ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Man Utd could be sold as Glazers ‘explore strategic alternatives’ for the club

By Carl Markham
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GOdUG_0jKTf9NY00

Manchester United could be sold after the Glazer family announced they were “exploring strategic alternatives” for the club.

The unpopular American owners – who have faced significant fan opposition during their tenure – appear to be prepared to relinquish control after 17 years in charge.

In a statement the club said the board of directors were starting a process “designed to enhance the club’s future growth” with the intention of maximising opportunities on and off the pitch.

“As part of this process, the board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company,” said the statement.

“This will include an assessment of several initiatives to strengthen the club, including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment, and expansion of the club’s commercial operations on a global scale, each in the context of enhancing the long-term success of the club’s men’s, women’s and academy teams, and bringing benefits to fans and other stakeholders.”

The Glazers took over at United with a £790million leveraged buy-out in 2005 but throughout their tenure have faced significant opposition from supporters, which has only grown in recent years at a club that have not won the Premier League since 2013.

If they decide not to sell they could still look for an investment partner to raise capital in order to fund a much-needed redevelopment of Old Trafford.

The board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company.

Manchester United statement

A statement from executive co-chairmen and directors Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer said: “We will evaluate all options to ensure that we best serve our fans and that Manchester United maximizes the significant growth opportunities available to the club today and in the future.

“Throughout this process we will remain fully focused on serving the best interests of our fans, shareholders, and various stakeholders.”

The Raine Group, which facilitated the sale of Chelsea over the summer, is acting as United’s exclusive financial adviser, with Rothschild and Co performing the same role to the Glazer family shareholders.

While the Glazers appear willing to consider a sale having faced many years of fan protests – which have escalated in the last couple of years, with the club’s involvement in the failed European Super League provoking particular anger – United stress there are no guarantees.

“There can be no assurance that the review being undertaken will result in any transaction involving the company,” added the statement.

“Manchester United does not intend to make further announcements regarding the review unless and until the board has approved a specific transaction or other course of action requiring a formal announcement.”

Owners of arch-rivals Liverpool, Fenway Sports Group – also based in the United States – are currently exploring similar options for the whole or partial sale of a club bought in 2010 for £300m but now worth at least 10 times that.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Saudi sports minister says insisting on the sale of alcohol at World Cups is ‘Islamophobic’

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister says it would be “Islamophobic” for sporting bodies to insist on the sale of alcohol at World Cup tournaments.The Gulf country, which is completely dry, is exploring a joint bid for the 2030 cup with Greece and Egypt.Speaking with Sky News, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said “the World Cup is for everyone.”“If you are against that, and you don’t feel like you’re going to enjoy your time coming, and you can’t respect that rule, then don’t come. It’s as simple as that,” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Saudi Arabia fans celebrate stunning shock win against Argentina at World CupWorld Cup 2022: Fifa U-turns to allow rainbow hats and flags in Qatar stadiumNFL: Buffalo Bills players tuck into turkey on pitch for Thanksgiving
The Independent

Argentina vs Mexico prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Lionel Messi will be looking to be Argentina’s inspiration against Mexico in a crucial Group C clash at the 2022 World Cup on Saturday night. The Argentina captain scored their opener from the penalty spot before they lost their way in slumping to a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, while Mexico earned a point against Poland. LIVE! Follow coverage of Argentina vs MexicoGuillermo Ochoa was the Mexican hero after he saved a Robert Lewandowski penalty and the veteran keeper will be looking to keep Messi and co at bay at the Lusail Stadium. This match is...
The Independent

Argentina vs Mexico player ratings: Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez shine at key moments

Sublime strikes by Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez earned a largely-disappointing Argentina a 2-0 win over Mexico in a pulsating atmosphere at the Lusail Stadium and got the South American favourites’ World Cup campaign up and running.Stunned 2-1 by Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C match, Argentina knew defeat would send them out of the tournament but they started poorly, struggling to cope with Mexico’s high press as Messi was denied time and space to operate.Argentina’s captain was anonymous in the first half, his sole contribution of note a header that ballooned over the bar, as his team failed...
The Independent

Kylian Mbappe’s double downs Denmark as France reach World Cup knockout stage

Kylian Mbappe struck twice as France saw off bogey team Denmark 2-1 to book a place in the World Cup knockout stage.Mbappe, outstanding in France’s opening Group D victory over Australia, was the star of the show again with two close-range finishes – his winner coming four minutes from time.Denmark, who had beaten France twice in the Nations League this year, fell behind after 61 minutes but soon levelled through Andreas Christensen.Mbappe’s double puts him alongside Pele as the only players to score seven or more World Cup goals before their 25th birthday.The victory extended defending champions France’s World Cup...
The Independent

Saudi fans put on brave face after World Cup loss to Poland

It was a home crowd for Saudi Arabia on Saturday as it played Poland in its second match at the World Cup.Despite clear disappointment over the 2-0 loss, Saudi fans were still basking in the glow of their team's improbable win against Argentina earlier this week, one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.“We’re going to forget what happened today,” said Ahmad al-Khalaf, a 35-year-old from the country’s eastern al-Ahsa region, when asked about the defeat. “For sure, we’re going to beat (Mexico) in the next match as we beat Argentina before.” The stadium was a sea of...
The Independent

World Cup news LIVE: Reaction after England’s Group B draw with USA

England crashed back down to earth on Friday evening as they played out a goalless draw against the USA in Group B to leave them still needing a result against Wales in their final group game. The Three Lions’ performance could not have been more contrasting to their opening match against Iran, where they should fluid movement, a clinical eye for goal and a fearlessness in attack. Last night was the opposite, Gareth Southgate’s men lost control of midfield, looked sluggish throughout and struggled against a team they would have expected to dominate. It was only fortune - and...
The Independent

What TV channel is Argentina vs Mexico on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup game

Argentina are looking to get their World Cup back on track after an embarrasing opening defeat as they host Mexico on Saturday night in Group C.Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s opener against Saudi Arabia before they were embarrassed by losing 2-1 to the Asian side, while Mexico earned a point after a goalless draw against Poland in their first game of the tournament.LIVE! Follow coverage of Argentina vs MexicoLionel Scaloni’s side now need to get points on the board in Qatar and get his attack firing, while Mexico are targeting their first goal of the tournament and could turn to...
The Independent

Qatar officials interrupt Argentinian live TV broadcast at 2022 World Cup

Qatari officials interrupted an Argentinian live television broadcast at the 2022 men’s World Cup.A journalist for the show Nosotros a la Mañana was interviewing a disabled fan when local officials intervened, asking to see official media accreditation.“This is what the Qatar government is like,” a presenter could be heard saying in the studio in Buenos Aires. Journalist Joaquin Alvarez claims they then threatened to confiscate the team’s broadcast equipment. From the back of a car, the reporter later explained that he had been told to leave the area where they were filming because it was private. “I was frightened...
The Independent

Emotional Robert Lewandowski fulfilled childhood dream with first World Cup goal

An emotional Robert Lewandowski said he had fulfilled a childhood dream by scoring at the World Cup.The Barcelona superstar netted Poland’s second in a 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia on Saturday, four days after he missed a crucial penalty in his team’s opening Group C draw against Mexico.He slumped to the ground after scoring and was clearly in tears as he returned to the centre circle, with his goal ensuring Poland’s hopes of progress to the last 16 remain alive.“I think the older I get the more emotional I get, and I’m aware when it comes to World Cups it...
The Independent

Wales football fan who travelled to World Cup with son dies in Qatar

A Welsh football fan who flew out to Qatar to watch the World Cup with his son has died. The man, named by the Welsh FA as Kevin Davies, is understood to have been in Doha with his son and friends, but was taken ill and died of natural causes on Friday.The Wales Football Supporters’ Association’s fan embassy wrote on Twitter: “Unfortunately we have lost one of the Red Wall yesterday in Qatar, our sincere condolences go out to his son here in Doha and his family back in Wales. May he rest in peace.”Noel Mooney, chief executive of the...
The Independent

Fans demand refunds after venue streams wrong channel during England vs USA

Supporters were left “so disappointed” after a fanzone event at a venue in Newcastle streaming England’s World Cup match against the USA appeared to get stuck on the wrong channel.NX Newcastle released a statement on Twitter to say staff were “very disappointed with the technical problems” which meant the crowd missed the start of the second half of the 0-0 game on Friday night, inviting chants of “we want our money back”, according to one attendee.In a video posted to the platform by 21-year-old Adam Pearson that has now garnered more than 500,000 views, the crowd can be heard shouting...
The Independent

Argentina vs Mexico confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

Argentina need a win against Mexico at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday night as they look to recover from a chastening opening defeat. Lionel Messi and co were clear favourites against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday but capitulated in the second-half, losing 2-1 in one of the all-time World Cup shocks. LIVE! Follow coverage of Argentina vs MexicoMexico, meanwhile, drew 0-0 against Poland in their first game in Group C and have veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa to thank for that after he saved Robert Lewandowski’s penalty. This match is the second of the day in Group C; Saudi Arabia take...
The Independent

Liam Gallagher deletes social media posts containing ableist slurs after England v USA match

Liam Gallagher deleted a series of offensive tweets shared after England’s men’s football team drew 0-0 with USA in their World Cup group stage match on Friday.The former Oasis frontman received immediate backlash for the tweets, several of which contained ableist slurs. “[Gareth] Southgate you absolutely m*** you play [Phil] Foden,” one tweet shared from the musician’s account read, in a dig directed at the England manager. The term used in the tweet derives from the word “mongoloid”, a now defunct and offensive way of describing people with Down’s Syndrome.Another tweet read: “F*** you woke spastics.” Spastic is another...
The Independent

The Independent

938K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy