ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Rachel Reeves to call for more economic devolution for northern England

By Sophie Wingate
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0njofV_0jKTf4xv00

Rachel Reeves is to make the case for “deeper and broader” economic devolution to give communities across the north of England the tools to “lead in the growth industries”.

Labour’s shadow chancellor is set to stress the need for “more local powers” over the economy in a speech to the Great Northern Conference in Manchester on Wednesday.

Ms Reeves is expected to say: “We have been far too timid about economic devolution.

“So, in the next Labour government, (shadow communities secretary) Lisa Nandy and I will ensure that economic devolution is both deeper and broader.

“This will give communities more control over their future and enable them to contribute more to our country’s economic growth.”

She will say that the next Labour government will “offer a prospectus for real levelling up – an agenda for a greener, fairer Britain in which towns and cities across the north of England play their part”.

This will be informed by the blueprint for the future of the UK being drawn up by former prime minister Gordon Brown and the contribution of regional and local leaders.

Ms Reeves will say that Whitehall must give towns and cities across Britain the tools to “lead in the growth industries” and “create the environment in which those businesses can thrive”.

She will also tout Labour’s Green Prosperity Plan, saying: “Many of the most deprived communities and regions in the UK are also those most exposed to the effects of climate change.

“But many of these same regions are ideally placed to lead in renewable energies and the new industries that will power our climate transition. The communities which powered Britain’s first industrial revolution can power the next.

“That is why the north of England is so central to Labour’s Green Prosperity Plan: Electric battery factories in the North East and the North West. Clean steel with jobs in Rotherham, Sheffield and Scunthorpe. And carbon capture and storage in Humberside, in Teesside, and in Merseyside. Good, secure work. Opportunity shared widely. And industries in which communities can take pride.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rishi Sunak’s climate tsar latest Tory MP to announce exit plan

Rishi Sunak’s net-zero tsar Chris Skidmore has become the latest in a steady stream of ConservativeMPs to announce they will not be running again for Parliament.The former minister said he would not be fighting to find another constituency when expected boundary changes abolish his Kingswood constituency.Mr Skidmore, 41, is the ninth Tory to detail their exit plans as the party struggles to recover from dire performance in opinion polling.On Friday levelling-up minister and rising star in the Conservative Party Dehenna Davison said she would not be standing again in the former Labour stronghold of Bishop Auckland.Mr Skidmore, who has represented...
The Independent

Starmer challenges Sunak by suggesting PM’s allies want to renegotiate Brexit

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed not to cross the “red line” of bringing back freedom of movement with the EU as he accused allies of Rishi Sunak of wanting to renegotiate Brexit.The Labour leader was ruling out a Swiss-style deal with Brussels that would allow access to the single market after a report suggested the Government was considering the move.His warning that “ripping up the Brexit deal would lead to years more wrangling and arguing” appeared to be an attempt to outflank the Conservatives on Brexit.I’m worried that there are senior members of Rishi Sunak’s government who don’t seem to...
The Independent

Saudi sports minister says insisting on the sale of alcohol at World Cups is ‘Islamophobic’

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister says it would be “Islamophobic” for sporting bodies to insist on the sale of alcohol at World Cup tournaments.The Gulf country, which is completely dry, is exploring a joint bid for the 2030 cup with Greece and Egypt.Speaking with Sky News, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said “the World Cup is for everyone.”“If you are against that, and you don’t feel like you’re going to enjoy your time coming, and you can’t respect that rule, then don’t come. It’s as simple as that,” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Saudi Arabia fans celebrate stunning shock win against Argentina at World CupWorld Cup 2022: Fifa U-turns to allow rainbow hats and flags in Qatar stadiumNFL: Buffalo Bills players tuck into turkey on pitch for Thanksgiving
The Independent

Argentina vs Mexico prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Lionel Messi will be looking to be Argentina’s inspiration against Mexico in a crucial Group C clash at the 2022 World Cup on Saturday night. The Argentina captain scored their opener from the penalty spot before they lost their way in slumping to a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, while Mexico earned a point against Poland. LIVE! Follow coverage of Argentina vs MexicoGuillermo Ochoa was the Mexican hero after he saved a Robert Lewandowski penalty and the veteran keeper will be looking to keep Messi and co at bay at the Lusail Stadium. This match is...
The Independent

‘Read the room’: Influencer criticised for checking into The Savoy because her heating is broken

An influencer has sparked backlash after revealing she was going to go and stay at The Savoy hotel in London because her heating was “broken”.Lydia Millen, 34, a British influencer who posts “aspirational” content to TikTok, Instagram and Youtube, posted a video to TikTok on Tuesday (22 November) stating her predicament.“The heating is currently broken in my house, so I’m heading down to London and am going to check into The Savoy and make full use of their wonderful hot water,” she said in the video, which has been viewed over 980,000 times.Millen then outlined what she was wearing for...
The Independent

William and Kate in tribute as ‘inspirational’ rugby star Doddie Weir dies at 52

The Prince and Princess of Wales have praised Doddie Weir as an “inspiration” as the rugby great died aged 52 after suffering motor neurone disease.The former Scotland international was diagnosed with MND in December 2016 and went on to found research charity the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation (MNDF).His family announced the death of the “beloved husband and father” in a statement issued through the Scottish Rugby Union on Saturday, describing him as “an inspirational force of nature”.It is five years since Weir revealed his MND diagnosis and founded the neurone disease research foundation which has committed almost £8 million to...
The Independent

Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham joins Dublin protest on Irish housing crisis

Actor Liam Cunningham was among thousands of protestors in Dublin highlighting Ireland’s worsening housing crisis, with demonstrators calling for immediate action from the government to address the shortage.Mr Cunningham, best known for his role as Ser Davos Seaworth in HBO’s Game of Thrones, marched through the streets of the capital on Saturday (26 November).“I’m sick and tired of foreign investment vulture funds and what is known as absentee landlords”, he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

MPs ‘touched up’ and bullied clerks in Commons, says Labour MP

MPs hectored, bullied and “touched up” clerks in the division lobbies of the House of Commons, Labour MP Chris Bryant has claimed.The senior Labour figure repeated his assertion that Conservative MPs were physically manhandled in the division lobbies during a chaotic fracking vote before Liz Truss quit as prime minister.Condemning behaviour in the lobbies where voting takes place – and calling for cameras to be placed inside – Mr Bryant also said MPs had touched clerks inappropriately.“It is striking the number of clerks who said to me that they are delighted they no longer have to sit in the...
The Independent

Diphtheria cases rising after disease linked to migrant’s death at Manston

Diphtheria cases among asylum seekers in the UK have risen, as the Home Office said the death of a man held at the Manston processing centre may have been from an infection of the bacteria.Officials are expected to confirm on Monday that the number of infections has risen to about 50, amid concerns about the spread of the disease as migrants were moved from the Kent facility to hotels around the country.The Government said on Saturday that a PCR test on the man who died after being held, possibly unlawfully, at the centre for a week indicates that “diphtheria may...
The Independent

Reservoirs filling rapidly in deluge but hosepipe bans remain

The Autumn deluge has seen reservoir levels rise rapidly, according to water companies, but some parts of the UK remain under a hosepipe ban.In July and August, reservoirs across the north of England dropped dramatically following months of record low rainfall, with some reaching unprecedented levels, exposing lost villages and drowned bridges.Yorkshire Water said the county had the same amount of rainfall in September and October as it did over the whole summer, from April to the end of August, but the region is still officially classed as in drought.The firm said reservoir levels rose by 19% in the last...
The Independent

Doddie Weir’s ‘determination to make a difference’ praised after death at 52

A close friend of Doddie Weir has praised his “determination to make a difference” for others as the rugby great died aged 52 after suffering motor neurone disease.The former Scotland international was diagnosed with MND in December 2016 and went on to found research charity the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation (MNDF).His family announced the death of their “beloved husband and father” in a statement issued through the Scottish Rugby Union on Saturday, describing him as “an inspirational force of nature”.It is five years since Weir revealed his MND diagnosis and founded the MNDF which has committed almost £8 million to...
The Independent

Wales vs Australia LIVE rugby: Final score and result as Wallabies produce thrilling fightback to win

Wales take on Australia this afternoon looking to salvage some pride from their autumn international campaign after a shock loss to Georgia last week, although their opponents have also been struggling.The autumn internationals have left Wayne Pivac and his Wallabies counterpart Dave Rennie under severe pressure with less than a year to go until the World Cup in France.Pivac was sitting pretty after guiding his side to Six Nations glory in 2021, but a horrid streak of eight losses from 11 Tests this year leaves him in a tough spot.Rennie is hoping to avoid a 10th loss from just...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Australia’s stunning comeback leaves Wayne Pivac’s Wales future in severe doubt

