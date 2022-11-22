Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to hold Wednesday hiring events in Erie, commonwealth
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is hiring, and will be holding hiring events in Erie County and throughout the state. The DMVA will offer walk-in interviews every Wednesday — starting Nov. 30 — at all six of its veterans homes across the state: Delaware Valley Veterans’ Home, 2701 Southampton Rd., […]
Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation
(The Center Square) – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants. ...
977rocks.com
New Large Distillery Set For Grove City
A state grant will help go toward the construction of a new distillery in the Grove City area. State Representative Tim Bonner announced that the Balmaghie Beverage Group was the recipient of a $2.5 million RACP grant. The money will go toward a new multi-building production and retail complex in...
explore venango
Ardelle Lorraine Leonard
Ardelle Lorraine Leonard, 81, of Meadville, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center surrounded by her family. Ardelle was born in Oil City, on January 2, 1941, a daughter of the late Ervin and Mary (Dechant) Guth. On June 24, 1972, Ardelle married Gerald “Jerry” Leonard; he...
explore venango
Clifford Robinson Logan
Clifford Robinson Logan, 85, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on November 20, 2022, at the Concordia Lutheran Ministries. He was born September 30, 1937, in Dubois, PA to the late Rev. Harvey Logan and the late Ruth McClain Logan. He was raised in Miola, PA where he was known to...
explore venango
Venango County Photo of the Day
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
WFMJ.com
Town hall meeting to be held in New Castle to discuss local Latino needs
United Way of Lawrence County will be holding a town hall meeting in the New Castle High School auditorium Monday, November 28 to discuss the needs of local Latino families. The event will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend. In the fall...
Penn Power expands Smart Grid in Mercer, Crawford counties
Sharon-based Penn Power announced Monday it would continue to expand its Smart Grid in Mercer and Crawford counties. The work, the company said, would reinforce the local power system and help prevent service disruptions. Work includes installing new automated equipment and technology, the company said. “Penn Power has made significant investments in smart grid technologies […] The post Penn Power expands Smart Grid in Mercer, Crawford counties appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
27 First News
Rep. Mark Longietti hired for position in Hermitage
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The City of Hermitage has announced that Pennsylvania Representative Mark Longietti has been hired as director of business and community development. Longietti served as a Pennsylvania state representative for the 7th Legislative District for eight terms before announcing his retirement earlier this year. He will serve through Nov. 30, taking the position with the City of Hermitage on January 3.
explore venango
West Forest Elementary Students Learn About Construction of Golden Gate Bridge
TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) — West Forest elementary students tackled the topic of bridge building and applied their knowledge to real life. (Pictured above: In front, from left, Earlon Sibble, Ryan Howe, Leahanna Nanni, and Jonah Beichner. In back, from left, Maddox Druckemiller, Anna Kluck, AuBrianna Overly, Aubree Kaputa, Klaus Morrison, and Clarissa McWilliams.)
WPXI
Industry Borough residents frustrated over brown water voice concerns to municipal authority
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — David Butts tells Channel 11 brown water comes out of every faucet in his house in Industry Borough. Butts says it’s been going on for five years and he had to buy a water filtration system for his entire house. “This one here is...
Woman says someone put 250 nails in her driveway
They’re not releasing her name, but state police in New Castle say a Lawrence County woman found about 250 nails scattered across her driveway.
explore venango
Over $14K Scammed from Local Victims Intercepted by FedEx
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of an incident in which $14,300.00 scammed from local victims was intercepted by FedEx. On October 12, 2022, around 3:05 p.m., troopers from the Franklin-based State Police barracks took a theft report at the station. Through further investigation,...
erienewsnow.com
One Person Rescued from East Erie Fire
Firefighters had to rescue a person after a fire broke out inside a residence in the City of Erie on Friday. It was reported in the 1000 block of E. 9th St. between Pennsylvania and East Ave. around 7:50 a.m. The flames started on the first floor. One person received...
explore venango
Two Injured in Sandycreek Township Collision
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals were transported to an area hospital following a collision in Sandycreek Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred at 7:41 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16, on Pittsburgh Road at its intersection with Debence Drive, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County. Police...
Sheetz location offering reduced gas prices through Nov. 28
There are a few days remaining for drivers to take advantage of the price reduction on Unleaded 88 gas at Sheetz. A representative of Sheetz said the discounted $1.99 gas will continue until Monday, Nov. 28. He said it is their hope that the price drop will assist drivers round-trip during one of the busiest […]
wtae.com
Firefighters battle large flames at Kiski Township home
KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters were battling a fully involved fire at a home in Kiski Township, Armstrong County, early Wednesday evening. Watch video from Sky 4 in the video player above. Sky 4 video showed the roof of the home on School Road engulfed in flames. It's not...
explore venango
Police Investigating Theft of Log Splitter, Tools from Jackson Township Garage
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a reported theft of a log splitter and tools from a garage in Jackson Township. According to a release issued by Franklin-based State Police on Wednesday, November 23, the incident occurred near Lake Creek Road, in Jackson Township, Venango County, around 2:31 p.m. on October 20.
explore venango
Franklin Woman Accused of Being Under the Influence of Controlled Substance While Caring for Toddler
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman was accused of caring for a toddler while she was under the influence of a controlled substance. According to a release issued on Friday, November 25, by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Parker Avenue in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, “for a call” on Wednesday, November 23, around 11:00 a.m.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police: Man declared missing and endangered currently in 'safe location'
Youngstown Police detectives tell 21 News that a man declared missing early Friday afternoon is currently safe and sound. Youngstown Police Detective Sergeant Michael Cox told 21 News that YPD received a call stating that 19-year-old Christopher John Bailey-Keaton is currently in a "safe location." Detectives would not disclose the...
Comments / 0