7:41 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16, on Pittsburgh Road at its intersection with Debence Drive, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County. Police...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Sheetz location offering reduced gas prices through Nov. 28

There are a few days remaining for drivers to take advantage of the price reduction on Unleaded 88 gas at Sheetz. A representative of Sheetz said the discounted $1.99 gas will continue until Monday, Nov. 28. He said it is their hope that the price drop will assist drivers round-trip during one of the busiest […]
wtae.com

Firefighters battle large flames at Kiski Township home

KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters were battling a fully involved fire at a home in Kiski Township, Armstrong County, early Wednesday evening. Watch video from Sky 4 in the video player above. Sky 4 video showed the roof of the home on School Road engulfed in flames. It's not...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Franklin Woman Accused of Being Under the Influence of Controlled Substance While Caring for Toddler

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman was accused of caring for a toddler while she was under the influence of a controlled substance. According to a release issued on Friday, November 25, by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Parker Avenue in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, “for a call” on Wednesday, November 23, around 11:00 a.m.
FRANKLIN, PA