Wayne Pivac’s future as Wales head coach was left hanging by a thread after Australia staged a stunning fightback to win an Autumn Nations Series thriller 39-34 in Cardiff.Seven days after a humiliating home defeat against Georgia, Wales were cruising to victory with a 34-13 lead after 58 minutes.But the injury-hit Wallabies somehow turned things around, scoring 26 unanswered points during the final 22 minutes as Wales captain Justin Tipuric and substitute hooker Ryan Elias were yellow-carded seven minutes apart.Flanker Jac Morgan scored two tries for Wales, while there were also touchdowns for number eight Taulupe Faletau and wing Rio...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Saudi fans put on brave face after World Cup loss to Poland

It was a home crowd for Saudi Arabia on Saturday as it played Poland in its second match at the World Cup.Despite clear disappointment over the 2-0 loss, Saudi fans were still basking in the glow of their team's improbable win against Argentina earlier this week, one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.“We’re going to forget what happened today,” said Ahmad al-Khalaf, a 35-year-old from the country’s eastern al-Ahsa region, when asked about the defeat. “For sure, we’re going to beat (Mexico) in the next match as we beat Argentina before.” The stadium was a sea of...
The Independent

The renters facing homelessness as soaring demand pushes prices sky-high

Property-hunters trying to rent fear being made homeless because soaring competition among tenants is leaving so many at risk of losing out.Prospective renters are often finding viewings cancelled at short notice because the property has already been let to someone else, leaving them back at square one for months at a time.Others are being forced out when their rents increase to unaffordable levels.The gap between available rental homes and demand has widened this year, partly because rising interest rates have made buyers postpone house purchases, renting instead while they bide their time.At the same time landlords have put up rents...
The Independent

Death at Manston migrant centre may have been diphtheria, Home Office says

A man’s death at the Manston migrant-processing centre might have been caused by diphtheria after an outbreak of the highly contagious bacterial infection, the Home Office has said.Initial tests at a hospital near the centre in Kent, which has struggled with overcrowding and outbreaks of disease, came back negative – but a follow-up PCR was positive.The result indicates that “diphtheria may be the cause of the illness”, a statement said, after dozens of cases were identified among asylum seekers earlier this month.The man died in hospital on 19 November after he was believed to have entered the UK on a small boat...
The Independent

Liam Gallagher deletes social media posts containing ableist slurs after England v USA match

Liam Gallagher deleted a series of offensive tweets shared after England’s men’s football team drew 0-0 with USA in their World Cup group stage match on Friday.The former Oasis frontman received immediate backlash for the tweets, several of which contained ableist slurs. “[Gareth] Southgate you absolutely m*** you play [Phil] Foden,” one tweet shared from the musician’s account read, in a dig directed at the England manager. The term used in the tweet derives from the word “mongoloid”, a now defunct and offensive way of describing people with Down’s Syndrome.Another tweet read: “F*** you woke spastics.” Spastic is another...
The Independent

NHS forced to spend £180m a year on ‘pointless’ visa charges

The NHS is forced by the government to spend £180m a year on visa charges when recruiting overseas staff, it has emerged.The health service has to pay the Home Office between £1,000 and £5,000 for each sponsored visa, despite calls from unions and opposition parties to make the NHS exempt.The Liberal Democrats said the money spent on the “outrageous and pointless” fees last year was enough to pay the salaries of 6,800 new nurses, as the NHS continues to struggle with a staffing crisis.Leader Ed Davey said: “It is outrageous that the Conservatives are taking millions of pounds out of...
The Independent

Couple aim to give 2,000 football shirts to children for Christmas

A couple hoping to give 2,000 football shirts to children who otherwise might not receive a Christmas present said the project is a way of telling them “you belong” following backing from two celebrities.Paul and Lizzie Watson, both 38, have raised more than £8,600 for Kitmas 2022, a crowdfunder launched to distribute shirts through schools, community centres and food banks across the UK, and which has also spurred on others to kickstart their own Kitmases.The couple, who live in Stroud, Gloucestershire with their sons Luca, five, and 18-month-old Benji, said they were “jumping around the kitchen” when a £2,000 donation...
The Independent

Australia beat Tunisia to claim first World Cup win in 12 years and keep last-16 hopes alive

With the reigning world champions up against every expert’s pick for dark horses in Group D’s other outing, this was always going to be billed as the battle of its also-rans, in its rightful place as first up and firmly on Saturday’s undercard. But if either Tunisia or Australia could beat the other, they would have a good chunk of the points required to have a shot at a surprise last-16 spot, and would only need a result against their European rivals to sneak in.Tunisia started the day in the stronger position but, courtesy of Mitch Duke’s deft first-half header,...
The Independent

The Independent

938K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy