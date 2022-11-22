ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Harry Wilson bracing Wales for Iran backlash after England mauling

By Phil Blanche
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SrPHx_0jKTeuRj00

Harry Wilson has warned Wales to expect an Iran backlash after their World Cup thumping by England .

Iran were hit for six in their Group B opener as Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions issued a clear statement of intent in Qatar.

Wales play Iran next on Friday following their 1-1 draw against the United States in Doha.

Fulham midfielder Wilson said: “It was a difficult result for them. England was always going to be difficult. They will be looking for a reaction and I think that is what we are going to see. It will be up to us to make sure we are on form to try and get the three points.”

Wales were once again indebted to talismanic skipper Gareth Bale to claim a vital World Cup point from their first match at the finals for 64 years.

Bale won a penalty by cleverly manoeuvring himself between Tim Ream and the ball, and then smashed the spot-kick past goalkeeper Matt Turner for his 41st international goal in 109 appearances.

Wilson said of the former Real Madrid forward: “He deserves to be on this stage for what he has done at club level over the years and also what he has done for our country as well.

“He drags us through tough games and got his goal.

“His performances over the years, I think he deserves to play at the World Cup on the world stage before he retires.”

Wales were non-existent as a first-half attacking force against the USA, with the Dragons failing to find a way through American lines.

Bale and Daniel James were left badly isolated and Wales were unable to spring any incisive counter-attacks.

But the half-time introduction of Kieffer Moore changed the complexion of the contest as Wales had bodies around the 6ft 5in targetman, who brought others into play, and got their wing-backs into advanced positions.

Dragons defender Chris Mepham, who is also Moore’s team-mate at Bournemouth, said: “Kieffer made a massive difference for us coming on and we looked a much better team second half.

“Any team coming up against him is going to struggle. I probably know him better than anyone, playing with him week in week out at club level.

“I know much of a handful he can be and certainly as a defender I wouldn’t like to come up against that.

“Of course it’s not my decision to make, but we definitely we looked a lot better second half.

“It wasn’t just Kieffer, I think we changed our mindset a little.

“We knew we had to be more aggressive and braver with the ball and I think that coincided with Kieffer coming on.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England collapse to South Africa defeat as Autumn Nations Series ends in rout

England collapsed to their first defeat by South Africa at Twickenham for eight years as an autumn of crushing disappointment concluded with a 27-13 rout.Eddie Jones’ men delivered the worst performance of a campaign consisting of a solitary victory over Japan as the 14-man Springboks, inspired by half-backs Faf de Klerk and Damian Willemse, dominated the rematch of the 2019 World Cup final.By the end of the first half, England had spent only six seconds in the opposition 22 with their backline reduced to virtual bystanders by a vast error count and the familiar disciplinary issues.The most brainless moment arrived...
The Independent

Australia’s stunning comeback leaves Wayne Pivac’s Wales future in severe doubt

Wayne Pivac’s future as Wales head coach was left hanging by a thread after Australia staged a stunning fightback to win an Autumn Nations Series thriller 39-34 in Cardiff.Seven days after a humiliating home defeat against Georgia, Wales were cruising to victory with a 34-13 lead after 58 minutes.But the injury-hit Wallabies somehow turned things around, scoring 26 unanswered points during the final 22 minutes as Wales captain Justin Tipuric and substitute hooker Ryan Elias were yellow-carded seven minutes apart.Flanker Jac Morgan scored two tries for Wales, while there were also touchdowns for number eight Taulupe Faletau and wing Rio...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

World Cup news LIVE: Reaction after England’s Group B draw with USA

England crashed back down to earth on Friday evening as they played out a goalless draw against the USA in Group B to leave them still needing a result against Wales in their final group game. The Three Lions’ performance could not have been more contrasting to their opening match against Iran, where they should fluid movement, a clinical eye for goal and a fearlessness in attack. Last night was the opposite, Gareth Southgate’s men lost control of midfield, looked sluggish throughout and struggled against a team they would have expected to dominate. It was only fortune - and...
The Independent

England vs South Africa live stream: How to watch autumn international online and on TV today

England play South Africa at Twickenham in their final autumn international before a huge 2023.Eddie Jones will be pleased by the late rally to snatch a draw against New Zealand, but a victory over the world champions would be a real statement ahead of next year’s World Cup in France. LIVE! Follow England’s clash with the Springboks with our blogThe Springboks are also eager to beat one of the contenders for next year’s showpiece event, having come unstuck in tight contests with France and Ireland before bouncing back with victory over Italy last week.Jones has made a point of...
The Independent

Wales vs Australia LIVE rugby: Final score and result as Wallabies produce thrilling fightback to win

Wales take on Australia this afternoon looking to salvage some pride from their autumn international campaign after a shock loss to Georgia last week, although their opponents have also been struggling.The autumn internationals have left Wayne Pivac and his Wallabies counterpart Dave Rennie under severe pressure with less than a year to go until the World Cup in France.Pivac was sitting pretty after guiding his side to Six Nations glory in 2021, but a horrid streak of eight losses from 11 Tests this year leaves him in a tough spot.Rennie is hoping to avoid a 10th loss from just...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Saudi sports minister says insisting on the sale of alcohol at World Cups is ‘Islamophobic’

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister says it would be “Islamophobic” for sporting bodies to insist on the sale of alcohol at World Cup tournaments.The Gulf country, which is completely dry, is exploring a joint bid for the 2030 cup with Greece and Egypt.Speaking with Sky News, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said “the World Cup is for everyone.”“If you are against that, and you don’t feel like you’re going to enjoy your time coming, and you can’t respect that rule, then don’t come. It’s as simple as that,” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Saudi Arabia fans celebrate stunning shock win against Argentina at World CupWorld Cup 2022: Fifa U-turns to allow rainbow hats and flags in Qatar stadiumNFL: Buffalo Bills players tuck into turkey on pitch for Thanksgiving
The Independent

Argentina vs Mexico prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Lionel Messi will be looking to be Argentina’s inspiration against Mexico in a crucial Group C clash at the 2022 World Cup on Saturday night. The Argentina captain scored their opener from the penalty spot before they lost their way in slumping to a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, while Mexico earned a point against Poland. LIVE! Follow coverage of Argentina vs MexicoGuillermo Ochoa was the Mexican hero after he saved a Robert Lewandowski penalty and the veteran keeper will be looking to keep Messi and co at bay at the Lusail Stadium. This match is...
The Independent

Mbappe scores 2, France reaches knockout stage of World Cup

France advanced, and Kylian Mbappe got them there.The French became the first defending champions to reach the round of 16 at the World Cup since Brazil in 2006, beating Denmark 2-1 Saturday with Mbappe scoring both goals.“Kylian is an extraordinary player. He has the ability to make the difference at any time no matter what the other team plans to contain him,” France coach Didier Deschamps said. “In addition to his great ability he is totally invested in the team and he’s made it an objective of his to win the World Cup.”Mbappe put his team in front in...
The Independent

Neymar shows swollen ankle, plans to return at World Cup

Neymar is planning a World Cup comeback despite posting a photo of his ankle still looking very swollen on Saturday.Neymar is undergoing treatment for damaged ligaments in his right ankle after getting hurt in Brazil's 2-0 opening win over Serbia on Thursday. Team doctors said Neymar will miss Monday's match against Switzerland but did not elaborate on a timetable for his return — or say whether he will be able to return at all.Neymar wrote on Instagram he was enduring “one of the most difficult moments" of his career, but seemed optimistic about his chances of returning. He showed...
The Independent

William and Kate in tribute as ‘inspirational’ rugby star Doddie Weir dies at 52

The Prince and Princess of Wales have praised Doddie Weir as an “inspiration” as the rugby great died aged 52 after suffering motor neurone disease.The former Scotland international was diagnosed with MND in December 2016 and went on to found research charity the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation (MNDF).His family announced the death of the “beloved husband and father” in a statement issued through the Scottish Rugby Union on Saturday, describing him as “an inspirational force of nature”.Doddie Weir was a hero - we are so sad to hear of his passing. His immense talent on the pitch as well as...
The Independent

Saudi fans put on brave face after World Cup loss to Poland

It was a home crowd for Saudi Arabia on Saturday as it played Poland in its second match at the World Cup.Despite clear disappointment over the 2-0 loss, Saudi fans were still basking in the glow of their team's improbable win against Argentina earlier this week, one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.“We’re going to forget what happened today,” said Ahmad al-Khalaf, a 35-year-old from the country’s eastern al-Ahsa region, when asked about the defeat. “For sure, we’re going to beat (Mexico) in the next match as we beat Argentina before.” The stadium was a sea of...
The Independent

France vs Denmark player ratings: Kylian Mbappe in unstoppable form as Aurelien Tchouameni shines

France beat Denmark at the third time of asking in recent meetings between the two, a late Kylian Mbappe strike settling the game 2-1 to leave Les Bleus well-placed to top their World Cup 2022 group.It was Denmark who triumphed in both Nations League games of late, but although they survived France’s non-stop attacking for long periods here, they never looked like making it three out of three.Their initial response to falling behind to Mbappe’s smart finish was impressive, though, with Andreas Christensen powering in a header from a corner only a few minutes after the Danes fell behind.Late on...
The Independent

Robert Lewandowski joins the World Cup party as Poland beat entertaining Saudi Arabia

Victory over Lionel Messi and Argentina in their group opener is a great start to anyone’s World Cup 2022 odyssey, but for a team like Saudi Arabia, who possess players only from the country’s domestic league and playing the tournament in the Middle East, it will probably never get any better.Understandably, the mood among fans coming into their second group game against another, current Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski, was buoyant to put it mildly, as victory would remarkably put the international football minnow into the knockout stages for the second time in their history with a game to spare.On another...
The Independent

He inspired us every day: Doddie Weir’s foundation pays tribute after his death

Doddie Weir’s foundation has paid tribute to the former Scotland international’s drive and determination in the battle against motor neurone disease following his death at the age of 52.Weir’s death was announced by his family and the Scottish Rugby Union on Saturday evening.Weir, who won 61 Scotland caps before retiring in 2004, was diagnosed with MND in 2016.We're deeply saddened to share the news that our founder Doddie Weir has died. Doddie was a force of nature, a great family man, tremendous rugby player & loved & respected by all who knew him. Our love & best wishes are with...
The Independent

Liam Gallagher deletes social media posts containing ableist slurs after England v USA match

Liam Gallagher deleted a series of offensive tweets shared after England’s men’s football team drew 0-0 with USA in their World Cup group stage match on Friday.The former Oasis frontman received immediate backlash for the tweets, several of which contained ableist slurs. “[Gareth] Southgate you absolutely m*** you play [Phil] Foden,” one tweet shared from the musician’s account read, in a dig directed at the England manager. The term used in the tweet derives from the word “mongoloid”, a now defunct and offensive way of describing people with Down’s Syndrome.Another tweet read: “F*** you woke spastics.” Spastic is another...
The Independent

Doddie Weir’s ‘determination to make a difference’ praised after death at 52

A close friend of Doddie Weir has praised his “determination to make a difference” for others as the rugby great died aged 52 after suffering motor neurone disease.The former Scotland international was diagnosed with MND in December 2016 and went on to found research charity the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation (MNDF).His family announced the death of their “beloved husband and father” in a statement issued through the Scottish Rugby Union on Saturday, describing him as “an inspirational force of nature”.It is five years since Weir revealed his MND diagnosis and founded the MNDF which has committed almost £8 million to...
The Independent

Argentina vs Mexico LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score updates as Lionel Messi fires crucial goal

Argentina are in desperate need of a win as they take on Mexico in their second encounter in Group C at the World Cup. Lionel Messi and co suffered a humiliating and shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opening match when they slumped to a 2-1 loss having taken the lead in the first half thanks to a converted penalty from Messi.Lionel Scaloni’s side were one of the pre-tournament favourites and face the possibility of elimination unless they can get points on the board in Qatar this evening. The Argentina manager needs to get his attack firing and,...
The Independent

Doddie Weir: Scottish rugby legend and MND campaigner passes away aged 52

Scottish rugby legend and Motor Neurone Disease campaigner Doddie Weir has died aged 52, his family have said.Mr Weir, who was capped 61 times by Scotland and toured with the British and Irish Lions in 1997, had been battling MND since his diagnosis in 2016.Mr Weir dedicated much of his later life to his foundation, My Name’5 Doddie, which raised millions.“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father, Doddie”, his family said in a statement released with Scottish Rugby.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rugby’s Rob Burrow says government has ‘blood on their hands’ underfunding MND researchFirefighters face sack if found to have bullied or been racist, LFB boss saysIschia: Footage shows devastation caused by landslide on Italian island
The Independent

France vs Denmark LIVE: World Cup 2022 final score and result as Kylian Mbappe books knockout spot

Kylian Mbappe scored a second-half double as France became the first team to book their spot in the World Cup knockout stage on Saturday by defeating a feisty Danish team 2-1 in a tense encounter.After a goalless first half in which the defending champions dominated but failed to convert, defender Theo Hernandez linked up with the electric Mbappe, whose shot deflected off the heal of Andreas Christensen and into the back of the net to give France the lead in the 61st minute. Denmark levelled seven minutes later, with Christensen making up for the deflection by blasting a powerful...
The Independent

What channel is France vs Denmark on? How to watch on TV and online

France meet Denmark in a World Cup clash in Group D.The defending champions got off to a winning start despite falling behind against Australia, eventually running out as 4-1 winners.Denmark were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Tunisia and the Euro 2020 semi-finalists will need to improve if they are to progress.Follow France vs Denmark LIVEDenmark beat France in Paris during the recent Nations League campaign but Les Bleus looked to be in form as Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe starred in the win over Australia.Here’s everything you need to know.When is France vs Denmark?The match will kick...
The Independent

The Independent

938K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy