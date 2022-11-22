ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a Celeb: Boy George revealed as fourth contestant to be eliminated from show

By Nicole Vassell
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oZTuh_0jKTequp00

Boy George has become the fourth contestant to be eliminated from the 2022 season of I’m a Celebrity .

Hosts Ant and Dec revealed that the Culture Club star had revealed the fewest “votes to save” from the public and was then told to leave the jungle immediately.

The singer, born George Alan O’Dowd, lasted 18 days in the jungle. His departure follows that of Coronation Street actor Sue Cleaver, who left on Monday (21 November).

Radio DJ Chris Moyles narrowly avoided elimination, as he was revealed to have been in the bottom two.

Boy George’s time on the programme was not without controversy; he was a vocal opposer of Matt Hancock joining the jungle, and most recently was criticised for eating a banana without the express permission of his fellow campmates .

He also briefly discussed his 2008 criminal conviction with former A Place in the Sun host Scarlette Douglas .

In his post-elimination interview, the “Karma Chameleon” star touched on his feelings towards the former health secretary.

“Having Matt in here was difficult for a lot of reasons,” he admitted to Ant and Dec, before adding that he ultimately saw Hancock as “just a person” while in the camp.

“He is just a person. He mucked in and was really doing a lot to help everyone. Everyone was very kind and thoughtful, helping me eat the right things,” the vegan star said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n9vNX_0jKTequp00

Finally, when asked who he’d be backing to win the competition, Boy George named Mike Tindall as his preferred winner, as “he’s done the most”.

Seven celebrities remain in the camp ahead of the final on Sunday 27 November.

I’m a Celebrity continues nightly at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

